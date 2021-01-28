The Schilling Scandal for the Hall of Fame – El Escándalo Schilling por el Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week …: The Major League Baseball Writers Association of America (MLBWAA), did not elect any player to the Hall of Fame this year. But in history, they have drafted 134. How many players have appeared in the majors?

The Answer…: Up to 2020, 19,731 players have appeared in Major League Baseball games. The total membership of the HOF is 333, of which 235 players, including the 134 chosen by the MLBWAA. The rest of 98 are managers, executives, umpires. The sections of journalists and narrators count separately.

Curt Schilling has given a beautiful display of arrogance with his scandal, hardly experienced by the MLBWAA where they were asked to vote to remove him as a candidate from the 2021 election for the Hall of Fame.

285 colleagues voted for him. He only lacked 16 votes for the required 75% and be elevated. He was the one who received the most votes, over Barry Bonds (248), Roger Clemens (247) and Scott Rolen (212). Maybe he hasn’t found out.

“When one is young, adultery is a sin … and when one is old it is a miracle” … Pacomio.-

“Latin Americans are very religious … Of course, you have to believe a lot in God to handle our vehicles so badly … Dick Secades.-

Schilling published an extensive letter, explaining who he is as a person. And he concludes…: “I want to reiterate that I will not participate in the voting next year. I request that they remove me from the electoral roll. I will join the Veterans Committee, who are in a position to judge a player. I don’t think believe they are Hall of Famer’s, but if former players think I am, I’ll accept them with honor.”

Logically, he needed to vent his ego. Huge ego. But he cannot retire as a candidate. However, maybe the MLBWAA will please him and won’t choose him in 2022, when it will be his 10th and last chance.

No one has said that the choice for Cooperstown has always been perfect. There are mistakes inside the Hall of Fame, as there are also outside. But it has been a respectable institution. So this from Schilling is going to be historic.

They pray to us, even in the instructions that come with the ballot, that “we must consider the integrity, sportsmanship and character of the candidates.”

Where are they and what are Curt Schilling’s integrity, sportsmanship and character doing?

Characters like him are not needed in Cooperstown.

“Some use psychiatrists to achieve spiritual joy … The rest of us use bartenders” … Trapichito.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———————————————-Español——————————–

El Escándalo Schilling por el Hall de la Fama

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: La Major League Baseball Writers Asociation of América (MLBWAA), no eligió este año a pelotero alguno para el Hall de la Fama. Pero en la historia, han elegido a 134. ¿Cuántos peloteros han aparecido en las Mayores?

La Respuesta…: Hasta 2020 han aparecido en juegos de Grandes Ligas 19 mil 731 peloteros. El total de miembros del HOF es de 333, de ellos, 235 jugadores, incluso los 134 elegidos por la MLBWAA. El resto de 98, son mánagers, ejecutivos, umpires. Ahora, las secciones de periodistas y narradores cuentan aparte.

Curt Schilling ha dado una hermosa exhibición de arrogancia. Armar ese escándalo, apenas conocido que la MLBWAA había votado desierta la elección 2021 para el Hall de la Fama, y pedir lo retiren de candidato, es absurdo .

285 compañeros votaron por él. Sólo le faltaron 16 votos para el 75% exigido y ser elevado. Fue quien recibió mayores votos, sobre Barry Bonds (248), Roger Clemens (247) y Scott Rolen (212). Quizá no se ha enterado.

“Cuando uno está joven, el adulterio es un pecado… y cuando uno está viejo es un milagro”… Pacomio.-

“Los latinoamericanos somos muy religiosos… Por supuesto, hay que creer mucho en Dios para manejar tan mal nuestros vehículos… Dick Secades.-

Schilling publicó una extensa carta, explicando quién es él como persona. Y concluye…: “Quiero reiterar que no participaré en las votaciones del próximo año. Solicito me eliminen de la planilla electoral. Me acogeré al Comité de Veteranos, quienes sí están en condiciones de juzgar a un jugador. No creo que sea un miembro del Hall de la Fama, pero si los exjugadores creen que lo soy, lo aceptaré con honor”.

Lógicamente, necesitaba desahogar su ego. Inmenso ego. Pero él no puede retirarse como candidato. Sin embargo, quizá la MLBWAA lo complazca y tampoco lo elija en 2022, cuando será su décima y última oportunidad.

Nadie ha dicho que la elección para Cooperstown ha sido siempre perfecta. Hay errores dentro del Hall de Fama, como también los hay fuera. Pero ha sido una institución respetable. Por lo que ésto de Schilling, va a ser histórico.

A nosotros nos rezan, incluso en las instrucciones que vienen con la planilla de votación, que “debemos considerar la integridad, el deportivismo y el carácter de los candidatos”.

¿Dónde están y que hacen la integridad, el deportivismo y el carácter de Curt Schilling?.

Personajes como él no hacen falta en Cooperstown.

“Algunos usan a los siquiatras para alcanzar la alegría espiritual… Los demás utilizamos a los bartenders”… Trapichito.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

