This Is A Joke That Deserves HOF – Ésto es un relajo que merece HOF

“Experience is the name we give to our mistakes” … Chinese proverb.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -If we are not to elect Alex Rodríguez to the 2022 Cooperstown Hall of Fame because of his affair with steroids, we will still have to consider the tricky case of David Ortiz.

First, in April 2010, Ortiz, now 45 years old, was sued for improper use of the 40/40 trademark to name one of his nightclubs in Santo Domingo. He ended up paying $ 400,000 to drop the charges.

Nine years later, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 10:50 p.m., Ortiz was shot in the back, while sitting around a table in the elegant and expensive, “Dial Bar and Lounge”, from Avenida Venezuela, east of Santo Domingo. It is an area with numerous clubs and bars serving high-priced drinks, which Ortiz often frequents. He was accompanied by Sixto David Fernández and César Emilio (El Abusador) Peralta.

According to ESPN, Peralta is “an alleged drug trafficker, wanted in the Dominican Republic by the DEA.” And he soon arrived at the hospital where they took Ortiz. David Ortiz also said…: “I don’t know if they wanted to shoot me or Sixto. And César, yes, he is well known in the Dominican Republic. I had an apartment in a building called “Blue Tower”, and he also had a property there. That’s why I know him ”.

And he added…: “I don’t know if César ordered to kill me, I don’t rule out the idea, but I don’t find the reasons either… Difficult process. I was about to die. That has marked me forever ”.

As for the Hall of Fame, I don’t think you need to worry, David. And neither do you, Alex. Because, through letters signed by themselves, Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker found out that they had been sold to gamblers, and both have a niche in Cooperstown; like Ferguson Jenkins and Orlando Cepeda, who were sentenced for drug trafficking; while Omar Vizquel is on trial for alleged violence against his wife, and is a candidate, like Barry Bonds, who obstructed the FBI in investigations, about his crimes, while Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramírez also remain very campaigned like all the other candidates, even when they lied before the United States Congress. And Pete Rose off the pomade!

I have the impression that this has become such a joke that it is worthy of being elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————————————Español———————————-

Ésto es un relajo que merece HOF

“La experiencia es el nombre que le ponemos a nuestros errores”… Proverbio chino.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si no debemos elegir a Alex Rodríguez para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown 2022, debido a su romance con los esteroides, igualmente habremos de considerar el peliagudo caso de David Ortiz.

Primeramente, en abril de 2010, Ortiz, ahora de 45 años, fue demandado por uso indebido de la marca 40/40, para dar nombre a una de sus discotecas de Santo Domingo. Terminó pagando 400 mil dólares por el retiro de los cargos.

Nueve años después, el domingo nueve de junio de 2019, a las 10:50 de la noche, Ortiz fue herido a tiros por la espalda, mientras estaba sentado alrededor de una mesa en el elegante y costoso, “Dial Bar and Lounge”, de la Avenida Venezuela, al este de Santo Domingo. Es un área con numerosos clubes y bares donde sirven bebidas de altos precios, la cual suele frecuentar Ortiz. Lo acompañaban, Sixto David Fernández y César Emilio (El Abusador) Peralta.

Según informó ESPN, Peralta es “presunto narcotraficante, buscado en República Dominicana por la DEA”. Y él llegó pronto al hospital a donde llevaron a Ortiz. También ha dicho David Ortiz…: “No sé si querían dispararme a mí o a Sixto. Y César, sí, es muy conocido en República Dominicana. Yo tenía un apartamento en un edificio llamado “Blue Tower”, y él también tenía un inmueble ahí. Por eso lo conozco”.

Y agregó…: “No sé si César ordenó matarme, no descarto la idea, pero tampoco encuentro los motivos… Proceso difícil. Estuve a punto de morir. Eso me ha marcado para siempre”.

En cuanto al Hall de la Fama, no creo debes preocuparte, David. Y tú tampoco, Alex. Porque, a través de cartas firmadas por ellos mismos, a Ty Cobb y a Tris Speaker les comprobaron que se habían vendido a unos apostadores, y ambos tienen nicho en Cooperstown; igual que Ferguson Jenkins y Orlando Cepeda, quienes fueron sentenciados por tráfico de drogas; mientras que Omar Vizquel se debate en juicio por presunta violencia contra su esposa, y es candidato, igual que Barry Bonds, quien obstruyó al FBI en investigaciones, acerca de sus delitos, mientras que Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa y Manny Ramírez también siguen muy campantes como todos los demás candidatos, aún cuando mintieron ante el Congreso de Estados Unidos. ¡Y Pete Rose fuera de la pomada!.

Tengo la impresión de que ésto se ha convertido en un relajo tal, que es un relajo digno de ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida, que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5