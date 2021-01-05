Black Yankees and White Yankees – Yankees negros y Yankees blancos

“Dad, why, if the stork brings the children, you go to bed with mom instead of going to bed, at once with the stork?” … The Comedy Club.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday it will be too.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez B. from Culiacán, asks …: “Did the Yankees have a team of pure blacks in the Negro Leagues?”

Friend Ruddy…: They weren’t owned by the Yankees, but there were some Yankees in the Negro Leagues.

Nestor Avilán, from Caracas, asks …: “Will Miguel Cabrera be elevated to the Hall of Fame at his first opportunity, and will you vote for him?”

Friend Nes …: If I voted today I would vote for him. Now, the first opportunity does not depend on me, but on 75% of the voters. In addition, Miguel, 38, is signed until 2025, when I would have turned 96, plus the subsequent five years for the candidates to confirm their good behavior, they put me at 101, an age that very few use. That is, when he is a candidate, surely I will have died. I’m sorry.

Roseliano Félix, from Santo Domingo, asks …: “It is published here that Felipe Alou should be elevated to the Hall of Fame, what is your opinion?”

Friend Chano…: From the three Rojas Alou brothers, but especially from Felipe, I have only received good treatment, respect and friendship. But I don’t consider Felipe, neither as a player nor as a manager, worthy of a niche in Cooperstown.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, requests …: “I thank you for the list of the winning pitchers of The Triple Crown.”

Friend Alci …: There have been 28, so their names, plus the year, the games won, effectiveness and strikeouts, would occupy a space that I do not have. But I inform you that the first was Tommy Bond, of the Red Stockings, in 1877, 40 wins, 2.11 ERA and 170 strikeouts… The last, Shane Bieber, Indians, 2020, 8, 1.63, 122; and Justin Verlánder, Tigres, 2011, 24, 240, 250. Two from Latin America have succeeded, the Venezuelan, Johán Santana, Twins, 2006, 19, 277, 2.45 and Pedro Martínez, from the Dominican, Red Sox, 1999, 23, 2.07, 313.

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, says…: “You. He published that he did an interview with Roberto Clemente in New York in 1964, could you publish it again for the enjoyment of your current readers?

Friend Manolo…: I don’t have it. But in Venezuela, you can find it in the archives of “La Esfera”, from October of that year ’64.

Franco Staggioni from Valencia asks…: “The 2020 Rookies of the Year were black, Kyle Lewis (Mariners) and Devin Williams (Brewers). Has this happened before?

Friend Fran…: Yes, on several occasions, like Dick Allen and Tony Oliva in 1964; André Dawson and Eddie Murray in 1977.

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, for “sport brings us together again” ..

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español————————-

Yankees negros y Yankees blancos

“Papá, ¿por qué, si a los niños los trae la cigüeña, te acuestas con mamá en vez de acostarte, de una vez con la cigüeña?”… El Club de la Comedia.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también lo será.

Rudecindo Gutiérrez B. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Los Yankees tuvieron un equipo de puros negros en las Ligas Negras?”.

Amigo Ruddy…: No eran propiedad de los Yankees, pero sí hubo unos Yankees en las Ligas Negras.

Nestor Avilán, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Será elevado Miguel Cabrera al Hall de la Fama en su primera oportunidad, y votará Ud. por él?”.

Amigo Nes…: Si votara hoy lo haría por él. Ahora, lo de la primera oportunidad no depende de mí, sino del 75% de los electores. Además, Miguel, de 38 años, está firmado hasta 2025, cuando yo habría cumplido mis 96, más los cinco años posteriores para que los candidatos confirmen su buen comportamiento, me ponen en 101, edad que muy pocos usan. Es decir, cuando él sea candidato, seguramente yo habré muerto. Lo siento.

Roseliano Félix, de Santo Domingo, pregunta…: “Se publica aquí que Felipe Alou debe ser elevado al Hall de la Fama, ¿cuál es su opinión?”.

Amigo Chano…: De los tres hermanos Rojas Alou, pero especialmente de Felipe, solo he recibido buen trato, respeto y amistad. Pero no considero a Felipe, ni como pelotero, ni como mánager, merecedor de un nicho en Cooperstown.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, solicita…: “Le agradezco la lista de los lanzadores ganadores de La Triple Corona”.

Amigo Alci…: Han sido 28, por lo que sus nombres, más el año, los juegos ganados, efectividad y strikeouts, ocuparían un espacio que no tengo. Pero te informo que el primero fue Tommy Bond, de los Red Stockings, en 1877, 40 victorias, 2.11 de efectividad y 170 strikeouts… Los últimos, Shane Bieber, Indios, 2020, 8, 1.63, 122; y Justin Verlánder, Tigres, 2011, 24, 240, 250. Dos de Latinoamérica lo han logrado, el venezolano, Johán Santana, Twins, 2006, 19, 277, 2.45 y Pedro Martínez, de Dominicana, Medias Rojas, 1999, 23, 2.07, 313.

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, dice…: “Ud. publicó que le hizo una entrevista en Nueva York a Roberto Clemente en 1964, ¿podría publicarla otra vez para disfrute de sus actuales lectores?”.

Amigo Manolo…: No la tengo. Pero en Venezuela, puedes encontrarla en los archivos de “La Esfera”, de octubre de ese año `64.

Franco Staggioni, de Valencia, pregunta…: “Los Novatos del Año 2020 fueron negros, Kyle Lewis (Marineros) y Devin Williams (Cerveceros). ¿Había ocurrido ésto antes?”.

Amigo Fran…: Sí, en varias oportunidades, como Dick Allen y Tony Oliva en 1964; André Dawson y Eddie Murray en 1977.

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”..

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5