Trevor Bauer now wants 40 million per season – 40 millones por temporada quiere ahora Trevor Bauer

With this last column for the year 2020, a year we all will want to forget, we are proud to acknowledge our collaborator, Mr. Juan Vene who has now accomplished the amazing task of writing a baseball article for over 60 years. At the ripe age of 92 (his birthday is January 10th) we in Latino Sports salute this incredible baseball sports writer and proud to have his articles published on our site.

“That” New Year’s New Life “is not true. As this horrible year leaves and 2021 arrives, one is older, not newer ”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: The Yankees are valued, according to Wall Street and the environment, at three billion dollars. And today, December 31, 2020, 106 years ago they were sold. How much were they sold for?

The Answer.- The sellers were Franco J. Ferrell and Wiliam S. Dávery, the buyers, two soldiers, the colonel, Jacob Ruppert, and the captain, Tilling hast L’Hommedieu Huston, who paid 460 thousand dollars. It was 1914, when a high-end late-model Ford T cost $ 800.

Billionaire dreams.- They will go very slow as with everything else, free agent signings. We will come from the worst year in the major leagues economically, but pitcher Trevor Bauer and his people, the beautiful Rachel Luba, have gone up in price. Now they no longer want a five-year contract for 150 million dollars, but six seasons for 240 million, at 40 per year, which would be a record, since Garrit (King) Cole has signed with the Yankees for the most so far by a pitcher, 324 million for nine seasons, that is, 36 million for each one; and Mike Trout with the Angels, collects 37 million 116 thousand 667 dollars, until 2030 …

Here are the other numbers. – Bauer has pitched for nine seasons in the majors and his record is 75-64, 3.90, in 1,190 innings, he has conceded 454 walks and struck out 1,279 batters … Dawn will come and we’ll see ! …

Here is the contractor.- The fortune of the new owner of the Mets, Steve Cohen, is 15 billion dollars, equal to $ 15,000,000,000.00. And the team is a toy for him, so he is expected to be the one who hires Bauer …

“The buttocks will never distance themselves”… Dick Secades.

Zuliano to Philadelphia.- The 25-year-old maracaibero, José Alvarado, a left-handed reliever, is now for the Phillies, because the Rays traded him in a negotiation between three teams, also the Dodgers, which involved four players. Alvarado is famous for the high speed on his fastball, generally close to 100 miles per hour. He has spent four years in the Major Leagues with the Tampa club and has 21-5, 3.47, 15 saves, 71 walks and 161 strikeouts …

————————————-Español——————————

Con esta última columna para el año 2020, un año que todos querremos olvidar, estamos orgullosos de reconocer a nuestro colaborador, el Sr. Juan Vene, quien ahora ha logrado la increíble tarea de escribir un artículo de béisbol durante más de 60 años. A la edad de 92 años (su cumpleaños es el 10 de enero). Latino Sports saludamos a este increíble escritor de deportes de béisbol y estamos orgullosos de que sus artículos se publiquen en nuestra pagina de internet.

40 millones por temporada quiere ahora Trevor Bauer

“Eso de “Año Nuevo vida nueva” no es verdad. Al irse este horrible año y llegar 2021, uno es más viejo, no más nuevo”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Los Yankees están valorados, según Wall Street y entorno, en tres mil millones de dólares. Y hoy, 31 de diciembre 2020, hace 106 años que fueron vendidos. ¿Por cuánto?

La Respuesta.- Los vendedores fueron Franco J. Ferrell y Wiliam S. Dávery, los compradores, dos militares, el coronel, Jacob Ruppert, y el capitán, Tilling hast L’Hommedieu Huston, quienes pagaron 460 mil dólares. Era 1914, cuando un automóvil Ford T, último modelo y a todo lujo, costaba 800 dólares.

Sueño multimillonario.- Irán muy lentas, y todo lo demás, las firmas de agentes libres, vendremos del peor año de las Grandes Ligas en lo económico, pero el lanzador Trevor Bauer y su gente, la bonita Rachel Luba, han subido de precio. Ahora ya no quieren contrato de cinco temporadas por 150 millones de dólares, sino seis campañas por 240 millones, a 40 por año, lo que sería un record, ya que Garrit (King) Cole ha firmado con los Yankees por lo máximo hasta ahora por un pitcher, 324 millones por nueve temporadas, o sea, 36 millones por cada una; y Mike Trout con los Angelinos, cobra 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares, hasta 2030…

Éstos son los otros números.- Bauer ha lanzado durante nueve temporadas en las Mayores y su record es 75-64, 3.90, en mil 190 innings, ha concedido 454 bases por bolas y ha dejado strikeouts a mil 279 bateadores… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

Aquí está el contratista.- La fortuna del nuevo propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohén, es de 15 mil millones de dólares, igual a $ 15.000.000.000.00. Y el equipo es un juguete para él, por lo que se espera sea quien contrate a Bauer…

“Las nalgas nunca se distanciarán”… Dick Secades.

Zuliano a Philadelphia.- El maracaibero de 25 años, José Alvarado, relevista zurdo, es ahora de los Phillies, porque los Rays lo cambiaron en negociación entres tres equipos, también los Dodgers, la cual involucró a cuatro peloteros. Alvarado es famoso por la alta velocidad de su recta, generalmente cerca de las cien millas por hora. Ha permanecido cuatro años en Grandes Ligas con el club de Tampa y tiene 21-5, 3.47, 15 salvados, 71 bases por bolas y 161 strikeouts…

