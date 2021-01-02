Puerto Rico will host the third FIBA ​​games to qualify for the AmeriCup 2022

San Juan, PR: The local Basketball Federation expressed that there is a great possibility that the Puerto Ricans will host the qualifying phase.
The Basketball Federation is entertaining the possibility that Puerto Rico will host the third and last qualifying window for the AmeriCup 2022, to be held from February 18 to 22. This was confirmed by Federation President, Yum Ramos.
The celebration of the matches would be in a ‘bubble’ format, without fans in the stands, due to the prohibition of mass activities on the island due to the validity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ramos does not rule out the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan as the venue.
“Although the fans move the box office, I can tell you that we are looking for the best alternatives to celebrate it in Puerto Rico. This time, there is a great possibility, “he said.
In fact, the last time the National Team played in Puerto Rico was on February 20, 2020 at Clemente Coliseum in the first phase of the competition. The Puerto Ricans fell 83-70 against the United States. On February 23, they traveled to Washington D.C., where they again lost 95-73 to the Americans.
