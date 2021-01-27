Concepción and his votes for the HOF – Concepción y sus votos para el HOF

“Where there is a human being there is hope” … Stepehen Howkins “.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – In Caracas, Mrs. Eucares González de Vizquel, 74, mother of Omar, Carlos (Beto) and Gabriela, has passed away. I send my sincere wishes to them that the family suffers together, weeps together and recovers soon and together. I also send you, on behalf of all baseball journalists, the impression of a hug of solidarity. Rest the lady in peace and with God.

Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Uriol Gutiérrez, from Hermosillo, asks …: “Have there been any left-handed knuckleballers in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Yol…: Yes, sir. Of the 31 knuckleball pitchers, there have been five left-handers, Gene Barden, 1947-53; Danny Boone, 1981-90; Ryan Feierabend, 2006 and on; Mickey Haefner, 1943-50; Wilbur Wood, 1961-78.

Andrés Espina, from Maracaibo, asks…: “What makes Major League Baseball the highest level leagues in the world. Why not the two leagues in Japan, which even export players to the major leagues? And why is it not required to study journalism to be a sports narrator or commentator?

Friend Andro…: The Japanese also import bigleaguers, and for every 10 Japan-USA games, the Americans win seven… The other question must be answered by radio and television station executives.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, indicates…: “I had already asked him the question of what would happen in a final play of the championship that was going to be revised at var, and he was just seen in the final of the Dominican League. The champion team couldn’t celebrate because the 27th out was under review, something not fair for baseball.

Edison Zerpa, from Caracas, asks …: “Did the Seattle Pilots play until the Mariners appeared?”

Friend Eddie…: The Pilots played only one season, 1969. The Mariners emerged in 1977.

Jose G. Salinas T. from Punto Fijo, asks …: “Do those promoted to the Hall of Fame receive any pension, and how much is the pension for having played in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Pepe …: No pension for being in Cooperstowns. And the retirement pension depends on how much the player has contributed to the Association.

Owaldo Castellanos, from Brooklyn, asks…: “Can you publish the votes received by David Concepción for the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Chaldo…: David is in the Reds Hall of Fame. Now, for Cooperstown, he received 6.8% in his first year, 1994; 16.2% in his fifteenth and last chance, 2008. And his best year was his fifth, 1998, 16.9%.

————————————————Español—————————

Concepción y sus votos para el HOF

“Donde haya un ser humano hay esperanzas”… Stepehen Howkins”.-

—oo—oo—

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – En Caracas, ha fallecido la señora, Eucares González de Vizquel, de 74 años, madre de Omar, Carlos (Beto) y Gabriela. Hasta ellos hago llegar mis muy sinceros deseos porque la familia sufra unida, llore unida y se recupere pronto y unida. Les envío también, en nombre de todos los periodistas del beisbol, la impresión de un abrazo de solidaridad. Descanse la señora en paz y con Dios.

Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Me informaste desde dónde escribes?

Uriol Gutiérrez, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Ha habido algún lanzador nudillero zurdo en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Yol…: Sí, señor. De los 31 lanzadores de knuckleball, ha habido cinco zurdos, Gene Barden, 1947-53; Danny Boone, 1981-90; Ryan Feierabend, 2006 y continúa; Mickey Haefner, 1943-50; Wilbur Wood, 1961-78.

Andrés Espina, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Qué convierte a Major League Baseball en las Ligas de más alto nivel en el mundo. Por qué no la Ligas dos Ligas de Japón, que hasta exportan peloteros a las Grandes Ligas?. Y, ¿por qué no se exige estudiar periodismo para ser narrador o comentarista deportivo?.

Amigo Andro…: También los japoneses importan bigleaguers, y de cada 10 juegos Japón-USA, los estadounidenses ganan siete… La otra pregunta deben respondértela los ejecutivos de radioemisoras y televisoras.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, indica…: “Ya le había hecho la pregunta de qué pasaría en una jugada final de campeonato que se fuera a revisar al var, y precisamente se acaba de ver en la final de la Liga Dominicana. El equipo campeón no podía festejar porqué el out 27 estaba en revisión, algo no justo para el béisbol”.

Edison Zerpa, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Los Pilotos de Seattle jugaron hasta que aparecieron los Marineros?”.

Amigo Eddie…: Los Pilotos jugaron una sola temporada, la de 1969. Los Marineros surgieron en 1977.

Jose G. Salinas T. de Punto Fijo, pregunta…: “¿Los elevados al Hall de la Fama reciben alguna pensión, y cuánto es la pensión por haber jugado en las Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Pepe…: Ninguna pensión por estar en Cooperstowns. Y la pensión de retiro depende cuánto haya aportado el pelotero a la Asociación.

Owaldo Castellanos, de Brooklyn, pregunta…: “¿Puede publicar los votos recibidos por David Concepción para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: David está en el Hall de la Fama de los Rojos. Ahora, para el de Cooperstown, recibió el 6.8% en su primer año, 1994; el 16.2% en su décima quinta y última oportunidad, 2008. Y su mejor año fue el quinto, 1998, 16.9%.

