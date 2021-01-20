Latino Sports send our heartfelt condolences to the Sutton family on the passing of HOF pitcher, Don Sutton.
—————————————————————————————————————-
COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton at the age of 75:
“Don Sutton was one of our game’s most consistent winning pitchers across his decorated 23-year career. The longtime Dodger was a four-time All-Star, a top-five finisher in Cy Young Award balloting for five consecutive years, a World Series participant four times in a nine-season span, and a model of durability on the mound. He also helped bring baseball into the homes of millions of fans as a Braves broadcaster.
“Throughout his career, Don represented our game with great class, and many will remember his excitement during his trips to Cooperstown. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Don’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout a memorable life in our National Pastime.”
Recent Articles
- Farewell to Don Sutton January 20, 2021
- Washington Riots Won’t Affect Nationals – Disturbios en Washington no afectarán a Nationals January 20, 2021
- The Caribbean Series, A Cadaverous Show – La Serie del Caribe, Un Espectáculo Cadavérico January 19, 2021
- The Letters from Beyond From Martin Luther King to Aaron Hicks – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Martín Luther King para Aaron Hicks January 18, 2021
- More Than $500 Million in MLB Contracts – Má$ de 500 millone$ en contrato$ de MLB January 17, 2021
- Shortstops With 30 and More Home Runs Per Year – Campocortos con 30 y más jonrones por año January 16, 2021
- No more baseball money in political campaigns January 15, 2021
- MLB NAMES THEO EPSTEIN CONSULTANT REGARDING ON-FIELD MATTERS January 14, 2021
- The Best Free Agents Left On The Market – Los mejores agentes libres que quedan en el mercado January 14, 2021
- Respectable and Respectful Mexican Bigleaguers – Los bigleaguers mexicanos respetables y respetuosos January 13, 2021