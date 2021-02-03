Why Tany and Cepeda Are In The Hall of Fame – Por qué Tany y Cepeda en el Hall de la fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Marino Fernández P. de Los Mochis, asks …:

“When, finally, will they open the Major League season this year, and will the minors play?”

Friend Rino …: For the first question the answer is, “one of these days”; for the second, “no one knows yet.”

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks…: “What merits do Orlando Cepeda and Tany Pérez have for having been elevated to the Hall of Fame?”.

Friend Pele…: Orlando, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, now 83 years old, was elevated via the Veterans Committee, so you should ask someone from that group. But I inform you, before he was a candidate managed by journalists for 15 years, 1980 to 1994, he began with 12.6% of the votes, to end with 73.5%. He hit 379 home runs, a 297 batting average and 1,365 RBIs in his 17 seasons. He has had two difficulties with the United States authorities, for possession and drug trafficking.

As for the Camagüey, Tany (who is not Tony, because he is not Antonio, but Atanacio), now in his 78s, was the best promoter of La Gran Maquinaria Roja. He hit the plate, 1,652 runs, with a 270 batting average and 379 home runs, exactly the same number as Orlando. He was elected in his ninth year as a candidate, after climbing from 50.0% to 77.2% in 2000. Because of his fine persona, Tany is known as “El Guagiro Gentil.”

Luis Cegarra, from Los Puertos de Altagracia, Zulia, Venezuela, asks …: “Have you voted for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens?”

Amigo Lucho…: If you read my column you would know that I have never voted for them. But not because they took steroids, but for lying before the United States Congress and also, in Bonds’s case, for trying to obstruct the FBI’s investigations into his crimes.

Julio C. Mendoza M. from Santiago de Chile, asks …: “Who has been the bigleaguer hit hardest by pitches, and who was the journalist who did not vote for Derek Jeter?”

Friend Yuyo…: The three hardest hit, Hughie Jennines, 287 times; Craig Biggio, 285; Tommy Tucker, 272… And the identity of that voter has never been revealed.

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks …: “Did the scandal of Omar Vizquel and his wife hurt you in the vote for the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Ñeño…: I don’t know. You would have to ask the other 400 who voted besides me. And I, you know how I vote before the accusations that the gentleman beat his partner.

“No … man’s best friend is not the dog, but Johnny Walker Black” … Trapichito.-

—Oo — oo—

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español—————————-

Por qué Tany y Cepeda en el Hall de la fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Me informaste desde dónde escribes?

Marino Fernández P. de Los Mochis, pregunta…:

“¿Cuándo, por fin, inaugurarán este año la temporada de Grandes Ligas, y jugarán los de las menores?”.

Amigo Rino…: Para la primera pregunta la respuesta es, “un día de éstos”; para la segunda, “nadie lo sabe aún”.

Pedro L.Vargas, de Coro, pregunta…: “¿Qué méritos tienen Orlando Cepeda y Tany Pérez para haber sido elevados al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Pele…: Orlando, de Ponce, Puerto Rico, ahora de 83 años, fue elevado vía Comité de veteranos, así que debes preguntarle a alguien de los de ese grupo. Pero te informo, antes fue candidato manejado por los periodistas durante 15 años, 1980 a 1994, comenzó con el 12.6% de los votos, para terminar con 73.5%. Sacó 379 jonrones, dejó promedio al bate de 297 y mil 365 impulsadas en sus 17 temporadas. Ha tenido dos dificultades con las autoridades de Estados Unidos, por posesión y tráfico de drogas.

En cuanto al camagüeyano, Tany (quien no es Tony, porque él no es Antonio, sino Atanacio), ahora en sus 78, fue el mejor impulsador de La Gran Maquinaria Roja. Puso en home, mil 652 carreras, con 270 de promedio al bate y 379 jonrones, exactamente la misma cantidad de Orlando. Fue elegido en su noveno año de candidato, después de subir desde el 50.0% hasta el 77.2% en 2000. Por su fino estilo de persona, a Tany se le conoce como “El Guagiro Gentil”.

Luis Cegarra, de Los Puertos de Altagracia, Zulia, Venezuela, pregunta…: “¿Ha votado Ud. por Barry Bonds y Roger Clemens?”.

Amigo Lucho…: Si leyeras mi columna sabría que nunca he votado por ellos. Pero no porque se metieran esteroides, sino por mentir ante el Congreso de Estados Unidos y además, en el caso de Bonds, por tratar de obstruír las investigaciones el FBI sobre sus delitos.

Julio C. Mendoza M. de Santiago de Chile, pregunta…: “¿Quién ha sido el bigleaguer más golpeado por lanzamientos, y quién fue el periodista que no votó por Derek Jeter?”.

Amigo Yuyo…: Los tres más golpeados, Hughie Jennines, 287 veces; Craig Biggio, 285; Tommy Tucker, 272… Y nunca se ha revelado la identidad de ese elector.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta…: “¿El escándalo de Omar Vizquel y su esposa le perjudicó en la votación para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Ñeño…: No lo sé. Habría que preguntárselo a los otros 400 que votaron además de mí. Y yo, ya sabes cómo voto desde antes de las acusaciones de que el caballero golpeaba a su compañera.

“No… el mejor amigo del hombre no es el perro, sino Johnny Walker Black”… Trapichito.-

—oo—oo—

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5