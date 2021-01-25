Henry Chadwick’s Letters from Beyond to Rob Manfred – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Henry Chadwick para Rob Manfred

“All great things started very small. The Great Wall was just a stone ”… Chinese proverb.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mr. Robby, baseball commissioner…: Our game is having a bad time! Enduring the stab wounds thrown at them by the television networks, the pandemic, the economic crisis and you, and especially you, perverse leader.

Everything in baseball is perfectible, even the home run, until the strikeout.

But “perfectible” means that you can perfect, improve, not that because of the business of expensive television spots, you drive a free runner into second with every extra inning.

You are a commissioner, but you ignore what this sport is, or you are sold to television networks. Because those of us who understand baseball, we know how much it costs, how difficult! is to get to second. Even in most of the times you have to go on a slide, which always carries the danger of fractures. And you, with your television accomplices, propose to give away not a runner in second but one in each inning after the ninth inning.

They’ve told me worse, that instead, they’re going to murder the extra innings. That is, every game will end in nine innings, tied or not. The television needs the following space. And we baseball people need the emotions played from the tenth inning.

After Alexander Cartwright, in 1845, wrote the first Rules of Baseball, he and I modified hundreds, but to improve competition and entertainment, not to defend television money. We even modified and modified our modifications again. For example, the base on balls did not exist in the first Rules, but we created it, it was granted with 10 bad balls, through many games we experimented with nine, eight, seven … until we reached four today.

That’s why they called me The Father of Baseball, which I never accepted. Baseball has no father.

At the start, the team that first scored 21 runs won. We soon imposed all nine innings. It was forbidden to throw over the arm, which we abolished as soon as we found that it was better to let the throwers choose.

And I could quote you numerous Rule changes and the addition of many new ones, until the best. So that now you and your gang of criminals, intend to end baseball. I hope baseball is stronger than you, as he has been stronger than two World Wars and two pandemics.

How powerful will baseball be, that their hobby is the only thing Donald Trump and Joe Biden share!

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Henry Chadwick para Rob Manfred

“Todas las grandes cosas comenzaron siendo muy pequeñas. La Gran Muralla, era solo una piedra”… Proverbio chino.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Sr. Robby, comisionado del beisbol…: ¡Qué mal la está pasando nuestro juego!, soportando las puñaladas traperas que les lanzan las cadenas de televisión, la pandemia, la crisis económica y tú, y especialmente tú, perverso dirigente.

Todo en el beisbol es perfectible, hasta el jonrón, hasta el strikeout.

Pero “perfectible” quiere decir que se puede perfeccionar, mejorar, no que por el negocio de los espacios costosos de la televisión, encarames a un corredor gratis en segunda en cada entrada de extra innings.

Eres comisionado, pero ignoras lo que es este deporte, o estás vendido a las cadenas de televisión. Porque quienes entendemos el beisbol, sabemos cuánto cuesta, ¡cuán difícil! es llegar a segunda. Incluso en la mayoría de las veces hay que lanzarse en slide, lo que siempre lleva el peligro de fracturas. Y tú, con tus cómplices televisivos, se proponen a regalar no un corredor en segunda sino uno en cada entrada después del noveno inning.

Me han dicho algo peor, que en vez de eso, van a asesinar a los extra innings. Es decir, todo juego terminará en nueve innings, empatado o no. La televisión necesita el siguiente espacio. Y nosotros, la gente del beisbol, necesitamos las emociones jugadas a partir del décimo inning.

Después que Alexánder Cartwright, en 1845, escribió las primeras Reglas del béisbol, él mismo y yo modificamos centenares, pero para mejorar la competencia y el espectáculo, no para defender el dinero de la televisión. Incluso, modificamos y volvíamos a modificar nuestra modificaciones. Por ejemplo, la base por bolas no existía en las primeras Reglas, pero la creamos, se concedía con 10 bolas malas, a través de muchos juegos fuimos experimentando con nueve, ocho, siete… hasta llegar a las cuatro de hoy día.

Por eso me llamaron El Padre del Beisbol, lo que nunca acepté. El beisbol no tiene padre.

Al comienzo, ganaba el equipo que primero anotaba 21 carreras. Pronto impusimos los nueve innings. Estaba prohibido lanzar por arriba del brazo, lo que abolimos en cuanto comprobamos que era mejor dejar elegir a los lanzadores.

Y podría citarte numerosos cambios de Reglas y el agregado de muchas nuevas, hasta llegar a lo mejor. Para que ahora tú y tu pandilla de facinerosos, pretendan acabar con el beisbol. Espero que él sea más fuerte que Uds. igual que lo ha sido más que dos Guerras Mundiales y dos pandemias.

¡Cómo será de poderoso el beisbol, que su afición es lo único que comparten Donald Trump y Joe Biden!.

