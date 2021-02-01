FERNANDO TATIS JR. NAMED COVER ATHLETE FOR MLB THE SHOW 21

Fans can Pre-order the Game Today for PlayStation and Xbox consoles

After electrifying Major League Baseball in 2020, superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been selected to be the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21, as announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today. At 22 years old, Tatis is the youngest player ever chosen for the cover of The Show since the game’s debut in 2006; Tatis is also the first member of the San Diego Padres to be featured on the cover of the acclaimed video game.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Tatis hit the second-most home runs (17) in the National League last season en route to All-MLB First Team honors, his first career Silver Slugger and a fourth place finish in NL MVP voting. During the Padres 2020 Postseason run, he became the third-youngest player in MLB history to homer twice in a playoff game (Oct. 1 vs. St. Louis).

As cover athlete of the 16th edition of MLB The Show, Tatis joins an All-Star roster of cover stars since 2006, including Miguel Cabrera, Josh Donaldson, Adrián González, Ken Griffey, Jr., Bryce Harper, Ryan Howard, Aaron Judge, Joe Mauer, Andrew McCutchen, David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Yasiel Puig, David Wright and last year’s cover athlete Javier Báez.

With the historic multi-year expansion of the long-standing partnerships between MLB, MLB Players, Inc. and SIE announced in December 2019, MLB The Show 21 will be the first edition available for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, making the storied video game franchise accessible to more players than ever before.

MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20, 2021. The standard edition on current gen consoles retails for $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD and $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD on next-gen consoles. MLB The Show 21 is officially licensed by MLB and MLBPI. For more information visit THE SHOW NATION, follow @MLBTheShow on Twitter, @MLBTheShow on Instagram or on Facebook.

MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Visit MLBPLAYERS.com. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.