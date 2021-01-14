MLB NAMES THEO EPSTEIN CONSULTANT REGARDING ON-FIELD MATTERS

World Series-Winning Executive with Cubs, Red Sox

to Advise Commissioner and MLB’s Competition Committee

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that longtime executive Theo Epstein will serve Major League Baseball as a consultant regarding on-field matters. Under the supervision of the Commissioner and the Owners’ Competition Committee, Epstein will work with baseball analytics experts from the Commissioner’s Office and the Clubs to determine the likely effects of various contemplated rule changes.

Commissioner Manfred said: “Theo is one of the most accomplished and thoughtful people in our sport. I am grateful that he has accepted our invitation to complement our ongoing efforts and provide his insights on making the best game in the world even better for the next generation of fans.”

Epstein said: “It is an honor to assist the efforts by Major League Baseball and the Competition Committee to improve the on-field product, and I appreciate Commissioner Manfred asking me to be a part of these important conversations. As the game evolves, we all have an interest in ensuring the changes we see on the field make the game as entertaining and action-packed as possible for the fans, while preserving all that makes baseball so special. I look forward to working with interested parties throughout the industry to help us collectively navigate toward the very best version of our game.”

Epstein is one of only five executives ever to lead multiple organizations to World Series Championships. Epstein was the head of Baseball Operations for the historic World Championships of the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the Club’s first crown since 1918, and the 2016 Chicago Cubs, the franchise’s first since 1908. He has overseen three World Championship teams overall (other: 2007 Red Sox) during his 29-year career in MLB. Epstein was the general manager of the Red Sox for the 2003-2011 seasons and the President of Baseball Operations for the Cubs from 2012-2020.