Never Have So Many Baseball People Died In One Year – Nunca Había Muerto En Un Año Tanta Gente Del Beisbol

“And despite my faith, every day I show that behind the grave there is nothing but silence! … Amado Nervo.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Statistics accompany those in baseball beyond death. Never have so many baseball characters died in baseball as in this 2020.

The last notable to leave us was Phil Niekro, yesterday, at 81 years of age. It was reported by The Cooperstown Hall of Fame. They added…: “Niekro moved his knuckleball during the 5,440 innings he pitched, the most by any pitcher.” He was on the mounds of the majors for 24 seasons, won 318 games and had 3,342 strikeouts.

In addition to Niekro, among these numerous dead in our environment, six of the Hall of Fame appear, whom I mark with asterisks. The list is in alphabetical order according to the surnames

Dick Allen, at 78; Johnny Antonelli 89, Kim Batiste 52, Glenn Beckert 79, Frank Bolling 88, Lou Brock * 81, Gene Budig 81, Horace Clarke 81, Darryl Cousins ​​74, Ed Garner 70, Tony Fernández 57, Whitey Ford * 91, Jim Frey 88, Damaso Garcia 63.

Bob Gibson * 84, David Glass 84, Carroll Hardy 87, Lou Johnson 86, Jay Johnstone 74, Al Kaline * 85, Eddie Kasko 88, Matt Keough 64, Don Larsen 90, Phil Linz 81, Mike McCormick 81, Lindy McDaniel 84.

John McNamara 88, Denis Menke 80, Joe Morgan * 77, Bob Oliver 77, Ron Perranoski 84, Charles Pride 86, Rick Reed 70, Tom Seaver * 75, Hal Smith 89, Hank Steinbrenner 63, Tony Taylor 84, Claudell Washington 65, Bob Watson 74, Bobby Winkles 90, Jimmy Wynn 78.

That is, there are 41, and there are still four days left to bury this year 2020.

In addition, Venezuela and the United States mourn the disappearance of the famous doctor Nujem Szomstein, a lover of baseball, a frenzied follower of the Yankees, who honored me with his friendship. Best wishes from my wife, my children, and myself that the entire Szomstein family and ourselves can cope with the absence. We have no other choice.

Already on my phone contacts there are more dead than alive.

“It is as natural to die as to be born. And for children, one may be as painful as the other ”… Francis Bacon.-

“I have often thought about death and I have found that it is the least of all evils” … Francis Bacon.-

“When one is dead, every day is Sunday” … Jean Dolent.-

“Death in itself is nothing. But we have to turn around we don’t know what, and we don’t know where to see each other ”… John Dryden.-

“It is better to die at once, than to live always fearing for life” … Aesop.-

“The life of the dead endures in the memory of the living” … Cicero.-

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————–Español——————————-

Nunca Había Muerto En Un Año Tanta Gente Del Beisbol

“Y a pesar de mi fe, cada día evidencio que detrás de la tumba ya no hay más que silencio!… Amado Nervo.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Las estadísticas acompañan quienes están dentro del beisbol hasta más allá de la muerte. Nunca murieron tantos personajes de nuestra pelota como en lo que va de este 2020.

El último notable que nos ha abandonado ha sido Phil Niekro, ayer mismo, a los 81 años de edad. Lo informó El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Agregaron…: “Niekro movió su knuckleball durante los cinco mil 404 innings que lanzó, el mayor número por cualquier pitcher”. Estuvo sobre las lomitas de las Mayores durante 24 temporadas, ganó 318 juegos, dejó strikeouts a tres mil 342 bateadores.

Además de Niekro, entre estos numerosos muertos de nuestro ambiente, aparecen seis del Hall de la Fama, a los cuales señalo con asteriscos. La lista va por orden alfabético según los apellidos…:

Dick Allen, a los 78 años; Johnny Antonelli 89, Kim Batiste 52, Glenn Beckert 79, Frank Bolling 88, Lou Brock* 81, Gene Budig 81, Horace Clarke 81, Darryl Cousins 74, Ed Garner 70, Tony Fernández 57, Whitey Ford* 91, Jim Frey 88, Dámaso García 63.

Bob Gibson* 84, David Glass 84, Carroll Hardy 87, Lou Johnson 86, Jay Johnstone 74, Al Kaline* 85, Eddie Kasko 88, Matt Keough 64, Don Larsen 90, Phil Linz 81, Mike McCormick 81, Lindy McDaniel 84.

John McNamara 88, Denis Menke 80, Joe Morgan* 77, Bob Oliver 77, Ron Perranoski 84, Charles Pride 86, Rick Reed 70, Tom Seaver* 75, Hal Smith 89, Hank Steinbrenner 63, Tony Taylor 84, Claudell Washington 65, Bob Watson 74, Bobby Winkles 90, Jimmy Wynn 78.

Es decir, van 41, y aún faltan cuatro días para enterrar este año 2020.

Además, en Venezuela y Estados Unidos se llora por la desaparición del famoso médico Nujem Szomstein, amante del beisbol, seguidor frenético de los Yankees, quien me honró con su amistad. Los mejores deseos de mi esposa, mis hijos y yo porque toda la familia Szomstein y nosotros mismos, sepamos sobrellevar la ausencia. No tenemos otra opción.

Ya en mi tarjeta de números telefónicos hay más muertos que vivos.

“Tan natural es morir como nacer. Y para los niños, quizá resulte tan penoso lo uno como lo otro”… Francis Bacon.-

“He pensado a menudo en la muerte y he hallado que es el menor de todos los males”… Francis Bacon.-

“Cuando uno está muerto todos los días son domingo”… Jean Dolent.-

“La muerte en sí misma no es nada. Pero tenemos que volvernos no sabemos qué, y vernos no sabemos dónde”… John Dryden.-

“Mejor es morir de una vez, que vivir siempre temiendo por la vida”… Esopo.-

·

“La vida de los muertos perdura en la memoria de los vivos”… Cicerón.-

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5