Gifts for Parents and also for Mets

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The trade of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrrasco from the Cleveland Indians to the Mets is today seen by team executives as insane. Something that can hurt the Major Leagues.

And the beet of this column, Héctor Sánchez, got opinions like that of the well-known journalist, Chris Cwik, from Yahoo Sports…:

“Of the four players the Indians received for Lindor, only one is a prospect in the top 100 in the market. The deal was so egregious that a rival executive said … “Cleveland executives should be fired.” They traded Lindor, the face of the franchise, a shortstop considered among the top 10 bigleaguers, to save themselves $ 44 million. And they also gave nothing less than Carlos Carrasco, who posted a 2.91 ERA last season, because his 47 million extension, which is estimated to be below the market, was considered, however, too much for Cleveland ”.

Something’s wrong in baseball, because just over a week ago, the Rays let go of their best pitcher and one of the best of the 30 teams, left-hander Blake Snell, by sending him to the Padres for prospects.

24 hours later, the Cubs traded their star pitcher Yu Darvish for four prospects not in the Padres’ top 10. Darvish is signed until 2023, for 59 million.

The Mets and Padres will be among the favorites for years to come, as fans of the Indians, Rays and Cubs will look for another sporting spectacle to entertain themselves.

Trump supporter says he is out of HOF

Curt Schilling, a downright irresponsible man, capable of staining a sock with mercurochrome to make believe that he pitched with an injury, involved with those who lied before the United States Congress, has given another ridiculous public comic. He complains that he has not made it to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame because he is a supporter of Donald Trump. He even tweeted his support for the assault on the Washington Capitol by the criminal gang.

One thing has nothing to do with the other. Mariano Rivera has been a public supporter of Trump, and was unanimously elevated, in his first year as a candidate.

The deadline to vote was December 31, 12 midnight, so what Schilling said afterward could not affect his election. The verdict will be announced on Tuesday the 26. Until yesterday, Schilling did not reach 75% of the votes necessary to be elevated, he had 73.0%.

Indios, Rays y Cachorros le hacen daño al beisbol

“Los honorarios actuales de los bigleaguers, son un insulto a la sociedad”… Jim Dawson.-

–o-o-o-o-

Regalos para Padres y también para Mets

Coral Gales, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El envío de Francisco Lindor y Carlos Carrasco de los Indios a Los Mets, se considera hoy entre ejecutivos de equipos, una locura. Algo que puede perjudicar a las Grandes Ligas.

Y el coleóptero de esta columna, Héctor Sánchez, consiguió opiniones como la del conocido periodista, Chris Cwik, de Yahoo Sports…:

“De los cuatro jugadores que recibieron los Indios por Lindor, solamente uno es prospecto entre los 100 mejores del mercado. El acuerdo fue tan atroz que un ejecutivo rival dijo…: ‘Los ejecutivos de Cleveland deberían ser despedidos’. Salieron de Lindor, la cara la franquicia, un shortstop considerado entre los mejores 10 bigleaguers, para ahorrarse 44 millones de dólares. Y también dieron nada menos que a Carlos Carrasco, quien dejó efectividad de 2.91 en la temporada anterior, porque su extensión de 47 millones, que se estima por debajo del mercado, fue considerada, sin embargo, demasiado para Cléveland”.

Algo no marcha bien en el beisbol, porque hace poco más de una semana, los Rays salieron de su mejor lanzador y uno de los mejores de los 30 equipos, el zurdo Blake Snell, al mandarlo a los Padres por prospectos.

24 horas más tarde, los Cachorros cambiaron a su estelar lanzador, Yu Darvish, por cuatro prospectos que no aparecen entre los 10 mejores de los Padres. Darvish está firmado hasta 2023, por 59 millones.

Los Mets y los Padres van a estar entre los favoritos en los próximos años, mientras los fanáticos de Indios, Rays y Cachorros, buscarán otro espectáculo deportivo para entretenerse.

por partidario de Trump dice estar fuera del HOF

Curt Schilling, un irresponsable redomado, capaz de mancharse una media con mercurocromo para hacer creer que lanzaba con una lesión, involucrado con quienes mintieron ante del Congreso de Estados Unidos, ha dado otra ridícula cómica pública. Se queja de que no ha llegado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, porque es partidario de Donald Trump. Incluso publicó en Tweeter su apoyo al asalto al Capitolio de Washington por la pandilla de delincuentes.

Nada tiene qué ver una cosa con la otra. Mariano Rivera ha sido público seguidor de Trump, y fue elevado por unanimidad, en su primer año de candidato.

La fecha límite para votar era 31 de diciembre, 12 de la media noche, por lo que cuanto dijo Schilling después, no pudo afectar su elección. El martes 26 se dará a conocer el veredicto. Hasta ayer, Schilling no llegaba al 75% de los votos necesarios para ser elevado, tenía 73.0%.

