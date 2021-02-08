The Letters from Beyond F.D. Roosevelt to Pte. Joe Biden ) Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De F.D. Roosevelt al Pte. Joe Biden

“Baseball at home, with hot dogs and beers, tastes like ball in the stadium” … Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend Joe…: Franklin Delano Roosevelt, President of the United States, wrote to you, like you, but It’s between 1933 and 1945, the year I died.

Between me President and you President, there have been 13 other heads in the White House, and in total we have been 46. But never, since 1789, when George Washington, were situations as similar as mine and yours.

Mine, on January 14, 1942, when the commissioner of baseball, Kenesaw Montain Landis, due to World War II, sent me this letter …:

“Our teams would be heading out to the training fields. But, since we are not in ordinary times, I ask you, what do you have in mind about the possibility of professional baseball continuing to operate? ”

As a baseball lover that I have always been and as responsible for the life of the Union, I did not think much about it. He received my responses the next day, January 15…:

“The best thing for our country is to keep baseball in its normal time activity. There are very few unemployed, and most of us Americans are going to work longer hours and harder than ever. That is why they must have the opportunity for recreation at hand, to rest their minds from so much exhaustion, which will be greater than ever before”.

As you understand, I do not expect the current commissioner, Rob Manfred, to consult you, because knowing very little, he thinks he knows it all.

But hey, the situation of the pandemic became similar to that of those days of war. The coronavirus is worse. It is a war against the world, an invisible enemy, against which, just now we have a weapon, yet to be verified if it works.

Last year they decided very well in baseball, reducing the season from 162 to 60 games per team and playing without an audience. Today television brings competition to every home.

And it is not, as in 1942, that they need to work extra, but on the contrary, millions of people have lost their jobs, hundreds of thousands of industries and other businesses have closed their doors. That advises having as entertainment. Have ball games at home.

As I know you, I know that if Manfred asked you what to do, you would answer him, play as many games as possible, without an audience and try to get a majority of national broadcasts.

Good luck Joe… Hugs, Franklin.

——————————————————Español——————————

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De F.D. Roosevelt al Pte. Joe Biden

“El beisbol en casa, con perros calientes y cervezas, sabe a pelota en el estadio”… Dick Secades.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo Joe…: Te escribe Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Presidente de Estados Unidos, como tú, pero yo entre 1933 y 1945, año cuando morí.

Entre yo Presidente y tú Presidente, ha habido otros 13 jefes en La Casa Blanca, y en total hemos sido 46. Pero nunca, desde 1789, cuando George Washington, se vivieron situaciones tan parecidas como una mía y ésta tuya.

La mía, el 14 de enero, de 1942, cuando el comisionado del beisbol, Kenesaw Montain Landis, debido a la II Guerra Mundial, me mandó esta carta …:

“Nuestros equipos estarían saliendo hacia los campos de entrenamientos. Pero, como no estamos en tiempos ordinarios, le pregunto, ¿qué tiene en mente acerca de la posibilidad de que el beisbol profesional continúe operando?”.

Como amante del beisbol que siempre he sido y como responsable por la vida de la Unión, no lo pensé mucho. Recibió mis respuesta al día siguiente, 15 de enero…:

“Lo mejor para nuestro país es mantener al béisbol en su actividad de tiempos normales. Hay muy pocos desempleados, y la mayoría de los estadounidenses vamos a trabajar más horas y más fuerte que nunca. Por eso deben tener a mano la oportunidad de recreación, para descansar la mente de tanto agotamiento, el cual será mayor que nunca antes”.

Como comprenderás, no espero que el actual comisionado, Rob Manfred, te consulte nada, porque sabiendo muy poco, cree sabérselas todas. Allá él.

Pero bueno, se me hizo parecida la situación de la pandemia a la de aquellos días de guerra. El coronavirus es peor. Es una guerra contra el mundo, un enemigo invisible, contra el cual, apenas ahora tenemos algún arma, todavía por comprobarse si funciona.

El año pasado decidieron muy bien en el beisbol, al reducir la temporada de 162 a 60 juegos por equipo y jugar sin público. Hoy día la televisión lleva la competencia a cada hogar.

Y no se trata, como en 1942, de que necesiten trabajar extra, sino al contrario, millones de personas han perdido sus empleos, centenares de miles de industrias y otros negocios han cerrado sus puertas. Eso aconseja tener como entretenerse. Tener los juegos de pelota en la casa.

Como te conozco, sé que si Manfred te preguntara qué hacer, le responderías, realizar el mayor número posible de juegos, sin público y tratar de lograr mayoría de transmisiones a nivel nacional.

Buena suerte Joe… Abrazos, Franklin.

