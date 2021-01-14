The Best Free Agents Left On The Market – Los mejores agentes libres que quedan en el mercado

“Maradona thinking, it was not the same as Maradona kicking” … Jaime Bayly.- -o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Until 1969, the pitching mound height was 15 inches, but that year it was reduced. Why and how many inches did they lower it?

The Answer…: It was lowered to 10 inches, because Bob Gibson had posted a 1.12 ERA the previous year, 1968, and a 2.18 ERA in 1969. Adam, in those two years, a good group of pitchers, had just over 2.00 ERAs.

Tatis-Acuña – $$$$ .- The Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. are about to sign a contract for 11 seasons, for 320 million dollars. Rolando Acuña earns 100 million for eight years with the Braves …

Cuban Cardinal.- The Cardinals of San Luis celebrate by having the Cuban from Havana Johán Oviedo, who will turn 23 in March. He’s a right-hander, throwing a 98 mph fastball. He pitches for the minors four years ago, and last year they let him savor the big leagues for a bit …

Available quality.- The pandemic, turned into a great $ loss $, has forced the $ free agent signature to be delayed $. And among those left in the market there are 10 stars.

Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto. George Springer, D.J. LeMahieu, Marcel Ozuna, Didí Gregorius, Masahiro Tanaka, Jake Odorozzi, Liam Hendriks, Michael Brandley.

-o-o-o-

“We do not expect Joe Biden to do something for us, but we want him to do nothing against us either ·… Joseph McKadew.

The remarkable peña.- I have spent loooong minutes enjoying the Peña Beisbolera Martín Dihigo, in Havana, through his website with his address, martindihigoelmejor2013. That number is due to the fact that it was founded in that year. In June 2020 they elected a board of directors for five years, with Daimir Díaz M. president; Francisco F. Cerulia A. vice; Luis A. Díaz S. another vice; Efrén Amaya P. secretary; Alexánder Rodríguez P. organizer; Ramón García M. historian; Juan G. González G. correspondent. If they go in that direction, they will be informed and have a lot of fun. I recommend the section, “Let’s get to know the Major Leagues” …

So Cooperstown continues.- The 2021 candidates for the Hall of Fame, still do not reach the 75% required to be elevated. Until yesterday the results of 142 payroll were known, and Curt Schilling had 74.6%; Barry Bonds, 73.2%; Roger Clemens, 72.5%; Scott Rolen, 65.5%; Todd Helton, 54.2%; Omar Vizquel, 38.7%; Bob Abreu, 14.8%. The total result will be revealed on Tuesday 26…

-o-o-o-o-

“I read the magazines” National Geographic “and” Play Boy “, to see things that I cannot enjoy” …

J.V.- ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you. jbeisbol5@aol.com @ juanvene5

———————————————Español—————————–

Los mejores agentes libres que quedan en el mercado

“Maradona pensando, no era lo mismo que Maradona pateando”… Jaime Bayly.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Hasta 1969, la altura de la lomita de lanzar era de 15 pulgadas, pero ese año fue reducida. ¿Por qué y hasta cuántas pulgadas la bajaron?

La Respuesta…: Fue bajada hasta 10 pulgadas, porque Bob Gibson había dejado efectividad de 1.12 el año anterior, 1968, y de 2.18 en 1969. Adamás, en esos dos años, un buen grupo de lanzadores, tuvieron efectividad apenas sobre 2.00.

Tatis-Acuña-$$$$.- Los Padres y Fernando Tatis hijo, están por firmar un contrato para 11 temporadas, por 320 millones de dólares. Rolando Acuña cobra 100 millones por ocho años con los Bravos…

Cardenal cubano.- Los Cardenales de San Luis celebran por tener al cubano de La Habana Johán Oviedo, quien cumplirá 23 años en marzo. Es lanzador derecho, con recta hasta las 98 millas por hora. Hace cuatro años lanza por las menores, y el año pasado le permitieron saborear las Grandes Ligas durante un rato…

Calidad disponible.- La pandemia, convertida en grande$ perdida$, ha obligado a retra$ar la firma de agente$ libre$. Y entre los que quedan en el mercado hay 10 estelares…: Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto. George Springer, D.J. LeMahieu, Marcel Ozuna, Didí Gregorius, Masahiro Tanaka, Jake Odorozzi, Liam Hendriks, Michael Brandley.

-o-o-o-

“No esperamos que Joe Biden haga algo a favor de nosotros, pero deseamos que tampoco haga nada contra nosotros·… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-o-

La notable peña.- He pasado laaaargos minutos disfrutanto de la Peña Beisbolera Martín Dihigo, de La Habana, a través su página web con dirección, martindihigoelmejor2013. Ese número obedece a que fue fundada en tal año. En junio del 2020 eligieron directiva para cinco años, con Daimir Díaz M. presidente; Francisco F. Cerulia A. vice; Luis A. Díaz S. otro vice; Efrén Amaya P. secretario; Alexánder Rodríguez P. organizador; Ramón García M. historiador; Juan G. González G. corresponsal. Si entran en esa dirección, se informarán y se divertirán en grande. Les recomiendo la sección, “Conozcamos las Grandes Ligas”…

Así sigue Cooperstown.- Los candidatos 2021 para El Hall de la Fama, siguen sin llegar al 75% exigido para ser elevados. Hasta ayer se conocían resultados de 142 planillas, y Curt Schilling tenía un 74.6%; Barry Bonds, 73.2%; Roger Clemens, 72.5%; Scott Rolen, 65.5%; Todd Helton, 54.2%; Omar Vizquel, 38.7%; Bob Abreu, 14.8%. El resultado total será revelado el martes 26…

-o-o-o-o-

“Leo las revistas “National Geographic” y “Play Boy”, para ver cosas que no puedo disfrutar”… J.V.-

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5