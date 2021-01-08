Dominican superstar A’s outfielder

“A practical nurse is the one who marries a rich patient” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** A good and a bad one that has been whispered to me around there…: Maybe this year the designated one will not be used in the National. This is the good news. But the bad news is that they added…: “For now! … ** Of course we have seen extraordinary Dominicans in the Major Leagues, but the Athletics have an outfielder, left-handed hitter and on defense, who according to scouts from other organizations, it has to be a remarkable third bat. They call him Luis Barrera, 26, signed in 2012 and reappearing now, after sustaining a left shoulder injury. In the minors, he has had seasons with a batting average of up to 450, and is believed to be a hitter of about 15 annual home runs in the majors. He runs the bases at the fastest speed and is very efficient in all three outfield areas. That’s a bigleaguer without barriers … ** Leftfielders must be very scarce, because the Tigers have signed for $ 10 million, for two seasons, Robbie Grossman, 31, who in eight seasons has hit 252, 50 home runs and 254 RBIs. They say he hits left and right, but I think he just tries …

“Diplomacy is talking a lot without saying anything” … Joseph McKadew.-

** The Blue Jays, hell-bent on winning this year through October, were trying yesterday, when I posted this column, to sign Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. Three other teams were contesting it, Padres, Giants and Red Sox … ** Wilson Contreras, Venezuelan from Puerto Cabello, appeared yesterday in the proceedings that the Cubs are carrying out for a trade with the Angels. Wilson, 28, is considered one of the best receivers of the moment and with good power, 74 home runs in five seasons. He will not be able to be a free agent until 2023. In Anaheim, he would meet manager Joe Maddon, who already directed him at Wrigley Field … ** The Korean, Ha-Seón Kim, arrived at the Padres overwhelming, since his presentation to the press , in San Diego. It was when he said … “The Padres are going to win the World Series this year, and what I want is to be part of a winning team.” Well, he will also want to collect the $ 28 million that they will pay him for four seasons by hitting home runs and playing second base. The Californian priests have added, along with Kim, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, and the three compose an extraordinary roster with Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer, Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado …

“Philanthropist is the one who sets up an advertising scandal when he returns what has been stolen secretly” … Joey Adams.-

