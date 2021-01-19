The Caribbean Series, A Cadaverous Show – La Serie del Caribe, Un Espectáculo Cadavérico

“Work frees us from three great evils: boredom, vice and hardship.” François-Marie Arouet (Voltaire)

– -o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day, like every Tuesday. Tomorrow Wednesday it will be too. Did you inform me where you are writing from?

Jorge Rodríguez G. from Culiacán, asks…: “You have written very beautifully about Mazatlán. Will you come for the next Caribbean Series? ”

Friend Yoyo…: I adore Mazatlán and all of Sinaloa, and I will go in another time with my family, to enjoy the “Playa” hotel and the shrimp in the area. But I no longer go to the Caribbean Series, because the newspapers and web pages for which I write consider it a cadaverous spectacle, unimportant.

Douglas J. Velásquez, from Cumaná, asks …: “Who do you think will be the first Venezuelan to accompany Luis Aparicio into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Doug…: Whoever gets at least 75% of the votes in one of the annual elections. And to achieve that, in addition to having no less than 10 outstanding major league campaigns, he must be the best of his position in his time, have been the leader of the team or teams for which he played, have shown to play for the club and in favor of baseball, not for personal display, in addition to observing the best behavior as a citizen.

Críspulo Echegaray, from Obregón, asks…: “How is the new Rules going, and Rules modified by Commissioner Rob Manfred. Are they going to implement them this year? ”.

Friend Cris…: Manfred had said that the designated hitter in the National, was not going for now. However, the television networks have pushed and the new announcement has been that perhaps the two Leagues will play with such an obstacle. Likewise the expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams, and the gift runner at second base during the extra-innings.

Mireya Rivadavia, from Weston, Florida, asks …: “Will the bigleaguers have to play with masks? Because before they do they will vaccinate the staff of clinics and hospitals and the elderly.”

Friend Yeya…: Players don’t accept being forced. Some will use it, but on their own initiative. The Major League Baseball Players Association would not allow them to be mandated.

Ronald Dawson of Brooklyn, New York, asks…: “Will baseball’s return to Brooklyn be possible? Since it was always a very productive home with the Dodgers?

Friend Ron…: It is true that in Brooklyn there is a notable baseball tradition, but it is very difficult. First a stadium would have to be built, and then the Mets and Yankees would be opposed to sharing their natural market with another team. I’m not saying it will be impossible, but it will be very difficult.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, for “sport brings us together again” ..

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you. Jbeisbol5@aol.com @ juanvene5

————————————————————–Español————————–

La Serie del Caribe, Un Espectáculo Cadavérico

“El trabajo nos libra de tres grandes males: el aburrimiento, el vicio y la penuria”. François-Marie Arouet (Voltaire).-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo, como todos los martes. Mañana miércoles también lo será. ¿Me informaste desde dónde escribes?

Jorge Rodríguez G. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “Ud. ha escrito muy bonito acerca de Mazatlán. ¿Vendrá para la próxima Serie del Caribe?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Adoro Mazatlán y todo Sinaloa, e iré en otra época con mi familia, a disfrutar del hotel “Playa” y de los camarones del área. Pero a la Serie del Caribe ya no voy, porque los periódicos y páginas web para los cuales escribo la consideran un espectáculo cadavérico, sin importancia.

Douglas J. Velásquez, de Cumaná, pregunta…: “¿Cuál cree Ud. va a ser el primer venezolano en acompañar a Luis Aparicio en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Doug…: El que primero obtenga, por lo menos, el 75% de los votos en una de las elecciones anuales. Y para lograr eso, además de tener no menos de 10 destacadas campañas en Grandes Ligas, deberá ser el mejor de su posición en su época, haber sido líder del equipo o equipos para los cuales jugó, haber demostrado jugar para el club y en favor del beisbol, no para lucimiento personal, además de observar el mejor comportamiento como ciudadano.

Críspulo Echegaray, de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Cómo va lo de las nuevas Reglas, y Reglas modificadas por el comisionado Rob Manfred. Van a imponerlas este año?”.

Amigo Cris…: Manfred había dicho que el bateador designado en la Nacional, no iba por ahora. Sin embargo, las cadenas televisoras han presionado y el nuevo anuncio ha sido que quizá sí jueguen las dos Ligas con tal estorbo. Igualmente la expansión de los playoffs hasta 14 equipos, y el corredor de regalo en segunda base durante los extrainnings.

Mireya Rivadavia, de Weston, Florida, pregunta…: “¿Los bigleaguers tendrán que jugar con mascarillas?, porque antes que a ellos vacunarán al personal de clínicas y hospitales y a los de la tercera edad”.

Amiga Yeya…: Los peloteros no aceptan se les obligue. Algunos la usarán, pero por iniciativa propia. La Major League Baseball Players Association, no permitiría que se las impusieran de manera obligatoria.

Ronald Dawson, de Brooklyn, Nueva York, pregunta…: “¿Será posible el regreso del beisbol a Brooklyn? ya que siempre fue una sede muy productiva con los Dodgers?”.

Amigo Ron…: Cierto que en Brooklyn hay notable tradición beisbolera, pero es muy difícil. Primeramente habría que construír un estadio, y después, Mets y Yankees se opondrían a compartir su mercado natural con otro equipo. No digo que será imposible, pero sí muy difícil.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”..

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5