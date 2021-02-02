Venezuelan executives deserve a tribute Ejecutivos venezolanos merecen un homenaje

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Tuesday. Tomorrow Wednesday it will be too. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Alfonso Peña R. from Hermosillo, asks…: “Why do journalists from Mexico never mention Alejandro Treviño among those who have been Mexican bigleaguers, when he was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and they do name Adrián González with great fanfare and cymbals? , who is a native of San Diego California and to Sergio Romo, from Brawley, California. Wasn’t Alejandro remarkable in baseball?

Amigo Fonsi…: Alejandro Treviño, not only was he one of the best receivers of his time, for 13 seasons, 1978-1990, but now 25 years ago he narrates the Astros games, for which he has been elevated to the Baseball Media Wall of Honor. It is really regrettable that some Mexican journalists and also from other countries, ignore it when referring to the history of the Mexican bigleaguers. Huge mistake!

Elvis Marín, from Carora, asks …: “What do you think of Humberto Oropeza as an executive for the Cardinals?”

Friend Elvo…: Not only the Cardinals, but all of Venezuelan professional baseball, the Caribbean and Mexico, have been benefited by Humberto’s dedication, enthusiasm and honesty. He is brilliant and totally into baseball. In Venezuela, he is part of a group of distinguished leaders, to whom we owe the greatness of our sport. Like Martín Tovar Lange, Juan Antonio Yanes (Yanesito), Carlos Lavaud, Oscar (El Negro) Prieto, Pablo Morales, J.J. Ávila, Luis Rodolfo Machado (Machadito), Luis Rodolfo Machado Jr., Rubén Amaro. I believe that in the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame, they should install a wing for themselves. Humberto is in history as one of the great baseball players in the Spanish-speaking world.

Carlos M. Meza Ch. From Culiacán, asks …: “How do you understand in the Major Leagues, with the manager, the coaches and other players, a Latin American who does not speak English?”

Friend Chalo…: That is not a problem, because in the Academies they teach English, and later, for the minors they have the opportunity to practice it. But, if that were the case, they would use an interpreter.

Douglas J. Velásquez S. de Cumaná asks…: “Who do you think is the Venezuelan with the best chance to accompany our Luis Aparicio in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”.

Friend Doug…: If everything continues and ends as it is, Miguel Cabrera.

Douglas Martínez, from Guatire, asks …: “Did any candidate for the Hall of Fame keep receiving between 70% and 74% of the votes, without being elected?”

Friend Doug II…: Yes it has been the case. Imagine, after 86 years of voting, everything has happened.

Ejecutivos venezolanos merecen un homenaje

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo, como todos los martes. Mañana miércoles también lo será. ¿Me informaste desde dónde escribes?

Alfonso Peña R. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Por qué los periodistas de México nunca mencionan a Alejandro Treviño entre quienes han sido bigleaguers mexicanos, cuando él nació en Monterrey, Nuevo León, y sí nombran con bombos y platillos, a Adrián González, quien es nativo de San Diego California y a Sergio Romo, de Brawley, California. No fue notable Alejandro en el beisbol?”.

Amigo Fonsi…: Alejandro Treviño, no solo fue uno de los mejores receptores de su época, durante 13 temporadas, 1978-1990, sino que ahora hace 25 años narra los juegos de los Astros, por lo que ha sido elevado al Baseball Media Wall of Honor. Realmente es de lamentar que algunos periodistas mexicanos y también de otros países, lo ignoren al referirse a la historia de los bigleaguers mexicanos. ¡Enorme error!

Elvis Marín, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de Humberto Oropeza como ejecutivo de los Cardenales?”.

Amigo Elvo…: No solo los Cardenales, sino todo el béisbol profesional venezolano y del Caribe y México, ha sido beneficiado por la dedicación, entusiasmo y honradez de Humberto. Es brillante y totalmente entregado al béisbol. En Venezuela, es parte de un grupo de insignes dirigentes, a quienes se debe lo grande de nuestro deporte. Como Martín Tovar Lange, Juan Antonio Yanes (Yanesito), Carlos Lavaud, Oscar (El Negro) Prieto, Pablo Morales, J.J. Ávila, Luis Rodolfo Machado (Machadito), Luis Rodolfo Machado hijo, Rubén Amaro. Considero que en el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Venezolano, deben instalar un ala para ellos solos. Humberto está en la historia como uno de los grandes de la pelota en el mundo se habla hispana.

Carlos M. Meza Ch. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cómo se entiende en Grandes Ligas, con el mánager, los coaches y demás jugadores, un latinoamericano que no hable inglés?”.

Amigo Chalo…: Eso no es problema, porque en las Academias les enseñan inglés, y después, por las menores tienen la oportunidad de practicarlo. Pero, si se diera el caso, utilizarían un intérprete.

Douglas J. Velásquez S. de Cumaná pregunta…: “¿Quién cree usted es el venezolano con más chance de acompañar a nuestro Luis Aparicio en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Doug…: Si todo continúa y termina como va, Miguel Cabrera.

Douglas Martínez, de Guatire, pregunta…: “¿Algún candidato al Hall de la Fama se mantuvo recibiendo entre el 70% y 74% de los votos, sin ser elegido?”.

Amigo Doug II…: Sí se ha dado el caso. Imagínate, después de 86 años de votaciones, ha ocurrido de todo.

