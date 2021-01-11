Letters From the Hereafter From Bob Gibson to Cole y J. Verlánder – Las Cartas desde el Más Allá  La de Bob Gibson para Cole y J. Verlánder

“Having less money than you need is dramatic. But the biggest problem is having more money than necessary ”… Jim Dawson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlánder…:

I am going to imagine that you used something on the ball to achieve its effect!

Nor do I believe it yet of the others accused, Félix Hernández, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber and Adam Wainwright. You can be sure that anyone else would have believed it, but not of you six. I always believed them to have the necessary faculties to make the outs without mischief.

Well, they’re not guilty yet, because they’re on trial by the Angels. By the way, I am concerned that the club house manager, Brian (Bubba) Harkins, who had been in that job for 40 years lost his because I fear that he is the one who loses the most by being the one who has the least fault.

They will not apply any penalty to you, because look how things are, that Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Manny Ramírez and Sammy Sosa, are happy candidates for the Hall of Fame. And there are those who vote for them. Long live crime!

When in 1964, the Cuban, Pedro Ramos, then 29 years of age, came to the Yankees, I asked him in a welcome interview…: “How many more years do you think you can pitch?” He looked at me smiling with his whole face and replied …: “Listen to me, Juan, as long as I have saliva in my mouth I can make the outs.”

And he had saliva until he was 36 years old, because he retired after the 1970 season. Of course, according to what Bubba Harkins has stated, you don’t use saliva, but something more sophisticated that he got you in exchange for some dollarized bank notes.

Well my kind lads, I hope you continue to pitch as well as you are now, with illegal help or not. Remember that saliva was prohibited at the beginning of the 20th century and the other has always been prohibited.

Hugs, Bob.

RETAZOS.- ** For 11 seasons, until 2031, yesterday the Padres signed shortstop Fernando Tatis, 22, for 320 million dollars, about 30 per year. It will be the sixth contract in that amount of money, going to seventh place that of Manny Machado for 300 million, 10 seasons … ** Having supported the President, Donald Trump, does not affect the candidacy of Curt Schilling for the Hall of Fame. But it does hurt him when he opens his mouth and not to eat … ** The Venezuelan Hedbert Pérez, 17 years old and son of Robert Pérez, has amazed the people of the Brewers, by his swing and the power of him. They think he will make it to the Major Leagues before he turns 20. His bonus was $ 700,000 …

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————Español——————————

Las Cartas desde el Más Allá La de Bob Gibson para Cole y J. Verlánder

“Tener menos dinero del que uno necesita es dramático. Pero mayor problema es poseer más dinero que el necesario”… Jim Dawson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis queridos Gerrit Cole y Justin Verlánder…:

¡Que me voy a imaginar yo que Uds. usaran algo en la pelota para lograr efecto!.

Ni lo creo todavía de los otros acusados, Félix Hernández, Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber y Adam Wainwright.

Pueden estar seguros que de cualquier otro lo hubiera creído, pero no de Uds. seis. Siempre los creí con las facultades necesarias para hacer los outs sin marramucias.

Bueno, aún no son culpables, porque están en el juicio de los Angelinos. Por cierto, me preocupa que haya perdido su trabajo el jefe del club house de visitante de Anaheim, Brian (Bubba) Harkins, quien desempeñaba esas labores hace 40 años. Me preocupa porque temo que sea quien más pierda siendo el que menos tiene.

A Uds. no les aplicarán ninguna pena, porque fíjense como son las cosas, que Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Manny Ramírez y Sammy Sosa, son felices candidatos para el Hall de a Fama. Y hay quienes votan por ellos. ¡Viva la delincuencia!

Cuando en 1964, el cubano, Pedro Ramos, entonces de 29 años de edad, llegó a los Yankees, le pregunté en una entrevista de bienvenida…: “¿Cuántos años más crees poder lanzar?”. Me miró sonriendo con toda la cara y respondió…: “Óyeme, Juan, mientras yo tenga saliva en la boca podré hacer los outs”.

Y tuvo saliva hasta los 36 años de edad, porque se retiró después de la temporada de 1970. Por supuesto, según lo que ha declarado Bubba Harkins, Uds. no usan saliva, sino algo más sofisticado que él les conseguía a cambio de unos billetitos bancarios dolarizados.

Bueno, mis amables muchachones, espero que sigan lanzando tan bien como hsta ahora, con ayuda ilegal o no. Recuerden que la saliva la prohibieron a comienzos del Siglo XX y lo otro ha estado prohibido siempre.

Abrazos, Bob.

RETAZOS.- ** Para 11 temporadas, hasta 2031, firmaban ayer los Padres al shortstop Fernando Tatis, de 22 años, por 320 millones de dólares, cerca de 30 por año. Será el sexto contrato en cantidad de dinero, pasando a séptimo lugar el de Manny Machado por 300 millones, 10 campañas… ** Haber apoyado al Presidente, Donald Trump, no afecta la candidatura de Curt Schilling para el Hall de la Fama. Pero sí le hace daño cuando abre la boca y no para comer… ** El venezolano Hedbert Pérez, de 17 años e hijo de Robert Pérez, ha asombrado a la gente de los Cerveceros, por su swing y su poder. Creen que llegará a Grandes Ligas antes de cumplir los 20. Su bono fue de 700 mil dólares…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

