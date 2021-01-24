Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth, I mean two # 1’s –  Hank Aaron y Babe Ruth, o sea, dos número uno

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend” … Martin Luther King, Jr.

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –Between 2020 and so far in 2021, some two dozen relevant baseball figures have died. But no one has provoked such emotional comment as Hank Aaron, the black man from Alabama, who was able to overcome the myth of a white man superiority, which had remained for 38 years.

Today, Babe Ruth and his 714 home runs, like Aaron with his 755, reached until 1976, when he retired, are two figures revered just as much by blacks as by other races involved with baseball.

At 86 years old, Aaron died on Friday in his sleep, the cause has not been reported. He was one of the most chivalrous characters I have ever dealt with in this environment. And this opinion is not original, since the same say executives, managers, coaches, bigleagers, players of the minors and all the media people who dealt with him.

Through written messages and phone calls, Aaron found himself harassed by white fans as he threatened to hit the Babe record. He then said …:

“Maybe they do what they should do, or what they think they should do. They may be correct. “

Aaron dies when the glorious Kansas City Monarchs, the most famous team in the Negro Leagues, reappear. He will play in the Independent League Américan Association

They return 100 years after being founded and, likewise, 100 years after the inauguration of the Black National League. They won 10 baseball championships.

The Monarchs, who will now be made up of just blacks, will play with nine other teams, Rosemont, Illinois; Fargo, North Dakota; Gary, Indiana; Franklin, Wisconsin; Winipeg, Manitoba; Clearborne, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Sioux, South Dakota.

Hank Aaron is and always will be, tied with Babe Ruth, first in sympathies. Aaron also has the lead in RBIs, 2,297; second in home runs, 755; third in hits, 3,771; fourth in runs scored, 2,174.

He’s going to meet up with the other black stars that God has on his roster, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Rub Foster, Joshúa Gibson, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Jackie Robinson, Frank Robinson, Monte Irvin, Bob Gibson, Curt Floot.

And they will remember in their celestial gatherings that lineup of pure blacks, presented by the Pirates on September 1, 1971…: The outfielders, Willie Stargell, Gene Clines, Roberto Clemente. In the infield, Rennie Stennett, Jacinto Hernández, Dave Cash, Al Óliver. Catcher, Manny Sanguillén. Pitcher, Dock Ellis.

—————————————–Español—————————

Hank Aaron y Babe Ruth, o sea, dos número uno

“El amor es la única fuerza capaz de transformar a un enemigo en amigo”… Martin Luther King, Jr.

-O-O-O-O-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Entre el 2020 y lo que va de 2021, han muerto unas dos docenas de figuras relevantes del beisbol. Pero nadie ha provocado comentarios tan emocionados como Hank Aaron, el negro de Alabama, quien pudo superar el mito de un blanco, que había permanecido inviolable durante 38 años.

Hoy día, Babe Ruth y sus 714 jonrones, igual que Aaron con sus 755, alcanzados hasta 1976, cuando se retiró, son dos figuras veneradas igual por negros que por los de otras razas involucrados con el beisbol.

A los 86 años de edad, murió Aaron el viernes, mientras dormía, no se ha informado la causa. Fue uno de los más caballerosos personajes que he tratado en este ambiente. Y esta opinión no es ninguna originalidad, puesto que lo mismo afirman ejecutivos, managers, coaches, bigleagers, peloteros de las menores y toda la gente de los medios que lo trataron.

A través de mensajes escritos y por llamadas telefónicas, Aaron se vió acosado por fanáticos blancos, cuando amenazaba con llegar al record del Babe. Entonces dijo…:

“Quizá ellos hacen lo que deben hacer, o lo que creen deben hacer. Es posible que estén en lo correcto”.

Muere Aaron cuando reaparecen los gloriosos Kansas City Monarchs, el más famoso equipo de las Ligas Negras. Jugará en la Liga Independiente América Association.

Vuelven a los cien años de haberse fundado e, igualmente, a los 100 años de la inauguración de la Liga Nacional Negra. Ellos ganaron 10 campeonatos en aquel beisbol.

Los Monarchs, que ahora no serán integrados por solo negros, jugarán con otros nueve equipos, Rosemont, Illinois; Fargo, North Dakota; Gary, Indiana; Franklin, Wisconsin; Winipeg, Manitoba; Clearborne, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Sioux, South Dakota.

Hank Aaron es y siempre lo será, empatado con Babe Ruth, primero en simpatías. También posee Aaron el liderato en carreras impulsadas, dos mil 297; segundo en jonrones, 755; tercero en incogibles, tres mil 771; cuarto en carreras anotadas, dos mil 174.

Va a reunirse con los otros estelares negros que Papa Dios tiene en su róster, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Rub Fóster, Joshúa Gibson, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe, Jackie Róbinson, Frank Róbinson, Monte Irvin, Bob Gibson, Curt Floot.

Y recordarán en sus tertulias celestiales aquella alineación de puros negros, presentada por los Piratas el primero de septiembre de 1971…: Los outfielders, Willie Stargell, Gene Clines, Roberto Clemente. En el infield, Rennie Stennett, Jacinto Hernández, Dave Cash, Al Óliver. Catcher, Manny Sanguillén. Pitcher, Dock Ellis.

