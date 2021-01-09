The Designated Hitter Threatens the Nacional League – El bateador designado amenaza a la Nacional

“The Child Jesus did not resemble his father, San José, but rather the Holy Spirit” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The threat that the NL will soon use the designated hitter is like saying to good baseball, R.I.P.

What would have happened to Babe Ruth and Víctor Davalillo had they played at times with that insult for the lineup?

What would have happened to so many good hitters that in the National League have helped their slates bat in hand?

Ruth was a remarkable pitcher, with a 2.28 ERA, 94 wins, 46 losses. But the Yankees thought differently from the Red Sox and led him to 714 home runs, 342 average and 2,214 RBIs.

Brandon Backe was a good pitcher, averaging .256 Ken (George’s brother) Brett hit .281 in the 1973-1974 seasons. Bullet Joe Bush for .325 in 1921 and .326 in 1922. In our Century, Mádison Bumgarner, combined average of .252 in 2014-2015.

Don Drysdale hit 29 home runs in his career. Wes Ferrell is considered the best pitcher hitter in history, because he hit 38 and was often used as a pinch hitter. And Warren Spahn is second in home runs with 35. Mexican from Penjamillo’s, Yovani Gallardo, hit four home runs in 2010 and didn’t hit well often, but he did with people on base.

Bob Gibson was so good at bat that when he went to play in Venezuela with Oriente, manager Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo used him very often as a pinch-hitter. Tom Glavine was almost infallible playing for sacrifice. Zack Greinke hit .328 with the 2013 Dodgers and Mike Hampton .291 in 2001, when he hit seven home runs for the Rockies. Jack Harshman hit 18 home runs in five seasons, 1954-1958, and was highly skilled at walking.

Walter Johnson, one of the greatest pitchers, winner of 417 games, hit 24 home runs and hit .235. Don Larsen, famous for his perfect 1956 World Series against the Dodgers, hit 14 home runs in his career. Michael Lorenzen hit in 2018 for .290, plus four home runs. Greg Maddux, the pitching teacher, used to hit hits if he found runners on the bases. Don Newcombe had a historic at-bat season in 1955, hitting .359 and seven home runs. Joe Nuxhall hit 16 career home runs from him.

Micah Owings hit .283, with an on-base percentage plus slugging at .813 Milt Pappas hit 20 home runs. And Gary Peters 19. Schoolboy Rowe totaled 19 and hit .300 or more in three seasons. Carlos Zambrano, a native of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, batted .238, 24 home runs, 71 RBIs in 365 games.

El bateador designado amenaza a la Nacional

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La amenaza de que en la Nacional pronto usarán el bateador designado (resignado), es como para decirle al buen beisbol, R.I.P. (requiescat in peace).

¡¿Qué hubiera sido de Babe Ruth y de Víctor Davalillo de haber jugado en épocas con ese insulto para la alineación?!.

¡¿Qué hubiera sido de tantos buenos bateadores que en la Nacional han ayudado a sus pizarras bate en mano?!

Ruth fue un lanzador notable, con efectividad de 2.28, 94 victorias 46 derrotas. Pero los Yankees pensaron diferente a los Medias Rojas y lo llevaron a sacar 714 jonrones, 342 de promedio y dos mil 214 impulsadas.

Brandon Backe fue buen chocador, con 256 de promedio. Ken (el hermano de George) Brett bateó para 281 en las temporadas 1973-1974. Bullet Joe Bush para 325 en 1921 y 326 en 1922. En nuestro Siglo, Mádison Bumgarner, combinó promedio de 252 en 2014-2015.

Don Drysdale disparó 29 jonrones en su carrera. Wes Ferrell es considerado el mejor bateador de los pitchers en la historia, porque sonó 38 y era usado a menudo como pinch hitter. Y Warren Spahn es segundo de los lanzadores en cuadrangulares, con 35. El mexicano de Penjamillo, Yovani Gallardo, sacó cuatro jonrones en 2010 y no bateaba bien a menudo, pero sí con gente en base.

Bob Gibson fue tan bueno al bate, que cuando fue a jugar a Venezuela, con el Oriente, el mánager Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo lo utilizaba muy seguido como emergente. Tom Glavine era casi infalible tocando para sacrificio. Zack Greinke bateó para 328 con los Dodgers de 2013. Y Mike Hampton para 291 en 2001, cuando sacó siete jonrones para los Rockies. Jack Harshman detonó 18 jonrones en cinco temporadas, 1954-1958, y era muy hábil para recibir bases por bolas.

Walter Johnson, uno de los más grandes lanzadores, ganador de 417 juegos, sacó 24 jonroes y bateó para 235. Don Larsen, famoso por su perfecto en la Serie Mundial 1956, frente a los Dodgers, disparó 14 jonrones en su carrera. Michael Lorenzen bateó en 2018 para 290, más cuatro jonrones. Greg Maddux, el profesor del pitcheo, solía conectar hits si encontraba corredores en las bases. Don Newcombe tuvo una temporada al bate histórica en 1955, con promedio de 359 y siete jonrones. Joe Nuxhall, sacó 16 jonrones en su carrera.

Micah Owings bateó para 283, con porcentaje de embasado más sluggins en 813. Milt Pappas conectó 20 jonrones. Y Gary Peters 19. Schoolboy Rowe totalizó 19 y bateó para 300 o más en tres temporadas. Carlos Zambrano, nativo de Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, se fue con promedio al bate de 238, 24 jonrones, 71 remolcadas en 365 juegos.

