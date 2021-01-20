Farewell to Don Sutton

Latino Sports send our heartfelt condolences to the Sutton family on the passing of HOF pitcher, Don Sutton.

COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement regarding the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton at the age of 75:

“Don Sutton was one of our game’s most consistent winning pitchers across his decorated 23-year career. The longtime Dodger was a four-time All-Star, a top-five finisher in Cy Young Award balloting for five consecutive years, a World Series participant four times in a nine-season span, and a model of durability on the mound. He also helped bring baseball into the homes of millions of fans as a Braves broadcaster.

“Throughout his career, Don represented our game with great class, and many will remember his excitement during his trips to Cooperstown. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Don’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout a memorable life in our National Pastime.”