Respectable and Respectful Mexican Bigleaguers – Los bigleaguers mexicanos respetables y respetuosos

“You look so beautiful in this photo, that you don’t look like you” … Pacomio.

—Oo — oo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Mario Alonso F. from Mexico City, asks …: “Has any Mexican become a friend of you. Through his work, and has he voted for someone from Mexico for the Hall of Fame?”

Amigo Mayo…: Friends have been many. Mexicans are very friendly with me. Gentlemen as respectable as they are respectful. There have been so many, that I am afraid to forget some …:

Beto Ávila, Héctor Espino, Teodoro Higuera, Aurelio Rodríguez, Jorge (Charolito) Orta, Fernando Villaescusa, Nelson Barrera, Paquín Estrada, Vinicio Castilla, Armando Reynoso, Óliver Pérez, Alejandro Treviño, Juan José Pacho, Benjamín (Papermaker) Valenzuela, Sergio and Vicente Romo, Esteban Loaiza, Rodrigo López… And I have seen two from Mexico, Vinicio Castilla and Fernando Valenzuela, on my voting roll for Cooperstown. I did not vote for them. In my opinion they were very good bigleaguers, but not out of the ordinary.

José Alcaraz, from Valle de la Pascua, asks…: “The grand slam that Félix Hernández connected against Johán Santana, on June 23, 2008, was the last one by a pitcher in the Majors and the only one by a Venezuelan against a compatriot? ”.

Friend Pepe…: That is correct. And 66 Venezuelans have fired 104 grand slams, with Guyana’s Victor Martinez leading the pack, as 14 of his 246 home runs were on the bases loaded.

Marino Mesa, from Caracas, requests…: “Please publish a report on Omar Vizquel when he arrived in the Major Leagues.”

Friend Rino…: From Kevin Iole, in 1988, Omar’s last year in the minors…: “Vizquel is on the list of the best with the glove, and now he shows signs of efficiency with the bat. His knowledge of baseball surpasses his age (21). He has a great reach and powerful arm, as well as setting up for every hitter better than anyone in the (Eastern) League. ”

From Tracy Ringolsby, now a famous columnist, was a scout in 1989, Omar’s first year in the Major Leagues…: “There is something special about Venezuelan shortstops. Vizquel, signed in 1984, promises to uphold that tradition. He is a fine fielder, with exceptional reach, smooth hands and a powerful arm, aided by a team that plays on artificial grass.”He’s only 22 years old and he’s not a threat on offense, but he’s started to direct his hits very well, as his strength increases. He knows the strike zone well (never more than 58 strikeouts in his years at Minors) He has the speed to be a good base stealer (57 in the last two years ”.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————Español——————————–

Los bigleaguers mexicanos respetables y respetuosos

“Te ves tan bella en esta foto, que no te pareces a tí”… Pacomio.

—oo—oo–.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Mario Alonso F. de Ciudad de México, pregunta…: “¿Algún mexicano se ha convertido en amigo de Ud. a través de su trabajo, y ha votado por alguien de México para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Mayo…: Amigos han sido muchos. Los mexicanos son muy amistosos conmigo. Unos caballeros tan respetables como respetuosos. Han sido tántos, que temo olvidar alguno…:

Beto Ávila, Héctor Espino, Teodoro Higuera, Aurelio Rodríguez, Jorge (Charolito) Orta, Fernando Villaescusa, Nelson Barrera, Paquín Estrada, Vinicio Castilla, Armando Reynoso, Óliver Pérez, Alejandro Treviño, Juan José Pacho, Benjamín (Papelero) Valenzuela, Sergio y Vicente Romo, Esteban Loaiza, Rodrigo López… Y he visto en mi planilla de votación para Cooperstown, a dos de México, Vinicio Castilla y Fernando Valenzuela. No voté por ellos. En mi opinión fueron muy buenos bigleaguers, pero no fuera de serie.

José Alcaraz, de Valle de la Pascua, pregunta…: “¿El grand slam que le conectó Félix Hernández a Johán Santana, el 23 de junio de 2008, ha sido el último por un lanzador en las Mayores y el único de un venezolano frente a un compatriota?”.

Amigo Pepe…: Eso es correcto. Y 66 venezolanos han disparado 104 grand slams, con el guayanés, Víctor Martínez, al frente del pelotón, ya que 14 de sus 246 jonrones fueron con las bases llenas.

Marino Mesa, de Caracas, solicita…: “Por favor, publique algún reporte de Omar Vizquel cuando llegó a Grandes Ligas”.

Amigo Rino…: De Kevin Iole, en 1988, último año de Omar en las menores…: “Vizquel está en la lista de los mejores con el guante, y ahora da señales de eficiencia con el bate. Su conocimiento del beisbol sobrepasa su edad (21). Posee gran alcance y potente brazo, además de colocarse para cada bateador mejor que nadie en la Liga (Eastern)”.

De Tracy Ringolsby, ahora famoso columnista, era scout en 1989, primer año de Omar en Grandes Ligas…: “Hay algo especial en los shortstops venezolanos. Vizquel, firmado en 1984, promete mantener esa tradición. Es fino fildeador, con excepcional alcance, suaves manos y brazo potente, ayudado por un equipo que juega sobre grama artificial.

“Solo está en sus 22 años y no es ninguna amenaza en la ofensiva, pero ha comenzado a dirigir muy bien sus batazos, a medida que aumenta su fuerza. Conoce bien la zona de strike (nunca más de 58 strikeouts en sus años por las menores). Posee la velocidad para ser buen robador de bases (57 en los dos últimos años”.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5