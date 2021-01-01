Vizquel, a bad hitter who played for a long time – Vizquel, un mal bateador que jugó por mucho tiempo  

“A nipple is a very big fish” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

Weston, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Happy new year 2021! Of course, anything will be better than 2020, and what do I know?

** When the Padres acquired left-handed pitcher Blake Snell from the Rays days ago, Mets owner Steve Cohen said… “You have to give credit to the San Diego club, with one of the top five league systems. minor in prospects, so they have a lot of flexibility for these types of changes. On the contrary, the minors of my Mets have to be reorganized …

** If Omar Vizquel is not elected this year for the Hall of Fame, he will continue as a candidate, because he already covers and exceeds the probable 5% of votes …

** This It was not me who wrote it, but Kevin Zelco, on Twitter, for the voters who vote for Omar Vizquel…: “They don’t just want to elect a mediocre shortstop, but one accused of sexist violence. Vizquel is one of only two bigleaguers in Major League history with more than 12,000 home plate appearances, no 3,000 hits (12,013 appearances-2,877 hits). He was a very bad hitter who played for a long time. Bonds is the other one (12,606-2,935)”…

** And the partner, Bill Ballou, from sports@telegram.com, says…:“ A question I always ask myself when voting for the Hall of Fame, is why candidates are eligible for more than one year. If they have retired five years ago, what can be changed in their careers, will it be possible to discover some extra home runs or RBIs, or some discrepancy in batting average, or more games won, more lost, more saved? “…

-o-o-o-o-

“Science, laboratories and even universities do not take into account an evil that goes unnoticed, even when it is more harmful than Covid 19. It is stupidity” … Domingo Alberto Rangel.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

** The Padres seem willing to hire even Jesus Christ, if the Son of God guarantees to win the title of the western division from the Dodgers. For San Diego, beating the neighbors is more important than the World Series. So the loudest negotiations these days, to get Yu Darvish, Japanese right via Cubs, and left-hander Blake Snell of the Rays. Darvish, 34, has pitched in the majors for eight years, going 71-56, 3.47. His contract says he will cash out $ 22 million in 2021, $ 19 million in 2022 and $ 18 million in 2023. Snell, 28, has five years experience in the majors, at 44-30, 3.24. And will charge 11 million 100 thousand in 2021, 13 million 100 thousand in 2022 and 16 million 600 thousand in 2023 …

-o-o-o-o-o-

“I was half blind since I was a kid, so I couldn’t play baseball. That’s why I became an umpire ”… President Harry S. Truman.-

ATTENTION.- In google, you can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

baseball5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————-Español———————–

Vizquel, un mal bateador que jugó por mucho tiempo

“Un pezón es un pez muy grande”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-

¡Feliz año 2021!, por supuesto, cualquier cosa será mejor que 2020, yo que te digo.

** Cuando hace días, los Padres adquirieron al lanzador zurdo, Blake Snell de los Rays, el propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohén dijo…: “Hay que darle crédito al club de San Diego, con uno de los mejores cinco sistemas de ligas menores en prospectos, por lo que tienen mucha flexibilidad para este tipo de cambios. Al contrario, las menores de mis Mets tienen que ser reorganizadas… ** Si Omar Vizquel no es elegido este año para el Hall de la Fama, sí seguirá de candidato, porque ya cubre y sobrepasa el 5% probable de votos… ** Ésto no lo escribí yo, sino Kevin Zelco, en Twitter, para los electores que votan por Omar Vizquel…: “No solo quieren elegir a un shortstop mediocre, sino a uno acusado de violencia machista. Vizquel es uno de solo dos bigleaguers en la historia de las Grandes Ligas con más de 12 mil apariciones en el home-plate, sin tres mil hits (12.013-2.877). Fue un bateador muy malo que jugó por mucho tiempo. Bonds es el otro (12.606-2.935)”… ** Y el compañero, Bill Ballou, de sports@telegram.com, dice…: “Una pregunta que siempre me hago al votar para el Hall de la Fama, es por qué los candidatos son elegibles por más un año. Si se han retirado cinco años atrás, ¿qué puede cambiarse en sus carreras, será posible descubrir algunos jonrones o carreras impulsadas extras, o cierta discrepancia en el promedio de bateo, o más juegos ganados, más perdidos, más salvados?”…

-o-o-o-o-

“La ciencia, los laboratorios e incluso las Universidades no toman en cuenta un mal que pasa desapercibido, aún cuando es más dañino que el Covid 19. Es la estupidez”… Domingo Alberto Rangel.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

** Los Padres parecen dispuestos a contratar hasta a Jesucristo, si el Hijo de Dios les garantizara ganarles el título de la división oeste a los Dodgers. Para San Diego, vencer a los vecinos es más importante que la Serie Mundial . Por eso las negociaciones más sonoras de estos días, para hacerse de Yu Darvish, derecho japonés vía Cachorros, y del zurdo Blake Snell de los Rays. Darvish, de 34 años, ha lanzado en Grandes Ligas durante ocho años, con record de 71-56, 3.47. Su contrato dice que cobrará 22 millones en 2021, 19 millones en 2022 y 18 millones en 2023. Snell, de 28 años, tiene experiencia de cinco años en las Mayores, con 44-30, 3.24. Y cobrará 11 millones 100 mil en 2021, 13 millones 100 mil en 2022 y 16 millones 600 mil en 2023…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Yo era medio cegato desde niño, por lo que no podía jugar al beisbol. Por eso me hice umpire”… Presidente Harry S. Truman.-

ATENCIÓN.- En google, puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5