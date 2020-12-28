Mayagüez Indios Stalking Caguas Criollos For First Place

The Caguas Criollos fell 8-1 against the Indians this Sunday, at the Isidoro ‘Cholo’ García de Mayagüez stadium, to tighten the race for the lead in the final stretch of the winter baseball regular season.

It is the third defeat this year for the Criollos, who continue at the top of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League with a 13-3 record. For their part, the Indians are in second place with a 12-4 record.