Other elections without elected, in 2022 – Otras elecciones sin elegidos, en 2022

“Between hitting and pitching, what I like the most is playing baseball” … Babe Ruth (in 1919, he was still pitching, and he also appeared in the outfield) .-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -There is a dangerous euphoria surrounding David Ortiz and his candidacy for the 2022 Hall of Fame. Dangerous because he could even get elected.

“He is a very nice boy!”

Yeah, so what?. It doesn’t seem like anything nice to me, quite the opposite.

David Ortiz should not be chosen, not because of his insignificant WAR, of just 55.3 (Alex Rodríguez left him at 117.5), nor because he only shone as designated, but also because David is yet to see how the shooting aggression he suffered in Dominican Republic, it was a mistake as he himself claims, or if it occurred due to certain prohibited businesses, linked to the discos that he owns in his country, according to witnesses.

We are all innocent until proven otherwise. But if many denied Omar Vizquel the vote for being accused of assaulting his wife, the suspicion about Ortiz is even more serious. In other words, what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

As for Alex Rodríguez, it is a different case than Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramírez, who used steroids, but when they were not prohibited. Their crime was lying before the United States Congress. But A-Rod confessed to using the substances when they were already prohibited. He was even suspended for the 2014 season.

Alex is one of only five bigleaguers with all five skills in remarkable form. The others, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. Voters will have to weigh the good things with the bad, to see how Jennifer Lopez’s heartthrob will fare.

In any case, after the deserted election in 2021, another like it could emerge in 2022. In addition to David and Alex, other new candidates will be Mark Teixeira, Jimmy Rollins, Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, Justin Morneau, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan , Tim Lincecum, Jonathan Papelbon and Ryan Howard … Who knows! …

Now, there is a bunch of new and inexperienced voters, putting what has been the Hall of Fame in jeopardy. Yes, the Cooperstown Temple is in danger, and someone has to do something to save it.

Those of that gang are capable of voting for a feigned smile, for jingoism, for whim and even for being against me.

In short, if no one is elected again in 2022, we will be on the right track… That’s life!

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————–Español—————————–

Otras elecciones sin elegidos, en 2022

“Entre batear y lanzar, lo que más me gusta es jugar al beisbol”… Babe Ruth (en 1919, aún lanzaba, y también aparecía en el outfield).-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hay una euforia peligrosa alrededor de David Ortiz y su candidatura para el Hall de la Fama 2022. Peligrosa porque hasta podría resultar elegido.

“¡Es que es un muchachón muy simpático!”.

Bueno, ¿y qué?. A mí no me parece nada simpático, sino todo lo contrario.

No debe ser elegido David Ortiz, ya no por su insignificante WAR, de apenas, 55.3 (Alex Rodríguez lo dejó en 117.5), ni porque solo brilló como designado, sino también porque David está aún por comprobar cómo la agresión a tiros que sufrió en Dominicana, fue una equivocación como él mismo afirma, o si ocurrió por ciertos negocios prohibidos, ligados a las discotecas que posee en su país, según afirman testigos.

Todos somos inocentes hasta que se nos compruebe lo contrario. Pero si muchos le negaron el voto a Omar Vizquel por ser acusado de agredir a su esposa, más grave es esa sospecha sobre Ortiz. O sea, lo que es para el pavo debe ser igual para la pava.

En cuanto a Alex Rodríguez, es un caso diferente al de Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa y Manny Ramírez, quienes consumieron esteroides, pero cuando no estaban prohibidos. El delito de estos fue mentir ante el Congreso de Estados Unidos. Pero A-Rod confesó haber usado las sustancias cuando ya estaban prohibidas. Incluso, fue suspendido por la temporada 2014.

Alex es uno de solo cinco bigleaguers con las cinco habilidades en forma notable. Los otros, Joe DiMaggio, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle y Willie Mays. Los electores habrán de sopesar las cosas buenas con las malas, a ver cómo le irá al galán de Jennifer López.

De todas maneras, tras la elección desierta 2021, podría surgir otra igual en 2022. Además de David y Alex, otros nuevos candidatos van a ser, Mark Teixeira, Jimmy Rollins, Carl Crawford, Jake Peavy, Justin Morneau, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Tim Lincecum, Jonathan Papelbon y Ryan Howard… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!…

Ahora, hay una pandillita de nuevos e inexpertos electores, que ponen en peligro lo que ha sido el Hall de la Fama. Sí, está en peligro el Templo de Cooperstown, y alguien tiene que hacer algo por salvarlo.

Los de esa pandillita son capaces de votar por una fingida sonrisita, por patriotería, por capricho y hasta por llevarme la contraria.

En sístesis, si otra vez no se elige a nadie en 2022, iremos por buen camino… ¡Así es la vida!

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5