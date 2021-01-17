More Than $500 Million in MLB Contracts – Má$ de 500 millone$ en contrato$ de MLB

“Walk the streets of this world is like playing baseball, because the harder it is to reach home safe ”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gales, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The pandemic has broken million companies and people on the five Continents. But the Major Leagues do not seem to have taken any pennies, because they have hired players or are about to hire them, for more than 500 million dollars. The Puerto Rican shortstop of Caguas, Francisco Lindor, signed with the Mets for 22 million 300 thousand dollars for a season. But the 27-year-old him and the club agreed to keep talking about a negotiation that would keep him in Flushing between five and eight years. Mets owner Steve Cohen, also acquired the Carlos Carrasco of the Indians, and plans to hire others who were from the tribe, the 2020 Cy Young winner, Trevor Bauer, and closer, Brad Hand.

The Mets and Michael Conforto, signed for a season for 12 million 250 thousand. The Yankees tried yesterday Saturday signing for a year and 11 million-to-two-time Cy Young recipient, Corey Kluber, who is recovering from a shoulder injury. At the same time in Yankee’s agreed to a season with Aaron Judge, 28 years, for 10 million 175 thousand Dollars.

The Dodgers finalized extension with Mookie Betts, which stands to collect 365 million for 12 seasons through 2032. Betts, 27 years, was signed for 2020 for 27 million, but received only 10 million due to short pandemic season. This contract is a record, it outperforms Mike Trout in dollars (Angels), which is for 360 million, but for 10 years. The Dodgers also signed Cody Béllinger, 25, for 16 million, 100 thousand dollars. Likewise, they reached an agreement with Corey Seager, 26, for 13 million 750 thousand dollars for this 2021.

Trea Turner, 27, and the Nationals signed for 13 million for one year. And D.J. LeMahieu, 32, returns to the Yankees, for three years for 75 million.

Happy birthday! Núñez Rovira reaches 92 and at the foot of the canyon. He is a native of El Saladillo, Maracaibo and 80 years ago dedicated himself to writing about baseball. Now Antonio and my son JotaVé are friends in Maracaibo. A hug, Antonio of my more divine memories !.

Goodbye Berzunza.- He died yesterday Saturday the Yucatecan slugger William Berzunza, who played in the Mexican League for 18 years with seven teams. Cancer in the prostate ended his life, and he was going to fulfill his 85th tomorrow Monday. I join the mourning of the family.

“Caminar por las calles de este mundo es como jugar beisbol, porque lo más difícil es llegar al home safe”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gales, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La pandemia ha quebrado a millones de empresas y personas en los cinco Continentes. Pero a las Grandes Ligas parece no haberles quitado ni centavos, porque han contratado peloteros o están por contratarlos, por más de 500 millones de dólares.

El shortstop puertorriqueño de Caguas, Francisco Lindor, firmó con los Mets por 22 millones 300 mil dólares para una temporada. Pero a los 27 años de edad, él y el club acordaron seguir hablando de una negociación que lo mantendría en Flushing entre cinco y ocho años. El propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohén, también adquirió al barquisimetano Carlos Carrasco de los Indios, y trata de contratar a otros que fueron de la tribu, el ganador del Cy Young 2020, Trevor Bauer, y el cerrador, Brad

Hand.

Los Mets y Michael Conforto firmaron para una temporada por 12 millones 250 mil. Los Yankees trataban ayer sábado de firmar por un año y 11 millones al ganador de dos Cy Young, Corey Kluber, quien procede de una lesión en el hombro.

Al mismo tiempo, en Yankee Stadium acordaron para una temporada con Aaron Judge, de 28naños, por 10 millones 175 mil dólares.

Los Dodgers concretaron un extensión con Mookie Betts, que lo lleva a cobrar 365 millones por 12

temporadas, hasta 2032. Betts, de 27 años, estuvo firmado para 2020 por 27 millones, pero recibió solo 10 millones debido a la temporada chucuta por la pandemia.

Este contrato es un record, al superar en dólares al de Mike Trout (Angelinos), el cual es por 360

millones, pero para 10 años.

Los Dodgers también firmaron a Cody Béllinger, de 25 años de edad, por 16 millones, 100 mil dólares, para una campaña.

Igualmente, llegaron a un acuerdo con Corey Seager, de 26 años, por 13 millones 750 mil dólares para este 2021.

Trea Turner, de 27 años, y los Nationals firmaron por 13 millones para un año.

Y D.J. LeMahieu, de 32 años, retorna a los Yankees, para tres años por 75 millones.

¡Cumpleaños feliz!.- Esta noche celebraré, racionalmente, que mi querido amigo desde hace 70 años, Antonio Núñez Rovira llega a sus 92 y al pie del cañón. Es nativo de El Saladillo, Maracaibo y hace 80 años se dedica a escribir acerca del beisbol. Ahora Antonio y mi hijo JotaVé son amigos en el Maracaibo de tanto calor humano. ¡Un abrazote, Antonio de mis más divinos recuerdos!. Adiós Berzunza.- Murió ayer sábado el slugger yucateco William Berzunza, quien jugó en la Liga Mexicana durante 18 años con siete equipos. Un cáncer en la próstata acabó con su vida, e iba a cumplir sus 85 mañana lunes. Me uno a dolor de los suyos.

