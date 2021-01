Washington Riots Won’t Affect Nationals – Disturbios en Washington no afectarán a Nationals

“Nudists never fight, because they spend it airing their differences” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Leovirgia Abreu, from Richmond, Virginia, asks …: “Will the Nationals have to go to play in another city, due to the explosive situation in Washington?”

Friend Leo …: There are more than two months until the season, so I think, everything will have normalized by the date of the voice of “play ball”. If the threat of street disorders and the military situation continued until April, not only baseball, but also the capital of the United States would have to move it.

Michelangelo Bonetti, from Caracas, asks…: “How is it that the native blacks of Latin America are not considered black in the United States? That seems like discrimination to me ”.

Friend Mich…: Statistics are necessary to know how we are and how many we are. Here they classify us like this …: American whites, American blacks (even mulattoes), Latin American whites, Latin American blacks (even mulattoes), Japanese, Chinese and so on, all other nationalities and races.

Edgar Calatrava, from Hermosillo, asks…: “You. has published that in Mexico there is not a city with the possibility of hosting a Major League team, but how about several minor league teams, for example, triple A?

Friend Edyo… Mexico has the only triple A league in Latin America, the Mexican Summer League, with 16 teams. In addition, there they are very proud of their Mexican Pacific League, the best of the Spanish-speaking winter, with eight very solvent franchises.

Rigoberto Ramírez M. from New York asks…: “What do you know about the possibility of George Springer being signed by the Mets? I am writing to you on behalf of the Peña de los Mets from here in New York, which has more than 800 members, all readers of your column ”.

Amigo Rigo and other members of the Peña…: Until yesterday, the Mets had a better chance of signing the star outfielder, Springer, than the Blue Jays, the other interested team. He has his residence in Connecticut and, of course, he wants to be close to his people.

Nerio Araujo, from Maracaibo asks…: “Who was the pitcher never struck out in a season? Let’s remember it now, when they want to impose the designated in the National ”.

Friend Neyo…: his name was Johnny Sain, from the Boston Braves. In 1946, he went 94 legal at-bats without any strikeouts. And as a pitcher, he set a tremendous record that year, 20-14, 2.21.

