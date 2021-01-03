The game between Mayagüez and Manatí is suspended due to possible cases of COVID-19

(The following is courtesy of ENDI.com)

The Indians and the Athenians will be tested for the virus on Monday before resuming action with the second match of the semifinal round.

The Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico Roberto Clemente (LBPRC) and its tournament director, Carlos Berroa, announced today, Sunday, the suspension of the second match of the semifinal round between the Indios de Mayagüez and Atenienses de Manatí due to two possible positive cases to COVID-19.

As indicated in the Health and Safety Protocol of the organization, both teams will be subjected to the corresponding tests on Monday, and, according to the results of the same – in coordination with all the parties involved – the resumption of the semifinal series B, which is 1-0 in favor of the Mayagüez Indians. Today the series was going to continue in Manatí.

These could be the first cases of possible infections since the season began in December.

The second game of the semifinal series A is on the agenda for today, Sunday afternoon, when RA12 (0-1) receives the Criollos de Caguas (1-0) at 3:05 p.m. at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, a game that will be televised by WAPA Deportes