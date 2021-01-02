Numbers aren’t everything to get to Cooperstown – Los números no son todo para llegar a Cooperstown

Two thousand is over, go! … But go! far away, where no one can see you.

-o-o-o-o-

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Eye. I insist …: If numbers were all you needed to get to Cooperstown, the votes of some 400 journalists from across the country would not be necessary. Statistics are like the Tanga bathing shits girls wear on the beach and in the pool, they reveal a lot, but hide the essentials.

Imperfect assholes.- Some out there think that the study of the reader, Carlos L. Jiménez, from Cubiro, about the pitcher who shoots a perfect game and is defeated “is not a perfect game.” Let’s see, the man makes 30 consecutive outs, 10 innings, nobody makes it to first and loses 1-0. Isn’t there perfection if during 10 innings you finish each one at the rate of one, two and three outs? In case someone does not know the details, I repeat what Carlos, published last Tuesday …: “With the new Rule of the free runner in second in extra innings, a perfect game pitcher can be, that is, no batter steps on first base , to be the losing pitcher…: Tenth inning, tied at zero, and one of the pitchers has thrown no hits or runs, 27 outs in a row. They send the runner to second, who advances to third during an infield out, and with a fly to the outfield he scores by tagging from third, two outs. And then the third out, it’s over. Pitcher Loses after pitching a perfect game by a score 1-0 ″ … Pitcher defeated, Rob Manfred …

Neither presenter, nor singer, nor comedian.- My favorite television channels are Telemundo and Televisión Española. El Hormiguero is a great program on Spanish Television. The only bad thing, unbearable!, Is the presenter, Pablo (The Ridiculous) Motos. You’re going wrong, boy, you’re going wrong! … Another case of that chain is Karlos Arguiñano, an extraordinary cook and fine cooking teacher, but he thinks he’s a singer and humorist, so singing and trying to make people laugh turns his work into trash … You’re welcome!…

Bad Candidates.- John Tomase of NBC, a fellow of the Major Legue Baseball Writers Association, thinks that of the 25 candidates on the 2021 Hall of Fame roster, only three deserve to be in Cooperstown, but they are the ones contaminated with steroids, lies before Congress, trying to prevent investigations and mercurochrome in a sock instead of blood in the postseason, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling. Several voters have voted, zero on their rolls. I voted this year for three and I have never done it for more than four …

Voter waste.- This time, voting for more than three was a waste or a chronic illiteracy about what these elections are. There were nine and even 10 … Poor! …

ATTENTION.- The file of these columns in google if you enter by “the sport returns to unite us”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————–Español——————-

Los números no son todo para llegar a Cooperstown

Se acabó el dos mil ¡vete!… Pero ¡vete! bien lejos, a donde nadie pueda verte.

-o-o-o-o-

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ojo. Insisto…: Si los números fueran todo para llegar a Cooperstown, no harían falta los votos de unos 400 periodistas de toda la Unión. Las estadísticas son como los hilos dentales que las muchachas usan en la playa y en la piscina, dejan ver mucho, pero ocultan lo esencial.

Culopicosos imperfectos.- Algunos culopicosos opinan por ahí, que el estudio del lector, Carlos L. Jiménez, de Cubiro, acerca del lanzador que tira juego perfecto y es derrotado “no es un juego perfecto”. Vamos a ver, el hombre hace 30 outs consecutivos, 10 innings, nadie le llega primera y pierde 1-0. ¿No hay perfección si durante 10 Capítulos sales de cada uno al ritmo de uno, dos y tres?. Por si alguien no conoce el caso, reproduzco lo de Carlos, publicado el martes pasado…: “Con la nueva Regla del corredor gratis en segunda en extra innings, puede un lanzador de juego perfecto, o sea que ningún bateador le pise la primera base, ser el pitcher derrotado…: Décimo inning, empatados a cero, y uno de los lanzadores ha tirado sin hits ni carreras, 27 outs seguidos. Le mandan al corredor a segunda, quien avanza a tercera durante un out en el infield, y con fly al outfield anota en pisi-corre, dos outs. Y en seguida cae el tercer out. Pierde el que ha tirado perfecto 1-0″… Pitcher derrotado, Rob Manfred…

Ni presentador, NI cantante, NI humorista.- Mis canales de televisión favoritos son Telemundo y la Televisión Española. El Hormiguero es un gran programa de la Televisión Española. Lo único malo, ¡inaguantable!, es el presentador, Pablo (El Ridículo) Motos. ¡Vas mal, muchacho, vas mal!… Otro caso de esa cadena es Karlos Arguiñano, extraordinario cocinero y fino profesor de cocina, pero cree que es cantante y humorista, por lo que cantando y tratando de hacer reír vuelve basura su obra… ¡No hay de qué!…

Malos candidatos.- John Tomase, de NBC, compañero de la Major Legue Baseball Writers Association, opina que de los 25 candidatos en la planilla del Hall de la Fama 2021, solo tres merecen estar en Cooperstown, pero son de los contaminados con esteroides, mentiras ante el Congreso, tratar de impedir investigaciones y mercurocromo en una media en vez de sangre en postemporada, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds y Curt Schilling. Varios electores han votado desierto, cero en sus planillas. Yo voté este año por tres y nunca lo he hecho por más de cuatro…

Despilfarro elector.- Esta vez, votar por más de tres fue un desperdicio o un analfabetismo crónico acerca de lo que son estas elecciones. Los hubo de nueve y hasta de 10… ¡Pobres!…

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5