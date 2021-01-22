Million $ Take $pringer Far From Connecticut – Millone$ llevan a $pringer muy lejos de Connecticut   

“It’s called platonic love, because that’s when you can’t put it on the plate” … Anonymous.- -o-o-o-o- **

Love and interest went to the field one day…: 150 million dollars was more than the nearby home in Connecticut to sign the best free agent centerfielder, George Springer. That’s why the Blue Jays now have him, in another country, hired for six seasons, for 150 million dollars, while the Mets had offered him 100 million for four years. The agreement was reached at midnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. Springer was stellar in the Astros’ victories to win two AL titles and a World Series …

** Yankees and Masahiro Tanaka have not stopped talking to keep the pitcher in The Bronx. And the Padres have also shown interest. But yesterday Thursday it seemed that everything was over and this pitcher would follow his compatriot, Tomoyuki Sugano, who has returned to Japan. Tanaka, 32, set a record with the Yankees at 78-46, 3.74, in seven years. The agents, “Casey Close”, want 125 million dollars for five seasons … By 2020 they collected 23 million …

-o-o-o-o-

“Why, if Pope God sent you into the world with your black hair, you paint it blonde, without being able to fool anyone, because your beard, mustaches, sideburns and eyebrows look black?” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar. –

“A wife can be for a certain time, now, an ex-wife is always for life” … Pacomio.- -o-o-o-o-o-o-

The Dodgers signed 17-year-old Venezuelan catcher Jesús Galiz for

$812,500 after the Yankees withdrew the 1.5 million offer because the boy’s father died of coronavirus … Everything seems to indicate that the season will begin with a few free agents with no teams, at least in the majors… ** For example, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy stated…: “It would not be true to say that we are prepared as we did for 2018. Because the price that we paid to put together that roster was to weaken our minors and lose several picks in the draft. We will be competitive in the East again, but it will take us some time”…

** Reporters will not be able to enter the clubhouses during training, or in the 2021 season, due to restrictions due to the coronavirus. And the interviews on the pitch will have to be three meters away. This has been agreed by the Major League Baseball Writers Association with the commissioner’s office …

o-o-o-o-o-

“Happiness is good health and a bad memory” … La Pimpi.-

———————————————————–Español———————————-

“Se le llama amor platónico, porque es cuando uno no se la puede echar al plato”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El amor y el interés fueron al campo un día…: Más pudieron 150 millones de dólares que el hogar cercano, en Connecticut, para lograr la firma del mejor centerfielder agente libre que había, George Springer. Por eso lo tienen ahora los Blue Jays, en otro país, contratado para seis temporadas, por 150 millones de dólares, mientras los Mets, le habían ofrecido 100 millones por cuatro años. El acuerdo fue logrado en la media noche de martes para miércoles. Springer fue estelar en las victorias de los Astros para ganar dos títulos de la Americana y una Serie Mundial… ** Yankees y Masahiro Tanaka no han dejado de conversar para que el lanzador siga en El Bronx. Y los Padres también han demostrado interés. Pero ayer jueves parecía que todo terminaba y este pitcher seguiría a su compatriota, Tomoyuki Sugano, quien ha regresado a Japón. Tanaka, de 32 años, dejó record con los Yankees de 78-46, 3.74, en siete años. Los agentes, “Casey Close”, quieren 125 millones de dólares por cinco temporadas… Por 2020 cobraron 23 millones…

-o-o-o-o-

“¿Por qué si Papa Dios te mandó al mundo con tu cabello negro, te lo pintas de rubio, sin poder engañar a nadie, porque barba, bigotes, patillas y cejas se te ven negras?”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“Una esposa puede ser por cierto tiempo, ahora, una ex-esposa es siempre para toda la vida”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

** Los Dodgers firmaron por 812 mil 500 dólares al receptor venezolano de 17 años, Jesús Galiz, después que los Yankees retiraron la oferta de millón y medio porque el padre del muchacho murió de coronavirus…** Todo parece indicar que la temporada comenzará con unos cuantos agentes libres sin equipos, por lo menos en Grandes Ligas… ** Por ejemplo, el presidente de los Medias Rojas, Sam Kennedy, declaró…: “No sería cierto afirmar que estamos preparados como lo hicimos para 2018. Porque el precio que pagamos para armar aquel róster fue dejar debilitadas nuestras menores y perder varias escogencias en el draft. Volveremos a ser competitivos en el Este, pero nos tomará algún tiempo”… ** Los reporteros no podremos entrar en los clubhouses durante los entrenamientos, ni en la temporada 2021, debido a las restricciones por el coronavirus. Y las entrevistas en el terreno de juego, tendrán que ser a tres metros de distancia. Así lo ha acordado la Major League Baseball Writers Association con la oficina del comisionado…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Felicidad es buena salud y mala memoria”… La Pimpi.-

