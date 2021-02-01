Dominican’s Over Puerto Rico – Mexico Beats Columbia in First Games of Caribbean Series

The rivalry between these two Caribbean nations in baseball has always been one of the most exciting to watch. This Caribbean Series is no exception. Puerto Rico, represented by the winners of the Puerto Rican Baseball League Roberto Clemente Criollos de Caguas faced off the winners of the Dominican Winter League, Águilas Cibaeñas.

The Dominican outfielder of the Major Leagues, Juan Lagares (had played with NY Mets, now a free agent), of the Águilas Cibaeñas, hit quite well off his compatriot Luis Medina (plays for the Yankees minor leagues), who plays for the Criollos de Caguas, and Team Dominican Republic opened with a 5-1 victory over Puerto Rico in the second match of the first day of the 2021 Mazatlán Caribbean Series.

In this way, the Dominicans continued the defense of the championship that the Toros del Este won in the 2020 series, held in Puerto Rico. Dominicana joined Panama as winners on the first day of competition. Mexico and Colombia played in the last turn of the day.

Today’s matchup will be, Panama Vs. Colombia at 2:00 p.m., Venezuela against Puerto Rico at 6:30 p.m. and the Dominican Republic against Mexico at 11:00 p.m.

In the other game between Mexico’s Tomateros De Culiacán Vs. Columbia’s Caimanes De Barranquilla Mexico opened the Caribbean Series at home with a 10 – 2 victory.

With the 2020 Major League season limited to 60 games and no Minor League campaign, there were more familiar names in winter ball this season, and some have decided to carry on and represent their leagues in the Caribbean Series. Yadier Molina, Carlos Martínez, Robinson Canó, Melky Cabrera and Luis Medina — the Yankees’ No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipleline — are slated to take part in the tournament.