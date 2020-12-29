Pure Phrases, All About Baseball – Puras Frases, Todas Acerca Del Beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Baldomero J. Ramírez, from Culiacán, asks …: Can you publish a column with pure phrases about baseball, or that they are original from the baseball people?

Friend Baldi…:

“I would steal bases off right handed pitchers as soon as they moved their left shoulder forward. As for the left-handed, then the right shoulder ”… Luis Aparicio.-

“Umpires and housewives are alike in that nobody realizes how much they work, until they make a mistake” … Johán Santana.-

“The ball game does not end until it ends” … Yogi Berra.-

“90% of baseball is 50% mental” … Yogi Berra.-

“I have a headache all over my body” … Yogi Berra.-

“I thank God for having made me a Yankee” … Joe Di’Maggio.-

“To love baseball you have to love its language” … Maury Allen.-

“Baseball has done more to put America in the right direction, than the many professional patriots with their millions of cheap words” … Monte Irvin.-

“Baseball has done a lot for my race. It is the only thing where a black man can swing a bat close to a target, without causing a riot ”… Jackie Robinson.-

“Baseball is very serious in America, which shows how immature we are. And we can do nothing, until we mature ”… Daraine Day.-

“Nobody has enjoyed the most in this life if he does not understand baseball” … Chauncey Depew.-

“Don’t shoot the umpire, because he’s doing the best he can” … Sign at Kansas City Stadium in 1882.

“Ty Cobb had a private life as if he were going to live forever, but in the stadium it seemed that it was going to be his last day” … Branch Rickey.-

“A well thrown baseball is a weapon of war” … Ty Cobb.-

“I’ve never lived a day without learning something new and valuable about baseball” … Connie Mack.-

“It wasn’t just that Babe Ruth hit more home runs than anyone else, it’s that he hit them better, more violent, more distant, with more theatrical figure and greater elegance. No one was strikeout like Babe. Nobody trotted around the bases with his pig gait, with his respect, his seriousness and his majesty ”… Red Smith.-

“I was incorrigible as a child. I was totally unaware of what was good and what was bad ”… Babe Ruth.-

“My only superstition was to step on all the bases when I hit a home run” … Babe Ruth.-

“Leo Durocher has an infinite capacity to turn something bad into worse” … Branch Rickey.-

“Win in any way, as long as you keep your ways unknown to others” … Leo Durocher.-

“Never reserve your best pitcher for tomorrow, maybe it will rain tomorrow” … Leo Durocher.-

—————————————–Español———————–

Puras Frases, Todas Acerca Del Beisbol

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo.

Baldomero J. Ramírez, de Culiacán, solicita…: ¿Puede publicar una columna con puras frases acerca del beisbol, o que sean originales de la gente del beisbol?.

Amigo Baldi…:

“Yo salía al robo en cuanto los pitchers derechos movían el hombro izquierdo hacia delante. En cuanto a los zurdos, pues el hombro derecho”… Luis Aparicio.-

“Los umpires y las amas de casa se parecen en que nadie se da cuenta de cuánto trabajan, hasta que cometen un error”… Johán Santana.-

“El juego de pelota no se acaba sino cuando se termina”… Yogi Berra.-

“El 90% del beisbol es mental en un 50%”… Yogi Berra.-

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”… Yogi Berra.-

“Doy gracias a Dios por haberme hecho un Yankee”… Joe Di’Maggio.-

“Para querer al beisbol hay que amar su lenguaje”… Maury Allen.-

“El beisbol ha hecho más para poner Estados Unidos en la dirección correcta, que los numerosos patriotas profesionales con sus millones de palabras baratas”… Monte Irvin.-

“El beisbol ha hecho mucho por mi raza. Es lo único donde un negro puede mover un bate cerca de un blanco, sin que estalle una revuelta”… Jackie Róbinson.-

“El beisbol es algo muy serio en Estados Unidos, lo que demuestra cuán inmaduros somos. Y nada podemos hacer, hasta que maduremos”… Daraine Day.-

“Nadie ha disfrutado al máximo en esta vida si no entiende el beisbol”… Chauncey Depew.-

“No dispares contra el umpire, porque lo está haciendo lo mejor que puede”… Letrero en el estadio de Kansas City en 1882.

“Ty Cobb llevaba una vida privada como si fuera a vivir eternamente, pero en el estadio parecía que iba a ser su último día”… Branch Rickey.-

“Una pelota de beisbol bien lanzada es un arma de guerra”… Ty Cobb.-

“Nunca he vivido un día sin que aprenda algo nuevo y valioso del beisbol”… Connie Mack.-

“No ha sido solo que Babe Ruth sacara más jonrones que nadie, es que los sacaba mejor, más violentos, más lejanos, con más figura teatral y mayor elegancia. Nadie era strikeout como el Babe. Nadie trotaba por las bases con su paso de puerco, con su respeto, su seriedad y su majestad”… Red Smith.-

“Yo era incorregible cuando niño. Ignoraba totalmente lo que era bueno y lo que era malo”… Babe Ruth.-

“Mi única superstición era pisar todas las bases cuando sacaba un jonrón”… Babe Ruth.-

“Leo Durocher tiene una infinita capacidad para convertir algo malo en peor”… Branch Rickey.-

“Gana de cualquier manera, siempre que conserves desconocidas por los demás tus maneras”… Leo Durocher.-

“Nunca reserves a tu mejor pitcher para mañana, quizá llueva mañana”… Leo Durocher.-

