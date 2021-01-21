Heaven Continues to Strengthen in Baseball Taking Don Sutton – El Cielo sigue reforzándose se ha llevado a Don Sutton

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week …: They hit a home run and on that turn, however, one of the defensemen was charged an error. How and why?

The Answer…: Before the four-base hit, that batter fouled, which one of the defense dropped.

Sorry, if I have missed you.- Very grateful for the phone call from Guadalajara, and the correction that my friend, Salvador Quirarte Villaseñor, president of the Charros de Jalisco, indicated to me. He told me …: “In the Mexican Pacific League we are no longer eight very solvent franchises, as you published, my dear Juanito, but 10″ … Right. Unforgivable mistake. They are, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Mochis, Navojoa, Guasave, Obregón, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Monterrey and Guadalajara … Guadalajara, wet land …

The Sky team took Sutton. – God continues to take bigleaguers who were very valuable. Now Don Sutton, one of the best pitchers in history, a member of the Hall of Fame, died the day before yesterday at his residence in Rancho Mirage, California, at the age of 75, a victim of cancer. Sutton never missed a turn to pitch, starting 756 games in a row, winning 324 with a 3.26 ERA in 23 seasons through 1988, and still had time to lose 256 times. Sutton, who pitched for the Dodgers, Astros, Brewers, Athletics and Angels, was a fine gentleman and a good talker. In an interview I did with him at the end of the 1982 campaign, when he won 17 games, he told me…: “Last year, mid-season, I thought I was going to lose my string of consecutive appearances, because I woke up with a strong flu and fever. . But I didn’t say anything to the manager, which was Walter Alston, and went out pitching with the visiting Cardinals. Well, I threw nine shut out innings.”. Sutton confided in me on another opportunity…: “There are two languages ​​that fascinate me, French and Spanish. But it is not easy to find someone to practice French with, so I am studying Spanish ”

“You have to be very brave to recognize how cowardly I am” … Pacomio.-

Seven candidates to the HOF with zero votes.- Until yesterday 156 voting sheets were known for the Hall of Fame 2021. And none of the candidates has the 75 required to be elevated. Curt Schilling had 74.4%; Barry Bonds, 71.8%; Roger Clemens, 71.2%; Scott Rolen, 65.4%; Todd Helton, 54.5%; Omar Vizquel, 35.5%; Bob Abreu, 13.5%. No vote, zero votes, remained, A.J. Burnett, Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino, Barry Zito. The total result will be revealed next Tuesday …

“The ages are four …: the infantile, the juvenile, the adult, and the one of, Hey, but you look good, boy!” … Dick Secades.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El Cielo sigue reforzándose se ha llevado a Don Sutton

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Conectan jonrón y en ese turno, sin embargo, se le carga error a uno de los de la defensiva. ¿Cómo y por qué?

La Respuesta…: Antes del batazo de cuatro bases, ese bateador ha elevado foul, que uno de los de la defensiva dejó caer.

-o-o-o-

Perdón, si es que te he faltado.- Muy agradecido por la llamada telefónica desde Guadalajara, y la corrección que me indicó mi amigo, Salvador Quirarte Villaseñor, presidente de los Charros de Jalisco. Me dijo…: “En la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico ya no somos ocho franquicias muy solventes, como publicaste, mi querido Juanito, sino 10”… Cierto. Imperdonable error. Son, Mazatlán, Culiacán, Mochis, Navojoa, Guasave, Obregón, Hermosillo, Mexicali, Monterrey y Guadalajara… Guadalajara, tierra mojada…

El equipo del Cielo se llevó a Sutton.- Papa Dios sigue llevándose bigleaguers que fueron muy valiosos. Ahora Don Sutton, uno de los mejores pitchers en la historia, miembro del Hall de la Fama, murió anteayer en su residencia de Rancho Mirage, California, a los 75 años, víctima de un cáncer. Sutton jamás faltó a un turno para lanzar, abrió 756 juegos en fila, ganó 324, con efectividad de 3.26 en 23 temporadas, hasta 1988, y aún le quedó tiempo para perder 256 veces.

Sutton, quien lanzó para Dodgers, Astros, Brewers, Athletics y Angelinos, era fino caballero y buen conversador. En una entrevista que le hice a fines de la campaña de 1982, cuando ganó 17 juegos, me dijo…: “El año pasado, a media temporada, creí que iba a perder mi cadena de apariciones consecutivas, porque amanecí con fuerte gripe y fiebre. Pero no le dije nada al mánager, que era Walter Alston, y salí a lanzar con los Cardenales de visita. Pues tiré nueve ceros”. Sutton me confió en otra oportunidad…: “Hay dos idiomas que me fascinan, el francés y el castellano. Pero no es fácil conseguir con quiénes practicar el francés, así que estoy estudiando el castellano”…

“Hay que ser muy valiente para reconocer lo cobarde que soy”… Pacomio.-

Siete candidatos al HOF con cero votos.- Hasta ayer se conocían 156 planillas de votación para el Hall de la Fama 2021. Y ninguno de los candidatos tiene el 75 exigido para ser elevados. Curt Schilling tenía un 74.4%; Barry Bonds, 71.8%; Roger Clemens, 71.2%; Scott Rolen, 65.4%; Todd Helton, 54.5%; Omar Vizquel, 35.5%; Bob Abreu, 13.5%. Sin voto alguno, cero votos, permanecían, A.J. Burnett, Michael Cuddyer, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Nick Swisher, Shane Victorino, Barry Zito. El resultado total será revelado el martes próximo…

“Las edades son cuatro…: la infantil, la juvenil, la de adulto, y la de, ¡Hey, pero qué bien te ves, chico!”… Dick Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

