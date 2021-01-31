Wainwright, Arenado and Yardier with Cardinals – Wainwright, Arenado y Yardier con Cardenales

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Other Hall.- We would call it The Hall of Those Who Are Outside, to house the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramírez, Alex Rodríguez, David Ortiz. The problem is who would make up the jury … Who knows!

The scandalous change yesterday. No bigleaguer protesting more because his club is not a winner than Californian third baseman Nolan Arenado. Even though the Rockies have paid him $ 35 million per season.

Well, they were preparing him yesterday to send him to the Cardinals, even though he is signed in Denver until the 2026 campaign, for 199 million. On April 16 of that year, he will turn 36. The Rockies will pay the Cardinals 50 million to take Arenado and will receive five players, Austin Gomber, left-handed pitcher; Luken Baker, 1B; Jhon Torres, Colombian outfielder; Jake Woodford and the Dominican, Angel Rondón, right-handers.

This year the San Luis team is supposed to be in contention and with a good chance of reaching the postseason. Arenado has a career batting average of 293, with three seasons of 40 homers each, and on defense he is one of the best third basemen in both leagues.

Wainwright remains with the Cardinals. The Cardinals secured their star pitcher, Adam Wainwright (huge curveball), by signing him for $ 8 million for the season this year. At 39, this right-hander pitches for home plate like he’s in his twenties. He has never pitched in the major leagues in a different uniform than St. Louis.

Another who has only worn the Cardinals uniform is the 30-year-old Hawaiian second baseman, Kolten Wong, who they tried to re-sign yesterday in St. Louis.

The Cardinals have also decided to keep in their roster the veteran catcher, a native of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Yadier Molina, another who has only played, and for 17 years, with the red birds uniform.

They have not signed him, but yesterday they were preparing to fly to Mazatlán, and speak with him and his agent, Melín Román, during the Caribbean Series.

Molina, 38, has hit 281 with 160 homers and 932 RBIs during his career at St. Louis, very good numbers for a catcher of his quality. He had talked about retiring, but his friends from the Busch Stadium offices convinced him of another decision.

The Cardinals seem to send an interesting and clear message to their four teammates from the Central Division, National League, Cubs, Reds, Brewers and Pirates… Dawn and we will see!

Wainwright, Arenado y Yardier con Cardenales

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El otro Hall.- Lo llamaríamos El Hall de los que Están Fuera, para alojar a gente como Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramírez, Alex Rodríguez, David Ortiz. El problema es quiénes integrarían el jurado… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!

Cocinaban ayer escandaloso cambio. Ningún bigleaguer más protestador porque su club no es ganador, que el californiano tercera base Nolan Arenado. Aún cuando los Rockies le han pagado 35 millones de dólares por temporada.

Pues, lo preparaban ayer para mandarlo a los Cardenales, aún cuando está firmado en Denver hasta la campaña de 2026, por 199 millones. El 16 de abril de ese año, cumplirá sus 36. Los Rockies van a pagarles a los Cardenales 50 millones para que se lleven a Arenado y recibirán cinco peloteros, Austin Gomber, lanzador zurdo; Luken Baker, 1B; Jhon Torres, outfielder colombiano; Jake Woodford y el dominicano, Angel Rondón, lanzadores derechos.

Se supone que este año el equipo de San Luis va a estar en la contienda y con mucho chance de llegar a la postemporada. Arenado tiene en su carrera promedio al bate de 293, con tres campañas de 40 jonrones cada una y a la defensiva es de los mejores terceras bases de ambas Ligas.

Wainwright sigue con Cardenales. Los Cardenales aseguraron a su estelar lanzador, Adam Wainwright (enorme curva), al firmarlo por ocho millones de dólares por la temporada de este año. A los 39 años, este derecho tira para home como si estuviera en sus veintes. Nunca ha lanzado en Grandes Ligas con un uniforme diferente al de San Luis.

Otro que solo ha usado el uniforme de Cardenales es el segunda base de 30 años y hawaiano, Kolten Wong, a quien trataban de refirmar ayer en San Luis.

Veterano y de Bayamón. Y también han decidido los Cardenales, conservar en su róster al veterano receptor, nativo de Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Yadier Molina, otro que solo ha jugado, y durante 17 años, con el uniforme de los pájaros rojos.

No lo han firmado, pero ayer se preparaban para volar a Mazatlán, y hablar con él y con su agente, Melín Román, durante la Serie del Caribe.

Molina, de 38 años, ha bateado para 281, con 160 jonrones y 932 carreras impulsadas durante su carrera en San Luis, números muy buenos para un catcher de su calidad. Había hablado de retirarse, pero sus amigos, desde las oficinas del Busch Stadium, lo convencieron de otra decisión.

Los Cardenales parecen enviar un interesante y claro mensaje a sus cuatro compañeros de la División Central, Liga Nacional, Cachorros, Rojos, Cerveceros y Piratas… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!.

