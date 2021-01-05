Home runs by CF at Polo Grounds – Los jonrones por el CF en Polo Grounds

“Believing one is important, but more important is respecting what others believe” … Aristotle.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Francisco Lizarazo, from Mazatlán, asks…: Ted Williams was a better hitter than Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe Di´Maggio, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle? ”.

Friend Paco…: He was a better hitter, since he left a batting average of 344, higher than those five, who batted, in the same order yours, for, 342, 340, 325, 302, 298.

Dervis Cavadía, from El Tigrito, asks…: “Would today’s hitters have hit the ball over the center field wall of the Polo Grounds, and did someone hot it out at that time?”.

Amigo Viso…: Yes. There are a lot of high-power hitters these days. More than 15. And between the inauguration of Polo Grounds, in 1891, and its demolition, 1963, four players hit one over that fence in center, which was 483 feet from home plate, Luke Easter, of the Negro Leagues; and from Major League Baseball, Hank Aaron, Lou Brock and Joe Adcock.

Euclides Rivadavia M. de Hermosillo, asks …: “I have read that a few readers, especially from Venezuela, wish you death every day, doesn’t that bother you, or does that bother you?”

Friend Lides …: No, in any case, it is certain that I will die soon, because at 92 I cannot aspire to live many more. Also, I don’t read what such assholes write, and yes, I will die, but surely for a cause other than their wishes.

Pastor Adrián, from Caracas, asks …: “Is there a web page where the internet addresses of active and retired players appear?”

Pastor Friend …: No.

Miguel J. Ferreiro N. from Culiacán, asks…: “Who were the first two pitchers, the American League and the National League, unanimously chosen for the Cy Young?”

My Friend…: Sandy Koufax, Dodgers, in 1963; and Denny McLain, Tigers, in 1968.

Ricardo Jiménez, from Porlamar, asks…: “What was the problem with a pitcher with the surname Borden or something like that? I read that it had a sad ending, but they don’t explain it. ”

Amigo Chardo …: I think they are referring to Joe Borden, who in 1876, threw the first no hit of the National, with the Boston Red Caps, on May 23, 1876, against the Cincinnati Reds, ending 8-0 . He had barely turned 22, but his quality dropped so much that he ended his bigleaguer career. But in 1877, the Bostonian team left him working as a goalkeeper and groundskeeper, or supervisor of those who fixed the ground.

Lucidio Echegaray, of Petare, asks…: “I know Hank Aaron hit 755 home runs, but which pitcher did he hit the most times?”

Friend Luci…: Don Drysdale, 17 times.

Los jonrones por el CF en Polo Grounds

“Creer uno, es importante, pero más importante es respetar uno lo que creen los demás”… Aristóteles.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Francisco Lizarazo, de Mazatlán, pregunta…: Ted Williams fue mejor bateador que Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe Di´Maggio, Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle?”.

Amigo Paco…: Fue mejor chocador, ya que dejó promedio al bate de 344, superior a los de esos cinco, quienes batearon, en ese mismo orden tuyo, para, 342, 340, 325, 302, 298.

Dervis Cavadía, de El Tigrito, pregunta…: “¿Los bateadores de hoy día hubieran sacado la bola por el centro del Polo Grounds, y alguno la sacó en aquella época?”.

Amigo Viso…: Sí. Hay muchos bateadores de gran poder en estos días. Más de 15. Y entre la inauguración de Polo Grounds, en 1891, y su demolición, 1963, cuatro pasaron con sus batazos sobre esa barda del centro, que estaba a 483 pies del home, Luke Easter, de las Ligas Negras; y de las Grandes Ligas, Hank Aaron, Lou Brock y Joe Adcock.

Euclides Rivadavia M. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “He leído que unos cuantos lectores, especialmente de Venezuela, le desean la muerte a diario, ¿no le molesta, o le inquieta, eso?”.

Amigo Lides…: No, de todas maneras, es seguro que he de morir pronto, porque a los 92 años no puedo aspirar a vivir muchos más. Además, no leo lo que tales culopicosos escriben, y sí, moriré pero, seguro, por causa diferente a los deseos de ellos.

Pastor Adrián, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Existe una página web donde aparezcan las direcciones de internet de los peloteros activos y retirados?”.

Amigo Pastor…: No.

Miguel J. Ferreiro N. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes fueron los dos primeros pitchers, Liga Americana y Liga Nacional, elegidos por unanimidad para el Cy Young?”.

Amigo Migo…: Sandy Koufax, Dodgers, en 1963; y Denny McLain, Tigres, en 1968.

Ricardo Jiménez, de Porlamar, pregunta…: “¿Cuál fue el problema de un pitcher de apellido Borden o algo así? Leí que tuvo un triste final, pero no lo explican”.

Amigo Chardo…: Creo se refieren a Joe Borden, quien en 1876, tiró el primer no hit de la Nacional, con los Boston Red Caps, el 23 de mayo de 1876, frente a los Rojos de Cincinnati, para final de 8-0. Apenas había cumplido 22 años, pero su calidad descendió tanto que terminó su carrera de bigleaguer. Pero en 1877, el equipo bostoniano lo dejó trabajando como portero y de groundskeeper, o jefe de quienes arreglaban el terreno.

Lucidio Echegaray, de Petare, pregunta…: “Ya se que Hank Aaron sacó 755 jonrones, pero ¿a cuál lanzador se la botó más veces?”.

Amigo Luci…: A Don Drysdale, en 17 oportunidades.

