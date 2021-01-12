To Be Elevated to the HOF it’s More Than Just Numbers – Además de los número para ser elevado al HOF 

“Hey! Do not fear perfection, because neither you nor I will ever achieve it ”… Salvador Dalí.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday as well.

Rutilio Cohén W. from Hermosillo, asks …: “How could Mexico get to host a Major League team?”

Amigo Tillo…: Firstly, that the commissioner’s office approve the expansion; second that there is not a city in the United States aspiring to the franchise; third, that there be a major league stadium; fourth, that some character or group emerges in Mexico with a billion dollars to pay for the right to play in the Major Leagues; fifth, that in Mexico there is a city capable of obtaining, through the sale of tickets, radio, television, souvenirs, billboards or billboards, between 100 and 200 million dollars a year, to pay player salaries; sixth, that the businessmen of the case, can maintain eight or 10 teams of the minors; seventh, that they still have money for the expenses of offices, scouts and annexes. This is a looooong money business.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks…: “What are the conditions that a bigleaguer must meet, beyond numbers, to enter the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, and what is the position with the lowest ranking?”.

Friend Manolo …: The numbers do not tell the whole truth. They do not say how much the candidate played for his team, nor how much he gave of himself to baseball, nor how much his leadership reached, nor his personal behavior. The ideal, of course, is that there are no criminals among the niches of the historic mansion … The position with the lowest number is third base with 17. There are two designated hitters.

Franco Staggioni, from Valencia, asks …: “Against which team did Randy Johnson win the most, and which team beat him more times?”

Friend Fran…: In the American League, Blue Jays 11-4 and Athletics 3-7, in the National, Mets 9-5, Cardinals 2-6.

William D. Pereira S. from Barquisimeto, asks…: “According to the new situation of the Negro Leagues, will the records now be the sum of those numbers with those of the Major Leagues? For example, would Joshua Gibson stay ahead of Barry Bonds with his total of 962 home runs in 17 years and 84 in one season?

Friend Will …: It has not been decided how those records will be. Now, they are supposed to be together, but not scrambled. In other words, Bonds will be recognized for his 73 home runs in a major league season, the same as his total of 762 for him, but Joshua Gibson will also have his in the Negro Leagues. And when it is necessary to add those from there with those from here, the numbers on both sides will be noticed.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, for “sport brings us together again” ..

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————–Español—————————-

Además de los número para ser elevado al HOF

“¡Hey! No le teman a la perfección, porque ni ustedes ni yo la alcanzaremos jamás”… Salvador Dalí.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también lo será.

Rutilio Cohén W. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cómo podría conseguir México ser sede de un equipo de Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Tillo…: Primeramente, que la oficina del comisionado apruebe la expansión; segundo que no haya una ciudad de Estados Unidos aspirando a la franquicia; tercero, que se cuente con un estadio de Grandes Ligas; cuarto, que surja en México algún personaje o un grupo, con mil millones de dólares para pagar el derecho a jugar en Grandes Ligas; quinto, que en México haya una ciudad capaz conseguir, a través de la venta de boletos, la radio, la televisión, souvenirs, espectaculares o vallas, entre 100 y 200 millones de dólares anuales, para pagar sueldos de peloteros; sexto, que el, o los, empresarios del caso, puedan mantener a ocho o 10 equipos de la menores; séptimo, que aún tengan dinero para los gastos de oficinas, scouts y anexas. Éste es un negocio de muuuuucho dinero.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son las condiciones que debe reunir un bigleaguer, más allá de los números, para ingresar al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, y cuál es la posición con menos elevados?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Los números no dicen toda verdad. No dicen cuánto jugó el candidato para su equipo, ni cuánto dió de sí al beisbol, ni a cuánto llegó su liderazgo, ni su comportamiento ciudadano. Lo ideal, por supuesto, es que no haya delincuentes entre los nichos de la histórica casona… La posición con menos elevados, tercera base, 17. Los designados son dos.

Franco Staggioni, de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Ante cuál equipo logró más victorias Randy Johnson, y cuál lo derrotó más veces?”.

Amigo Fran…: En la Liga Americana, Blue Jays 11-4 y Atléticos 3-7, en la Nacional, Mets 9-5, Cardenales 2-6.

William D. Pereira S. de Barquisimeto, pregunta…: “De acuerdo con la nueva situación de las Ligas Negras, ¿los records serán ahora la suma de aquellos números con los de Grandes Ligas? Por ejemplo, ¿Joshúa Gibson quedaría sobre Barry Bonds con su total de 962 jonrones en 17 años y los 84 en una temporada?”.

Amigo Will…: No se ha decidido cómo quedarán esos records. Ahora, se supone que van a estar juntos, pero no revueltos. O sea, a Bonds se le reconocerán sus 73 jonrones en una campaña de Grandes Ligas, igual que su total de 762, pero a Yoshúa también los suyos en las Ligas Negras. Y cuando haya que sumar los de allá con los de acá, se advertirán los números de ambos lados.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”..

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5