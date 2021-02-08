Academies charge 50% of the bonuses – Academias cobran el 50% de los bonos

“Okay, all roads lead to Rome, but then how does one get out of Rome?” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Today is mail day, like every Tuesday. Tomorrow Wednesday it will be too. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Ricardo Donnelly, from Hermosillo, asks…: “Who has most World Series rings?”.

Amigo Chardo…: With the Yankees, Yogi Berra 10, Joe DiMaggio nine, Phill Rizzuto eight, Lou Gehrig eight. Babe Ruth seven, four with Yankees and three with M. Rojas.

Jordi Santalla, from Tiana, Catalunya, asks …: “Do you think that Dustin Pedroia deserves to be in the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Jor…: Good player. And I have five years to establish whether or not he deserves my vote.

Arístides Félix, from Santo Domingo, comments and asks…: “Your columns about the 2022 candidates for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame are very interesting and funny. And regarding David Ortiz it strikes me that as soon as he left the hospital, he left the Dominican Republic, asked the Red Sox to throw the first ball in a game, began to talk about his alleged charitable activities and managed to appear on television as a commentator. He seems desperate to erase the memory that he was shot in a bar here, in San Domingo, and eager they forget the investigations. What do you think?

Friend Aris…: Good observations. Time will tell and we will see! …

José de J. Quezada, from Tijuana, asks …: “What are the Major League stadiums with artificial grass?”

Jota-Jota friend …: Five, Toronto, Arizona, Texas, Miami, Tampa.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “The Baseball Academies use to charge 30% of the bonus they pay to prospects, but since last year, due to the pandemic, they have made them pay 50%. Is that legal?

Friend Manolo…: Nothing forbids it. The Academies have many expenses and no player contributes to his Academy anything when they get to collect multimillions.

Ennio M. Minarini, from Montreal, asks…: “Where do those players that teams invite to spring training come from outside the rosters. Do they have a chance to stay on the team?

Friend Yeyo…: They’re players under minor league contracts, and they give them a chance to earn a place on the big roster.

Eder Brito, from Urachiche, asks…: “Is there any possibility that David Concepción will be elevated to the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Ed …: Hope remains, via veteran Committee.

————————————————–Español———————————–

Academias cobran el 50% de los bonos

“Está bien, todos los caminos conducen a Roma, pero después ¿cómo sale uno de Roma?”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Hoy es día del correo, como todos los martes. Mañana miércoles también lo será. ¿Me informaste desde dónde escribes?

Ricardo Donnelly, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes tienen más sortijas de Series Mundiales?”.

Amigo Chardo…: Con los Yankees,Yogi Berra 10, Joe DiMaggio nueve, Phill Rizzuto ocho, Lou Gehrig ocho. Babe Ruth siete, cuatro con Yankees y tres con M. Rojas.

Jordi Santalla, de Tiana, Catalunya, pregunta…: “¿Usted cree que Dustin Pedroia, merece estar en el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Jor…: Buen pelotero. Y tengo cinco años para establecer si merece o no, mi voto.

Arístides Félix, de Santo Domingo, comenta y pregunta…: “Muy interesantes y graciosas sus columnas acerca de los candidatos 2022 al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Y a mí me llama la atención que apenas salió del hospital, David Ortiz se fue de República Dominicana, pidió a los Medias Rojas, sin motivo alguno, lanzar la primera pelota de un juego, comenzó a hablar de sus supuestas actividades benéficas y consiguió aparecer en televisión como comentarista. Parece desesperado por borrar el recuerdo de que fue herido a tiros en un bar de aquí, de San Domingo, y deseoso que olviden las investigaciones. Ud. ¿qué opina?”.

Amigo Aris…: Buenas observaciones. Tiempo al tiempo… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

José de J. Quezada, de Tijuana, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los estadios de Grandes Ligas con grama artificial?”.

Amigo Jota-Jota…: Cinco, Toronto, Arizona, Texas, Miami, Tampa.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Las Academias de Beisbol cobraban antes el 30% del bono que le pagan a los prospectos, pero desde el año pasado, por la pandemia, se hacen pagar el 50%. ¿Es eso legal?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Nada lo prohíbe. Las Academias tienen muchos gastos y ningún pelotero le pasa a su Academia nada cuando llegan a cobrar multimillones.

Ennio M. Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta…: “¿De dónde salen esos jugadores que los equipos invitan al spring training fuera de los rósters. Tienen posibilidad de quedar en el equipo?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: Son peloteros bajo contratos de las menores, y les dan oportunidad de luchar por un sitio en el róster grande.

Eder Brito, de Urachiche, pregunta…: “¿Existe alguna posibilidad de que David Concepción sea elevado al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Ed…: Se mantiene la esperanza, vía Comités de las Eras.

