The Letters from Beyond, Cy Young for the year 2021 – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá La de Cy Young para el año 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Friend two thousand twenty-one…: I am the most winning pitcher in history, with 511 wins… Well, also the most defeated of all of us in the Hall of Fame, since I lost 315 times. But my ERA ended very well, at 2.63.

Well, this letter is not to talk about me, but about the future of baseball, what to do to save our illustrious game, with so many calamities in sight.

The pandemic, the worst thing that has happened to humanity in history, seems to only end but to get stronger; the economy is in a tailspin, many people have lost their jobs and others have been forced to close their factories or shops; and the effervescence of international troublemakers, who take advantage of any political event to try to destroy towns and cities.

The world is upside down. And they tell me that it is the fault of television, because as everything is broadcast, people commit public crimes with the interest of appearing on the screen.

I do not believe that. In addition, television has to inform, it is its obligation.

Perhaps social networks have influenced more, because the desire to launch something that they call viral, leads to exaggerations. I just saw a girl who said she was just 16 years old, stripping from head to toe, posting where you already know, to go viral.

And if one protests, the screamers appear out there claiming …:

“It is the age, modern technology, youth, freedom. Everyone can do what they want, old damn, old wan, old decrepit. ”

And if you are careless, my dear 2021, they hit you, they hurt you.

Major League Baseball has survived two World Wars, five other wars, and the 1918-1919 pandemic, whose HINI virus caused a million deaths.

Well, we are worse, because now we are already more than double, two million 300 thousand dead.

Last year you saw the season cut from 162 to 60 games per team and without an audience. How will it be played this year, if it is played? Nobody knows, not even Commissioner Rob Manfred, not even I, who am in this More Here, where one is supposed to know everything.

The baseball people up here, Babe Ruth, Martín Dihigo, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Ty Cobb, Roberto Clemente, Héctor Espino, Rubén Arano, Rubén Amaro, Alejandro and Alfonso Carrasquel, Vidal López, we are all very concerned.

It’s coronavirus against Major League Baseball. Imagine the chances we have to win.

I trust you, my brave 2021. And I send you a hug without distances, with my wishes for the best of the best … Cy.

“I adore my grandson and he loves his cell phone” … Joseph McKadew.-

ATTENTION.- By Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español——————————

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá La de Cy Young para el año 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Amigo dos mil veintiuno…: Soy el pitcher más ganador en la historia, con 511 victorias… Bueno, también el más derrotado de todos los que estamos en el Hall de la Fama, ya que perdí 315 veces. Pero mi efectividad terminó muy bien, en 2.63.

Bueno, pero esta carta no es para hablar de mí, sino del futuro del béisbol, de qué hacer para salvar a nuestro ilustre juego, con tantas calamidades a la vista.

La pandemia, lo peor que le ha ocurrido a la humanidad en la historia, parece no acabar sino robustecerse; la economía va en picada, mucha gente ha perdido sus puestos de trabajo y otros han sido obligados a cerrar sus fábricas o sus expendios; y la efervescencia de los disturbiadores internacionales, que aprovechan cualquier hecho político para tratar de acabar con pueblos y ciudades.

El mundo está patas pa´rriba. Y me dicen que es culpa de la televisión, porque como todo lo transmiten, la gente comete delitos públicos con el interés de aparecer en la pantallita.

No creo eso. Además, la televisión tiene que informar, es su obligación.

Quizá las redes sociales han influído más, porque el afán de lanzar algo de lo que llaman viral, conduce a exageraciones. Acabo de ver a una niña que dijo haber cumplido apenas 16 años, desnudándose de pie a cabeza, pasando por donde tú ya sabes, para hacerse viral.

Y si uno protesta, aparecen los gritones por ahí alegando…:

“Es la época, la tecnología moderna, la juventud, la libertad. Cada quien puede hacer lo que le parezca, viejo maldito, viejo pajúo, viejo decrépito”.

Y si te descuidas, mi querido 2021, te pegan, te hieren.

Las Grandes Ligas han sobrevivido a dos Guerras Mundiales, a otras cinco guerras y a la pandemia de 1918-1919, cuyo virus HINI causó un millón de muertes.

Pues, estamos peor, porque ahora ya vamos por más del doble, dos millones 300 mil muertos.

El año pasado ya viste la temporada cortada de 162 a 60 juegos por equipo y sin público. ¿Cómo se jugará este año, si se juega? Nadie lo sabe, ni siquiera el comisionado Rob Manfred, ni siquiera yo, que estoy en este Más Acá, donde se supone que uno lo sabe todo.

La gente del béisbol aquí arriba, Babe Ruth, Martín Dihigo, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, Ty Cobb, Roberto Clemente, Héctor Espino, Rubén Arano, Rubén Amaro, Alejandro y Alfonso Carrasquel, Vidal López, todos estamos muy preocupados.

Es coronavirus contra Grandes Ligas. Imagínate las posibilidades que tenemos de ganar.

Confío en tí, mi valiente 2021. Y te hago llegar un abrazo sin distancias, con mis deseos por lo mejor de lo mejor… Cy.

“Adoro a mi nieto y él adora a su celular”… Joseph McKadew.-

ATENCIÓN.- Por Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5