The Hall of Fame 2021, or successes of baseball – El Hall de Fama 2021, o aciertos del beisbol 

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Very smart, as it has always been impeccably, baseball decided to avoid crowds in the elevation of superstar Derek Jeter on Sunday, July 25. That is why they reduced to zero those chosen in 2021, relegating, incidentally, Curt Schilling, who would have been an annoying and irritating companion of the star Yankee …

** Along with Jeter, they will induct, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller, elected in 2020, when there was no induction by orders of the coronavirus …

** As for the echoes of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame elections this year, I wrap myself in the wise Arab proverb …: “the dogs bark, but the caravan moves”, I say, right? …

** A reader friend informs me that the young Fernando Arreaza, whom the reader calls a journalism fan, insists on comparing Luis Aparicio with Omar Vizquel. Any comparison between them hurts Vizquel, so Omar doesn’t need enemies, with friends like Fernando …

“The deserts were made when one day, everyone in this world, we put our grain of sand” … Pacomio.-

“The word of honor has devalued more than any third world currency” … Joseph McKadew.-

** According to the arrogance of the pandemic, it is still unknown if the Major League season will be 162 or 60 games, not even if there will be training, or when the voice of play ball. Now, as last year they played with designated in both Leagues, they should play this time without designated in both … Or not? …

** Former Astros George Springer insists it wasn’t the $ 150 million for six seasons that made him sign with the Blue Jays, rather than the Yankees, taking him away from his Connecticut home. “When I was playing against this team,” he said, referring to Toronto, “I felt the talent, the future potential of this lineup. I think that with good guidance, young people like Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Nate Pearson and Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.), can lead. a winning team for many years. It is a poster built to win “…

** Yesterday the 28th, it was 120 years since the announcement that the American League would be inaugurated that year, 1901, with the teams, Washington Senators, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Athletics, Boston Somersets, Cleveland Indians, Tigers of Detroit, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox.

The new and inexperienced priest, in the first marriage that he officiated, thus began his prayer …: “Forgive them Lord, because these two do not know what they are doing” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

El Hall de Fama 2021, o aciertos del beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Muy inteligente, como impepinablemente siempre lo ha sido, el beisbol decidió evitar aglomeraciones en la elevación del super estelar, Derek Jeter, el domingo 25 de julio. Por eso redujo a cero los elegidos en 2021, relegando, de paso, a Curt Schilling, quien hubiera sido un molestoso y estorboso acompañante del estelar Yankee…

** Junto con Jeter, serán elevados, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons y Marvin Miller, elegidos en 2020, cuando no hubo elevación por órdenes del coronavirus…

** En cuanto a los ecos de las elecciones para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown este año, me envuelvo en el sabio proverbio árabe…: “los perros ladran, pero la caravana avanza”, digo yo, ¿no?…

** Me informa un lector amigo que el joven Fernando Arreaza, a quien el lector llama aficionado al periodismo, insiste en comparar a Luis Aparicio con Omar Vizquel. Cualquier comparación entre ellos perjudica a Vizquel, por lo que Omar no necesita enemigos, con amigos como Fernando…

“Los desiertos quedaron hechos cuando cierto día, todos en este mundo, pusimos nuestro su granito de arena”… Pacomio.-

“La palabra de honor se ha devaluado más que cualquier moneda tercermundista”… Joseph McKadew.-

** Según la arrogancia de la pandemia, se ignora aún si la temporada de Grandes Ligas será de 162 o de 60 juegos, ni siquiera si habrá entrenamientos, ni cuándo la voz de play ball. Ahora, como el año pasado jugaron con designado en las dos Ligas, deberían jugar esta vez sin designado en las dos… ¿O no?…

** El ex de los Astros, George Springer insiste en que no fueron los $150 millones de dólares para seis temporadas, lo que le hicieron firmar con los Blue Jays, en vez de los Yankees, lo que le aleja de su hogar en Connecticut. “Cuando jugaba contra este equipo” dijo refiriéndose a Toronto, “notaba el talento, el potencial futuro de esta alineación. Creo que con buena guía, jóvenes como Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Nate Pearson y Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.), pueden encabezar un equipo ganador por muchos años. Es un róster armado para ganar”…

** Ayer 28, se cumplieron 120 años del anuncio de que la Liga Americana sería inaugurada aquel año, 1901, con los equipos, Senadores de Washington, Orioles de Báltimore, Atléticos de Philadelphia, los Somersets de Boston, Indios de Cléveland, Tigres de Detroit, Cerveceros de Milwaukee y Medias Blancas de Chicago.

El nuevo e inexperto curita, en el primer matrimonio que oficiaba, comenzó así su plegaria…: “Perdónalos Señor, porque estos dos no saben lo que hacen”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

