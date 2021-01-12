Lindor And Carrasco Will Be Embaced In New York

Latino Sports

New York: Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco said the Mets have a really good team and have the potential to reach the World Series. The Mets made this trade last week acquiring Lindor and Carrasco with intentions of getting to that goal of playing postseason baseball in October.

In doing so, the Mets acquitted the top shortstop in baseball and there is little room to debate what the All-Star Lindor brings to the team. Carrasco fills a gap in the starting rotation and makes the Mets better following two-time NL Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, David Peterson, Steven Matz or Seth Lugo.

There is also the eventual return of Noah Syndergaard and his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

So we are aware how the magnitude of this trade has caused a buzz around the Mets and MLB. And for the Mets, the magnitude of having Lindor in the lineup and on the field does make a difference., Lindor is a game changer at the plate and his ability to save a run or two with his Gold Glove at shortstop.

Carrasco is a cancer survivor and winner of Major League Baseball’s 2019 Roberto Clemente Award for being a great example with sportsmanship, community involvement, and contributions to his team.

With a 88-73 record and 3.73 ERA over 11 seasons with the Indians, Carrasco will be missed in Cleveland. The smile of Lindor, a previous Latino Sports AL MVP recipient, is now a part of the New York Mets.

And is due time,Mets fans and the city of New York will embrace both players, Then again, after two ZOOM introductory press conferences, Lindor and Carrasco have gained more popularity and are itching to get the 2021 season underway.

But there is more to Lindor and Carrasco and their contributions off the field. Teammates in Cleveland, they were active in the community. They enjoy the opportunity to be out there and be a part of community involvement.

Their enthusiasm the past few days shows Lindor and Carrasco are anxious to play a role with their new community and Latino fan base in New York.

Tuesday, Carrasco said his fight and battle from a diagnosis of Leukemia made him stronger. His words left an impact. Carrasco intends to spread his message to the community with his new team.

“I never stopped,” Carrasco said. “I want to help the community just go out there and continue to help. Something my wife never stopped me from doing. That’s what I did.”

He added, “Just given to the simple, of just being strong. I never feel down. I always think about it a different way. I have kids. I have a wife. My parents, friends, I don’t want them to see me sad. I always strong and that’s what I’ve been feeling right now. I’m feeling really strong about that.”

Lindor said, “Carrasco brings a lot of energy. Carrasco is an outstanding teammate. He cares about the game. He cares about winning. He wants to please people.”

And the Latino community in New York has a history of embracing ballplayers. There has never been a hiatus in enthusiasm with the Yankees and Mets and a roster that has accumulated a good many of the top Latino players that comprise Major League Baseball.

So Lindor and Carrasco will be embraced. They will be role models to the youngsters, many latino, that embrace the game of baseball that is played on sandlot fields in New York City. They are a welcome and new addition to the New York baseball scene.

Lindor made mention of Carlos Baerga, Carlos Beltran, and Yohan Santana the former Mets of Latino descent who made an impact in New York during their tenure with the Mets.

He mentioned the opportunity to be involved with the community and placed emphasis on his role of representing New York as the newest Latino ballplayer in New York City.

Two years ago, when the Indians visited New York with a series at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, I asked Lindor about Playing in New York. I asked Cararsco a similar question a year earlier in the Bronx and prior to his diagnosis that kept him off the mound because of treatments to combat his condition.

Both offered similar comments about the fan base in New York. In particular, they were humbled about the loyal and devoted Latino fans. They looked forward to every moment when playing in New York City as they were the rival.

Well, no longer the rivals they are. Welcome Fancisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to New York and the Mets. There certainly is no shortage of a Latino fan base here and they await your presence in the community.

Comment: Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso