Let’s Celebrate 100 Years of the Rubito – Celebremos los 100 años de la alternativa de Rubito

“I, sir, am not bad, even though I have no lack of reasons to be so” … Camilo José Cela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today a bit to remember my days as a bullfighting chronicler. The reason compels me.

Reading the brilliant works of the historian Rafael Dupouy Gómez, I find that we are just one year and days away from the centenary, 100 years! Of the first Venezuelan to take the alternative of bullfighting in Spain, Eleazar Sananes (Rubito).

The date was May 17, 1922. That afternoon, no less than in Madrid, eight Gamero Cívico bulls were fought in the charity bullfight. Sananes alternated, then in his 22 years, with Juan Saiz (Saleri II), his godfather in that ceremony; Marcial Lalanda, and Juan Anlló (Nacional II). Rubito received his Ph.D. bull, named Sanluqueño, black zaino, with a brave and fiery painter on his knees and from behind, who forced the crowd to stand up to the voice of a very long and deep ooooolééé.

After Rubito, another man from Caracas, Julio Mendoza, took the challenge in Madrid and they were the most valuable pair of bullfighters for Venezuelans.

Sananes became an idol in other South American countries, so much so that in Peru, they gave him a paso doble, the chorus of which reads…: “When Rubito / left Lima, / all the press published it, / and at La Guaira station, / Capriles Power hired him ”.

It is the history of Venezuelan bullfighting from a century ago.

We have just over a year, enough time, to organize the commemoration, which could be in more than one city, Caracas, Maracaibo, Valencia, Maracay, San Cristóbal, Ciudad Bolívar, where there have been notable bullfighting conglomerates.

In addition to Eleazar and Julio, it would be worth involving the other four most important Venezuelan bullfighters, César y Curro Girón, Luis Sánchez (El Diamante Negro) and César Faraco.

Angel Luis Omaña, for me the bullfighter turned into poetry, wrote a historic poem dedicated to the Diamond and his diamantines. Some of the verses of that work …:

“It is El Diamante’s cape / dressed in silk and gold./ It is diamond, it is art, / light and sun of the bullfight./ It has its mystery inside / in a brown color / by Luis Sánchez El Diamante, / princely and painterly , / aroma of Calicanto / enchantment on the albero./ Watch her move! / Watch her come and go! / Watch her how it stays / Gold in my pupils, / Silk in my pupils! / Watch her! / Watch her! / Look at her! ”

The bullfighters of that time in Venezuela, especially the novilleros, had to be very brave. They did not fight caste animals, but the so-called Creoles. Most of these critters instead of passing in front of the fighter, they threw gores at them. My respects to more than a hundred super heifers that I saw in such dangers.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————–Español—————————–

Celebremos los 100 años de la alternativa de Rubito

“Yo, señor, no soy malo, aún cuando no me faltan motivos para serlo”… Camilo José Cela.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy un desliz, para recordar mis días de cronista taurino. El motivo me obliga.

Leyendo los brillantes trabajos del historiador Rafael Dupouy Gómez, encuentro que estamos apenas a un año y días del centenario, ¡100 años!, del primer venezolano en tomar la alternativa de matador de toros en España, Eleazar Sananes (Rubito).

La fecha fue 17 de mayo de 1922. Aquella tarde, nada menos que en Madrid, se lidiaron ocho toros de Gamero Cívico, en la corrida de la Beneficencia. Alternó Sananes, entonces en sus 22 años, con Juan Saiz (Saleri II), su padrino en esa ceremonia; Marcial Lalanda, y Juan Anlló (Nacional II). Rubito recibió al toro de su doctorado, de nombre Sanluqueño, negro zaíno, con un valiente y pintorero afarolado de rodillas y por la espalda, que obligó a la multitud a erguirse a la voz de un oooooléééé muy prolongado y profundo.

Después de Rubito tomó la alternativa en Madrid, otro caraqueño, Julio Mendoza. Y fueron la pareja de toreros más valiosos para los venezolanos.

Sananes se hizo ídolo en otros países suramericanos, tanto, que en Perú, le hicieron un pasodoble, cuyo estribillo reza…: “Cuando Rubito/ salió de Lima,/ toda la prensa lo publicó,/ y en la estación de La Guaira,/ Capriles Power lo contrató”.

Es la historia del toreo venezolano de hace un Siglo.

Tenemos poco más de un año, tiempo suficiente, para organizar la conmemoración, que podría ser en más de una ciudad, Caracas, Maracaibo, Valencia, Maracay, San Cristóbal, Ciudad Bolívar, donde ha habido notables conglomerados taurinos.

Además de Eleazar y Julio, valdría la pena involucrar a los otros cuatro matadores de toros venezolanos de mayor relevancia, César y Curro Girón, Luis Sánchez (El Diamante Negro) y César Faraco.

Angel Luis Omaña, para mí el torero hecho poesía, escribió un histórico poema dedicado al Diamante y a sus diamantinas. Algunos de los versos de esa obra…:

“Es la capa de El Diamante/ de seda y oro vestida./ Es diamantina, es arte,/ luz y sol de la corrida./ Tiene su misterio adentro/ metido en color moreno/ de Luis Sánchez El Diamante,/ principesco y pinturero, / aroma del Calicanto/ embrujo sobre el albero./ íMírala como se mueve!/ íMírala como va y viene!/ íMírala como se queda/ en mis pupilas el oro, / en mis pupilas la seda!/ íMírala!/ íMírala!/ íMírala!”.

Los toreros de entonces en Venezuela, especialmente los novilleros, tenían que ser muy valientes. No lidiaban animales de casta, sino los llamados críollos. La mayoría de esos bichos en vez de pasar por delante del lidiador, les tiraban cornadas. Mis respetos para más un centenar de super novilleros que ví en tales peligros.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5