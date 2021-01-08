Francisco Lindor Heading to NY & to The Altar

On the day he was traded from the Cleveland Indians to the New York Mets, Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor also announced his engagement to his partner, Katia Reguero, on social media.

“You are the light of my life,” Lindor wrote with a video on his Instagram account. The images show Reguero’s hand with the engagement ring on his ring finger covering the little hand of their daughter.

Lindor, 27, will play with the New York Mets this year after six seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He will be a free agent for the first time in his career after the 2021 season. The Mets will look to tie the Puerto Rican from the town of Caguas to a multi-year contract before he enters the market