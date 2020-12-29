He throws a perfect game and is a losing pitcher – Lanza Juego Perfecto Y Es Pitcher Perdedor

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday it will be too.

Carlos L. Jiménez, from Cubiro, asks …: According to Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision, is Carlos (Earthquake) Ascanio now part of the list of Venezuelan bigleaguers? And I comment, with the new Rule of the free runner in second in extra innings, a perfect game pitcher can be, that is, that no batter steps on first base, be the defeated pitcher …: Tenth inning, tied at zero, and one of pitchers have thrown no hits or runs, 27 outs in a row. They send the runner to second, who advances to third during an infield out, and with a fly to the outfield he scores tagging from third, two outs. And then the next batter batter is out. The pitcher who has a perfect game lost by a score 1-0″.

Friend Chalo …: Yes, Ascanio was a bigleaguer because he played in the Negro Leagues … And hear me very good about your observation about the perfect pitcher who loses the game. You score a 100 summa cum laude.

Jorge M. Solís, from Mexico D.F. Question…: “Do you think Bob Abreu will make it to the Hall of Fame and Omar Vizquel won’t.

Friend Yoyo…: If Abreu makes it, we would have to choose Omar 10 times over.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks…: “What happened to Baudilio Díaz’s home run record? There was talk of fixed bats. ”

Friend Ozzie…: Baudilio had 20 homers with Caracas in the 1979-’80 championship and 57 in all his years in Venezuela. Very little was said about those bats. In his entire major league career, he hit 87 home runs in 3,274 at-bats.

Diomar Milla, from Guarenas says…: “Now I insistently remember that 10 years ago you said,‘ To anyone who wants to cover more than one sporting discipline as a journalist or narrator, I recommend living twice. Because I’ve been working alone in baseball for more than 50 years and I still have a lot to learn. ‘ Now you hear soccer storytellers wanting to be experts in baseball or basketball. Of course, they are illiterate in the specialty, deficient in all three sports. I can’t explain why they put them in front of cameras and microphones ”.

Celso Segovia, from Achaguas, supposes…: “That in baseball people run counterclockwise, because at the beginning of the game they realized that there were few left-handers and to run from home to the left, they would need only left-handers in the infield ”.

Friend Cel …: No. When in 1845 they began to play under the Rules, they didn’t play lefties. Nor did they exist in most activities. Lefties were considered handicapped and ominous.

———————————————————–Español——————–

Lanza Juego Perfecto Y Es Pitcher Perdedor

“De regalo de Navidad le he enviado a cada culopicoso, una tonelada de crema humectante, con el deseo de que se les calme”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también lo será.

Carlos L. Jiménez, de Cubiro, pregunta…: Según la decisión del comisionado Rob Manfred, ¿Carlos (Terremoto) Ascanio forma parte ahora de la lista de los bigleaguers venezolanos? Y le comento, con la nueva Regla del corredor gratis en segunda en extra innings, puede un lanzador de juego perfecto, o sea que ningún bateador le pise la primera base, ser el pitcher derrotado…: Décimo inning, empatados a cero, y uno de los lanzadores ha tirado sin hits ni carreras, 27 outs seguidos. Le mandan al corredor a segunda, quien avanza a tercera durante un out en el infield, y con fly al outfield anota en pisi-corre, dos outs. Y en seguida cae el tercer out. Pierde el que ha tirado perfecto 1-0″.

Amigo Chalo…: Sí, Ascanio fue bigleaguer porque jugó en las Ligas Negras… Y óyeme muy buena tu observación acerca del lanzador perfecto que pierde el juego. Anótate un 100 summa cum laude.

Jorge M. Solís, de México D.F. pregunta…: “¿Cree que Bob Abreu sí llegará al Hall de la Fama y Omar Vizquel, no.

Amigo Yoyo…: Si llega Abreu tendríamos de elegir a Omar 10 veces.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta…: “¿Qué pasó con el record de jonrones de Baudilio Díaz? Se habló de bates arreglados”.

Amigo Ozzie…: Baudilio sacó 20 jonrones con el Caracas en el campeonato 1979-`80 y 57 en todos sus años en Venezuela. De aquellos bates se habló muy poco. En toda su carrera en Grandes Ligas, disparó 87 cuadrangulares en tres mil 274 turnos.

Diomar Milla, de Guarenas dice…: “Ahora recuerdo con insistencia que hace 10 años Ud. dijo, ‘A quien quiera cubrir como periodista o narrador más de una disciplina deportiva, le recomiendo vivir dos veces. Porque llevo más de 50 años trabajando solo en el beisbol y aún me falta mucho por aprender’. Ahora uno oye narradores de fútbol queriendo ser expertos en beisbol o en basquetbol. Por supuesto, resultan analfabetas de la especialidad, deficientes en los tres deportes. No me explico por qué los ponen frente a cámaras y micrófonos”.

Celso Segovia, de Achaguas, supone…: “Que en el beisbol se corre contrario a las manecillas del reloj, porque al comenzar el juego se dieron cuenta de que había pocos zurdos y para correr saliendo de home hacia la izquierda, se necesitarían puros zurdos en el infield”.

Amigo Cel…: No. Cuando en 1845 se comenzó a jugar bajo las Reglas, no jugaban zurdos. Ni existían en la mayoría de las actividades. Los zurdos eran considerados minusválidos y de mal agüero.

