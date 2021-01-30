From Vizquel to Voting Journalists – De Vizquel para los periodistas electores

“Tell me woman, when our love runs out, do you know where it will go?” … Gustavo Adolfo Becquer.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Omar Vizquel released a very moving and well-accomplished statement, all in English, addressed to the voters of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. This is the text …:

“STATEMENT.- I want to sincerely thank all the journalists who included my name on the ballot for the Hall of Fame. To those who voted for me for the first time, and especially to those who have consistently voted for me year after year, I want to let you know that I am extremely grateful for so much confidence and for the value you have given to my 24-year career in the baseball.

“For those who voted for me before and this year did not, my sure respect goes. I understand the need to clear up all doubts and I am confident that the truth will prevail in good time.

“My gratitude also to everyone at the BBWAA (Major League Baseball Writers Association of America, MLBBWAA) and the entire Hall of Fame staff.

“Currently I take time to mourn the loss of my mother, Eucares, who taught me the values ​​of gratitude, and by whom I was blessed as she accompanied her on her last day.

“Omar Vizquel, Caracas, January 27, 2021”.

The truth of the Hall of Fame.-

If you are elected with 100% of the votes, like Mariano Rivera, and I with just 75%, we are both immortal in the Cooperstown temple, but it is not the same. Your honors exceed mine.

So my friends at “Yardbarker” tell me that of the 134 posted by journalists so far, only 36 have received 90% or more of the vote.

By the way, 134 inducted in 150 years of Major League Baseball, indicates that the average is less than one annually, only 0.89. In addition, about 20,000 players have gone through the majors. This is very exclusive.

This is the honorable list…: Mariano Rivera 100%, Derek Jeter 99.75%, Ken Griffey Jr. 99.32%, Tom Seaver 98.84%, Nolan Ryan 98.79%, Cal Ripken Jr. 98.53%; Ty Cobb 98.23%, George Brett 98.19%, Hank Aaron 97.83%, Tony Gwynn 97.61%, Randy Johnson 97.27%, Chipper Jones 97.20%, Greg Maddux 97.19%, Mike Schimidt 96.52%, Johnny Bench 96.42, Steve Carlton 95.82%, Babe Ruth 95.13, Honus Wagner 95.13, Rickie Hénderson, 94.81%, Willie Mays 94.68%, Carl Yastrzemski 94.63%, Bob Feller 93.75%, Reggie Jackson 93.62%, Ted Willams 93.38%, Stan Musial 93.24%, Vladimir Guerrero 92.90%, Roberto Clemente 92.69%, Jim Palmer 92.57%, Brooks Robinson 91.98%, Tom Glavine 91.94%, Wade Boggs 91.86%, Ozzie Smith 91.74%, Pedro Martínez 91: 07%, Christy Mathewson 90.71, Rod Carew 90.52%, Roberto Alomar 90.00%.

————————————————Español—————————

De Vizquel para los periodistas electores

“Dime mujer, cuando se nos acabe el amor, ¿sabes tú a donde se irá?”… Gustavo Adolfo Becquer.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Omar Vizquel hizo pública una declaración muy emotiva y bien lograda, toda en inglés, dirigida a los electores del Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Éste es el texto…:

“DECLARACIÓN.- Deseo agradecer, sinceramente, a todos los periodistas que incluyeron mi nombre en la planilla de votación para el Hall de la Fama. A quienes votaron mí por primera vez y, especialmente, a aquellos que han sido constantes, votando por mí año tras año, deseo hacerles saber que estoy en extremo agradecido por tanta confianza y por el valor que han dado a mi carrera de 24 años en el beisbol.

“Para aquellos que votaron antes por mí y este año no lo hicieron, va mi seguro respeto. Comprendo la necesidad de aclarar todas las dudas y tengo confianza de que a buen tiempo prevalecerá la verdad.

“Mi gratitud también para todos en la BBWAA (Major League Baseball Writers Association of América, MLBBWAA) y al personal todo del Hall de la Fama.

“Actualmente me tomo un tiempo para llorar por la pérdida de mi madre, Eucares, quien me enseñó los valores de la gratitud, y por quien fui bendecido mientras la acompañaba en su último día.

“Omar Vizquel, Caracas, enero 27, 2021”.

La verdad del Hall de la Fama.-

Si tú eres elegido con el 100% de los votos, como Mariano Rivera, y yo apenas con justo el 75%, los dos somos inmortales en el templo de Cooperstown, pero no es lo mismo. Tus honores superan a los míos.

Por eso, mis amigos de “Yardbarker” me informan que de los 134 elevados por los periodistas hasta ahora, sólo 36 han recibido el 90%, o más, de los votos.

Por cierto, 134 elevados en 150 años de Grandes Ligas, indica que el promedio es menos de uno anualmente, solo 0.89. Además, cerca de 20 mil peloteros han pasado por las Mayores. Ésto es muy exclusivo.

Ésta es la honorable lista…: Mariano Rivera 100%, Derek Jeter 99.75%, Ken Griffey hijo 99.32%, Tom Seaver 98.84%, Nolan Ryan 98.79%, Cal Ripken hijo 98.53%; Ty Cobb 98.23%, George Brett 98.19%, Hank Aaron 97.83%, Tony Gwynn 97.61%, Randy Johnson 97.27%, Chipper Jones 97.20%, Greg Maddux 97.19%, Mike Schimidt 96.52%, Johnny Bench 96.42, Steve Carlton 95.82%, Babe Ruth 95.13, Honus Wagner 95.13, Rickie Hénderson, 94.81%, Willie Mays 94.68%, Carl Yastrzemski 94.63%, Bob Feller 93.75%, Reggie Jackson 93.62%, Ted Willams 93.38%, Stan Musial 93.24%, Vladimir Guerrero 92.90%, Roberto Clemente 92.69%, Jim Palmer 92.57%, Brooks Róbinson 91.98%, Tom Glavine 91.94%, Wade Boggs 91.86%, Ozzie Smith 91.74%, Pedro Martínez 91:07%, Christy Mathewson 90.71, Rod Carew 90.52%, Roberto Alomar 90.00%.

