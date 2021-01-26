Minimum At-Bats For Batting Champion – Mínimos Turnos Para Campeón de Bateo

“I don’t hear advice because I don’t want to get old” … La Pimpi.-

Today is mail day, like every Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Message from a granddaughter of Eleazar Sananes, who does not report where she writes from …:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Thank you Juan Vené. What an honor that after so long Eleazar Sananes (Rubito) is remembered, I am his very proud granddaughter, Milagros J. Sananes Díaz ”.

Jesús M. López, from Caracas, comments…: “I was impressed by the column dedicated to Eleazar Sananes (Rubito). My father was a bullfighter and he mentioned it several times. I did not live the time of the Venezuela of great matadors, because I have only turned 25 years old, but my father taught me a lot and now you help him. I beg you to publish more stories of matadors, both Mexican, Venezuelan and from all over America, as well as from Spain. Because without Spain there would be no bulls. And one question, did you meet Sananes? “

Amigo Chucho …: Each publication has its bullfighting chronicler, so I should not enter those areas except for special reasons, like this time. And I did meet Sananes, a fine person, a very classy gentleman from Caracas. I tried him a lot, because in part of my time as a bullfighting chronicler, he was Technical Director of the bullfights at the Nuevo Circo de Caracas

Ruber J. Luzardo S. asks…: “How many times did you interview Hank Aaron?”.

Friend Rubo …: Many times. Even after the 1973 season, as he was expected to tie and break the mark the following year, I spent all winter and spring with him. Phoenix Communication, the company with which I did The Best of the Week and So Baseball Goes, made a documentary in English during those weeks, and they hired me to work as a co-producer, and in Spanish, as a writer and narrator . That was broadcast in Venezuela and throughout the baseball world. I narrated by radio for Latin America the games of the Braves in the first month of the 1974 season, with the tie and the breaking of the record. Halfway through the season, I attended the tribute they made to him in Atlanta, and before the game I gave him, on behalf of Venezuela, some teams of Cochano gold.

Marco Cervantes, from Nogales, asks…: “What is the minimum number of turns required to win the batting title and what is the minimum number of innings thrown to obtain the ERA title?”

Amigo Coce…: To qualify in batting, the player must have appeared at home plate (not turns, just appearances) 3.1 times per game. In the majors, it’s 162 games, that’s 502.2. It is left at 502. To be a champion in ERA, you must pitch no less than one inning for each team game.

Mínimos Turnos Para Campeón de Bateo

“No oigo consejos porque no quiero llegar a vieja”… La Pimpi.-

Hoy es día del correo, como todos los martes. Mañana miércoles también lo será. ¿Me informaste desde dónde escribes?

Mensaje de una nieta de Eleazar Sananes, quien no informa desde dónde escribe…:

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Gracias Juan Vené. Qué honor que después de tanto tiempo se recuerde a Eleazar Sananes (Rubito), soy su orgullosísima nieta, Milagros J. Sananes Díaz”.

Jesús M. López, de Caracas, comenta…: “Me impresionó la columna dedicada a Eleazar Sananes (Rubito). Mi padre fue taurino y varias veces lo mencionó. Yo no viví la época de la Venezuela de grandes matadores, porque solo he cumplido 25 años, pero mi papá me enseñó mucho y ahora Ud. le ayuda. Le suplico publique más historias de matadores, tanto mexicanos, venezolanos y de toda América, como de España. Porque sin España no habría toros. Y una pregunta, ¿conoció a Sananes?”.

Amigo Chucho…: Cada publicación tiene su cronista taurino, por lo que no debo entrar en esos terrenos sino por motivos especiales, como esta vez. Y sí conocí a Sananes, fina persona, un caballero muy caraqueño, de clase. Lo traté mucho, porque en parte de mi época de cronista taurino, él fue Director Técnico de la corridas en el Nuevo Circo de Caracas

Ruber J. Luzardo S. pregunta…: “¿Cuántas veces entrevistó a Hank Aaron?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Mucha veces. Incluso, después de la temporada de 1973, como se esperaba que al año siguiente empatara y batiera la marca, pasé todo el invierno y la primavera con él. Phoenix Comunication, la empresa con la cual yo hacía Lo Mejor de la Semana y Así va el Beisbol, le hizo en esas semanas un documental en inglés, y me contrataron para que trabajara como co-productor, y en castellano, como libretista y narrador. Eso se transmitió en Venezuela y en todo el mundo del beisbol. Narré por radio para América Latina los juegos de los Bravos en el primer mes de la temporada 1974, con el empate y la superación del record. A media temporada, asistí al homenaje que le hicieron en Atlanta, y antes del juego le entregué, en nombre de Venezuela, unas yuntas de oro cochano.

Marco Cervantes, de Nogales, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es el mínimo de turnos exigidos para ganar el título de bateo y cuál es el mínimo de innings lanzados para obtener el título de efectividad?”.

Amigo Coce…: Para titularse en bateo, el pelotero debe haber aparecido en el home plate (no turnos, sino solo apariciones) 3.1 veces por cada juego. En Grandes Ligas, son 162 juegos, serían 502.2. Se deja en 502. Para ser campeón en efectividad, hay que tirar no menos de un inning por cada juego del equipo.

