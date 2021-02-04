World champions dismantled

“Don’t feel guilty. If we did not sin, all the churches would go bankrupt, so they would have to close their doors ”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week …: Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 25, in a ceremony that begins at 1:30 pm ET. How many dollars was the bonus that the Yankees paid Jeter for signing him?

The Answer…: Today, Jeter would have received between two and three million dollars as a bonus. But in 1992, these sums were not used. That is why one day after turning 18, on June 27 of that year, the boy from New Jersey was only given $ 750,000 as a bonus.

In we will see about Jeter.- The Hall of Fame warns that “all the programming for the events of the weekend of July 23-25, are subject to change, as required by coronavirus.” That is to say, the elevation of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller, could be postponed once again and until July 2022 … As who says! …

Dodgers dismantled.- World champions, Los Angeles Dodgers, have let go of four of their most notable figures, Joc Péderson, Pedro Báez, Kiké Hernández and Alex Wood. By the way, Péderson could never have a good offense with this team, almost zero left-handed hitter against left-handed pitchers, until the 2020 postseason, when he hit 272, nine homers in 64 games …

“Predictions in baseball are as necessary as first base coaches” … Dick Secades.-

We love you very much, Carlos A.- ​​Elegant farewell to Carlos Alberto Fernández, who leaves his press functions with the Red Devils of Mexico. He thanks everyone and especially the owner of the team, Alfredo Harp Helú, for the attention he received during more than 20 years in such a mission, “one of the most important cycles of my life.” Friend Carlos A, journalists thank you for so much help that you gave us day after day. Good luck in your new occupations! …

The why of Tanaka.- Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched for seven years for the Yankees, said he returned to Japan, Rakuten Eagles, because the Yankees did not re-sign him, and he does not want to put on another Major League uniform. The Yankees paid the Eagles $ 20 million to sign him and him $ 155 million for the seven seasons …

“Wisdom comes to us when it is no longer useful to us” … Gabriel García Márquez.-

“No te sientas culpable. Si no pecáramos, todas las iglesias quebrarían, por lo que tendrían que cerrar sus puertas”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Derek Jeter será elevado al Hall de la Fama el domingo 25 de julio, en ceremonia que comenzará a las 1:30 de la tarde, hora del este. ¿De cuántos dólares fue el bono que los Yankees le pagaron a Jeter por su firma?.

La Respuesta…: Hoy día, Jeter habría recibido entre dos y tres millones de dólares como bono. Pero en 1992, no se acostumbraban esa sumas. Por eso un día después de cumplir sus 18 años, el 27 de junio de ese año, al muchacho de New Jersey solo le dieron como bono, 750 mil dólares.

En veremos lo de Jeter.- El Hall de fama advierte que “toda la programación para los actos del fin de semana 23-25 de julio, están sujetos a cambios, según exija coronavirus”. Es decir, la elevación de Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller, podría ser pospuesta una vez más y hasta julio de 2022… ¡Como quién dice!…

Desmantelados los Dodgers.- Los campeones mundiales, Dodgers de Los Ángeles, han dejado ir a cuatro de sus figuras más notables, Joc Péderson, Pedro Báez, Kiké Hernández y Alex Wood. Por cierto, Péderson nunca pudo lograr buena ofensiva con este equipo, bateador zurdo casi nulo frente a lanzadores zurdos, hasta la postemporada 2020, cuando bateó para 272, nueve jonrones en 64 juegos…

“Las predicciones en el beisbol son tan necesarias como los coaches de primera base”… Dick Secades.-

Te queremos mucho, Carlos A.- Elegante despedida de Carlos Alberto Fernández, quien deja sus funciones de prensa con los Diablos Rojos del México. Agradece a todos y especialmente al propietario del equipo, Alfredo Harp Helú, las atenciones que recibió durante más de 20 años en tal misión, “uno de los ciclos más importantes de mi vida”. Amigo Carlos A, los periodistas te agradecemos a tí, tanta ayuda que nos prestaste día tras día. ¡Buena suerte en tus nuevas ocupaciones!…

El por qué de Tanaka.- Masahiro Tanaka, quien lanzó durante siete años para los Yankees, dijo haber regresado a Japón, Rakuten Eagles, porque los Yankees no lo refirmaron, y él no quiere ponerse otro uniforme de Grades Ligas. Los Yankees les pagaron a los Eagles, 20 millones por contratarlo y a él, 155 millones por las siete temporadas…

“La sabiduría nos llega cuando ya no nos sirve de nada”… Gabriel García Márquez.-

