The Letters from Beyond From Martin Luther King to Aaron Hicks – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Martín Luther King para Aaron Hicks

“Having less money than you need is dramatic. But the biggest problem is having more money than necessary ”… Jim Dawson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Aaron…: I am writing to you from this hereafter, for three reasons…: 1) Because today Monday is my day in the United States, like every third Monday of every January. 2) Because I was the leader of black Americans until a racist white man killed me with a shot to the head. 3) Because you’re the only black American on the Yankees roster…

Well, Giancarlo Stanton is a mulatto. I’m also writing to you, because someone has to do something to make more black people in the big leagues. The situation is dire. The native blacks of the United States, we are 13% of the national population, but in the Major Leagues we only reach 5%. You are a 31-year-old Californian from San Pedro, a good centerfielder and signed to be a Yankee, at least until 2026, for $ 64,428,567. And Giancarlo also receives multimillions in salary. That’s why no one can say that the Yankees don’t have more blacks for being racists.

Baseball executives emphasize that blacks don’t want to play ball because it’s harder than football, soccer, and basketball. Who knows! But it is worth fully establishing why we are as we are, to see if we solve the problem. There are very tricky cases like the Dodgers. It was the team that reopened Major League Baseball for blacks, when they signed Jackie Robinson in 1947. And they have gotten the most advertising out of that. But they only appear on that poster for this year, a black, David Price, and a mulatto, Mookie Betts.

A review of the 30 rosters on this subject can give regrettable results.

I tell you, friend Aaron, I recognize that in many cases, discrimination becomes the apology of the incapable. In other words, they fail because they are negligent or due to lack of powers, and blame an alleged racial discrimination.

There are basketball teams with almost all blacks. But in baseball, I’m afraid there will soon be rosters like the ones before 1947, that is, no blacks at all. It would be very sad, because baseball is the national sport of the United States and should be the Flag of integration. For example, I was very happy when on April 8, 1974, in Atlanta, a black pitcher, Al Dawning (Dodgers), threw the ball that a black batter, Hank Aaron (Braves), knocked out of the park to break the record of 714 home runs by Babe Ruth, in force for 39 years.

Friend Aaron, let’s improve the future … Hugs, Martin.

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá De Martín Luther King para Aaron Hicks

“Tener menos dinero del que uno necesita es dramático. Pero mayor problema es poseer más dinero que el necesario”… Jim Dawson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis querido Aaron…: Te escribo desde este Más Acá, por tres motivos…: 1) Porque hoy lunes es mi día en Estados Unidos, como todos los terceros lunes de cada enero. 2) Porque fuí líder de los negros estadounidenses hasta cundo me mató un blanco racista con un tiro a la cabeza. 3) Porque eres el único negro estadounidense en el róster de los Yankees… Bueno, Giancarlo Stanton es mulatón.

También te escribo, porque alguien tiene que hacer algo para que haya más negros en Grandes Ligas. La situación es grave. Los negros nativos de Estados Unidos, somos el 13% de la población nacional, pero en las Grandes Ligas solo llegamos al 5%.

Eres un muchacho californiano de San Pedro, de 31 años, buen centerfielder y firmado para ser de los Yankees, por lo menos hasta 2026, por 64 millones 428 mil 567 dólares como honorarios hasta ese año. Y Giancarlo también recibe multimillones como sueldo. Por eso nadie puede decir que los Yankees no tienen más negros por racistas.

Los ejecutivos del béisbol recalcan que los negros no quieren jugar a la pelota porque es más difícil que el fútbol americano, que el fútbol soccer y que el basquetbol.

¡Quién sabe! Pero vale la pena establecer plenamente por qué estamos como estamos, a ver si resolvemos el problema.

Hay casos muy peliagudos como el de los Dodgers. Fue el equipo que reabrió las Grandes Ligas para los negros, cuando en 1947 firmaron a Jackie Róbinson. Y a eso le han sacado el mayor provecho publicitario. Pero solo aparecen en ese róster para este año, un negro, David Price, y un mulato, Mookie Betts.

Un exámen de los 30 rósters sobre este tema, puede dar resultados lamentables.

Te digo, amigo Aaron, reconozco que en numerosos casos, la discriminación se convierte en la disculpa de los incapaces. O sea, fracasan por ser negligentes o por falta de facultades, y culpan a una supuesta discriminación racial.

Hay equipos de básquet con casi todos negros. Pero en el béisbol, temo que pronto habrá rósters como los anteriores a 1947, es decir, sin negro alguno. Sería muy triste, porque el beisbol es el deporte nacional de Estados Unidos y debería ser Bandera de la integración.

Por ejemplo, me sentí muy feliz cuando el ocho de abril de 1974, en Atlanta, un lanzador negro, Al Dawning (Dodgers), lanzó la bola que un bateador negro, Hank Aaron (Bravos), sacó del parque para superar el record de 714 jonrones de Babe Ruth, vigente durante 39 años.

Amigo Aaron, mejoremos el futuro… Abrazos, Martín.

