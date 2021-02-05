Olympics 2021, dollars vs. health – Olimpiadas 2021, los dólares v/s la salud

“The great thing about Ken Griffey Jr. was that he could play in all three outfield positions … at the same time, by himself” … Lou Piniella.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** For rea$ons leading to the visit, the Japane$e insist that the Olympic$ are a go, forget the coronaviru$. But the sensible thing to do, millions of dollars or not, is that there are no Olympics, for now. It is a case of global health, which is more important than the millions of dollars to enter for the activity. Also, Japan is very close to China …

** Jim Kaat received 16 Gold Gloves and is not in the Hall of Fame, even though he was a candidate for 15 years, until 2003. And this southpaw won 283 games, 237 losses, with a 3.45 ERA in 25 years as a bigleaguer! 25 years!. Cooperstown’s niches are not for good players, but for the best of their time, the out of the ordinary …

** Tany Pérez’s plaque in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame has an error, because instead of Tany, it reads, Tony. And the man from Camaguey is Tany because his name is Atanacio, not Antonio. The funny thing is that Tany has never claimed for the change. It seems that he does not mind having been raised with the name of another … I mean, right ?! …

“Thanks to the dyes, many husbands have a brunette woman at home and another who, to a certain extent, is blonde, both of which are the same person” … La Pimpi.-

** Major league training should begin in the middle of this month. The serious thing is not that it is unknown if they will start them, but that it is not known if they will carry them out … ** Another notable of baseball has died, Grant Jackson, a left-handed pitcher, who remained in the Major Leagues for 18 seasons and won the seventh game the 1979 World Series with the Pirates, “We Are Family.” As the coleoptera in this column informs me, Hector Sánchez, Grant, 78, died of coronavirus at Canonsburg Hospital, Pennsylvania. The funeral services will be tomorrow Saturday … Peace to his remains, consolation to his relatives …

** The Twins have their sights set on the 2021 World Series, after two years in the playoffs. For this reason, they did not let the Dominican from Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Nelson Cruz, forget that in July he will turn 41, and they signed him for another campaign for 13 million, you know what … I would have signed him too …

“If you don’t try you will never lose, but you will never be right” … Joseph McKadew.-

Olimpiadas 2021, los dólares v/s la salud

“Lo grande de Ken Griffey hijo era que podía jugar en las tres posiciones del outfield…. al mismo tiempo, él solo”… Lou Piniella.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ** Por razone$ a la vi$ta, los japone$e$ in$isten en que la$ Olimpiada$ $í van, no ob$tante el coronaviru$. Pero lo sensato, millones de dólares o no, es que no haya Juegos Olímpicos, por ahora. Es un caso de salud mundial, lo que es más importante que los millones de dólares a ingresar por la actividad. Además, Japón está muy cerca de China…

** Jim Kaat recibió 16 Guantes de Oro y no está en el Hall de la Fama, aún cuando fue candidato durante 15 años, hasta 2003. Y este zurdo ganó 283 juegos, 237 derrotas, con efectividad de 3.45 en 25 años de bigleaguer ¡25 años!. Los nichos de Cooperstown no son para buenos peloteros, sino para los mejores de su época, los fuera de serie…

** La placa de Tany Pérez en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, tiene un error, porque en vez de Tany, se lee, Tony. Y el camagüeyano es Tany porque su nombre es Atanacio, no Antonio. Lo curioso es que Tany nunca haya reclamado para el cambio. Parece que no le importa haber sido elevado con el nombre de otro… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

“Gracias a los tintes, muchos maridos tienen en casa a una mujer trigueña y a otra que, hasta cierto punto, es rubia, las cuales son la misma persona”… La Pimpi.-

** A mediados de este mes deberían comenzar los entrenamientos de Grandes Ligas. Lo grave no es que se ignore si los iniciarán, sino que tampoco se sepa si los realizarán… ** Otro notable del beisbol ha muerto, Grant Jackson, lanzador zurdo, quien permaneció en Grandes Ligas durante 18 temporadas y fue ganador del séptimo juego de la Serie Mundial 1979 con los Piratas, “We Are Family”. Como me informa el coleóptero de esta columna, Héctor Sánchez, Grant, de 78 años, murió de coronavirus en el Canonsburg Hospital, Pennsylvania. Los servicios funerales serán mañana sábado… Paz a sus restos, consuelo a sus deudos…

** Los Twins tienen la vista puesta en la Serie Mundial 2021, después de dos años quedándose en los playoffs. Por eso, no dejaron ir al dominicano de Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Nelson Cruz, olvidaron que en julio cumplirá sus 41, y lo firmaron para una campaña más por 13 millones, ya sabes de qué… Yo también lo hubiera firmado…

“Si no lo intentas jamás perderás, pero igualmente nunca acertarás”… Joseph McKadew.-

