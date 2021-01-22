Another Star Player Left For the Bigger Leagues in Heaven

Latino Sports joins MLB and all of the baseball fans in expressing our heartfelt condolences to the Aaron family in the passing of one of baseball’s best, the legendary baseball superstar, Hank Aaron.
COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT
Major League Baseball Mourns the Passing of One of the National Pastime’s Legends, Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, at the Age of 86
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the passing of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at the age of 86:
“Hank Aaron is near the top of everyone’s list of all-time great players. His monumental achievements as a player were surpassed only by his dignity and integrity as a person. Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire. His career demonstrates that a person who goes to work with humility every day can hammer his way into history – and find a way to shine like no other.
“Hank eagerly supported our efforts to celebrate the game’s best and to find its next generation of stars, including through the Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes offensive excellence by Major League players, and the Hank Aaron Invitational, which provides exposure to elite young players. He became a close friend to me in recent years as result of his annual visit to the World Series. That friendship is one of the greatest honors of my life. I am forever grateful for Hank’s impact on our sport and the society it represents, and he will always occupy a special place in the history of our game. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Hank’s wife, Billye, their family, the fans of Atlanta and Milwaukee, and the millions of admirers earned by one of the pillars of our game.”
# # #
