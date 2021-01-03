Colombian pitcher reaches the Rays – Pitcher colombiano les llega a los Rays

“Syntax is not a taxi drivers strike” … Anonymous.-

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Bonds, Clemens and Schilling up for the Hall of Fame.- The voting committee of the Major League Baseball Writers Association is now working on counting the votes cast on nearly 400 sheets. Results of just over one hundred of these documents have been publicly known. By the way, no candidate on this hundred ballots reached 75% of the votes needed for the Cooperstown niche. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were around 74%. Of course, with more than 260 votes to be known, violent changes are possible. The total result will be announced on Tuesday, January 26, at six in the afternoon, through the baseball media … Another sweet wait! …

Colombian pitcher to the Rays.- The absence of left-handed Blake Snell in the Rays’ rotation is so serious, so notorious, that the team’s general manager, Erik Neander, has publicly lamented…: “Of course, we are no longer the team we were with him ”. Three of the five of the minors, received from the Padres by Snell, are very good prospective right-handers, Cole Wilcox, 21, with two seasons of experience in the minors; Blake Hunter, 27, who has been in branch three seasons; and the Colombian from Barranquilla, Luis Patiño, 21 years old, four years of experience …

Only via Twitter.- Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish learned that the Cubs were sending him to the Padres in a trade, via Twitter. “And still the next day,” Darvish reported, “they hadn’t told me anything from Wrigley Field.” Of course, he has not been the only one who in recent times knows of his own negotiation through social networks … They are things of our times! …

Tanaka is leaving.- Speaking of pitching, the Japanese, Masahiro Tanaka, a free agent after seven years with the Yankees, will return to his homeland to reappear with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, with whom he pitched for seven seasons, 2007-2013. Tanaka said … “I’m not interested in playing in the United States for any team other than the Yankees.” In his years uniformed with blue stripes, he set a record of 78-46, 374. And in the 2020 short season, 3-3, 3.56 … Good luck, Masa! …

Tanaka and Kenta Maeda were the ones who said…: “In New York we don’t feel outside of Japan, because everywhere we see and hear Mitsubishi, Nissan, Nintendo, Honda, Sony, Suchi, Suzuki” .-

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Bonds, Clemens y Schilling adelante para el Hall de la Fama.- El comité escrutador de la Major League Baseball Writers Association, trabaja ahora en el conteo de los votos emitidos en cerca de 400 planillas. Se han conocido públicamente resultados de poco más cien de esos documentos. Por cierto ningún candidato en este centenar de boletas, alcanzó el 75% de los votos necesarios para el nicho en Cooperstown. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens y Curt Schilling estaban alrededor del 74%. Desde luego, con más de 260 votos por conocerse, es posible que haya violentos cambios. El resultado total se dará a conocer el martes 26 de este enero, a las seis de la tarde, a través de los medios del beisbol… ¡Otra dulce espera!…

Pitcher colombiano a los Rays.- La ausencia del zurdo Blake Snell en la rotación de los Rays es tan grave, tan notoria, que el gerente-general del equipo, Erik Neander, se ha lamentado públicamente…: “Por supuesto, ya no somos el equipo que éramos con él”. Tres de los cinco de las menores, recibidos de los Padres por Snell, son lanzadores derechos muy buenos prospectos, Cole Wilcox, de 21 años, con dos temporadas de experiencia en las menores; Blake Hunter, 27, quien lleva tres campañas por las sucursales; y el colombiano de Barranquilla, Luis Patiño, 21 años, cuatro de experiencia…

Solo vía Twitter.- El lanzador japonés, Yu Darvish, se enteró de que los Cachorros lo mandaban a los Padres en un cambio, a través de Twitter. “Y todavía al día siguiente”, informó Darvish, “no me habían dicho nada desde Wrigley Field”. Desde luego, no ha sido él el único que en los últimos tiempos sabe de una negociación propia a través de las redes sociales… ¡Son cosas de nuestros tiempos!…

Se va Tanaka.- Hablando de pitcheo, el japonés, Masahiro Tanaka, agente libre después de siete años con los Yankees, regresará su tierra natal para reaparecer con los Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, con quienes estuvo lanzando durante siete campañas, 2007-2013. Tanaka dijo…: “No me interesa jugar en Estados Unidos para ningún equipo que no sean los Yankees”. En sus años uniformado con las rayas azules, dejó record de 78-46, 374. Y en la temporada chucuta de 2020, 3-3, 3.56… ¡Buena suerte, Masa!…

Tanaka y Kenta Maeda fueron quienes dijeron…: “En Nueva York no nos sentimos fuera de Japón, porque por todas partes vemos y oímos Mitsubishi, Nissan, Nintendo, Honda, Sony, Suchi, Suzuki”.-

