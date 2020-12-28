The Caguas Criollos fell 8-1 against the Indians this Sunday, at the Isidoro ‘Cholo’ García de Mayagüez stadium, to tighten the race for the lead in the final stretch of the winter baseball regular season.
It is the third defeat this year for the Criollos, who continue at the top of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League with a 13-3 record. For their part, the Indians are in second place with a 12-4 record.
Recent Articles
- Mayagüez Indios Stalking Caguas Criollos For First Place December 28, 2020
- Never Have So Many Baseball People Died In One Year – Nunca Había Muerto En Un Año Tanta Gente Del Beisbol December 28, 2020
- Our champions in batting and RBIs – Campeones nuestros en bateo e impulsadas December 27, 2020
- Major League Baseball Remembers Hall of Fame Knuckleballer Phil Niekro Inbox December 27, 2020
- To Rise The Red Sox From The Bottom – Para salir de abajo los Medias Rojas December 26, 2020
- Christmas Cocktail Dedicated To The Child Jesus and Santa Claus – Cocktail navideño dedicado al Niño Jesús y a Santa Claus December 25, 2020
- The $ million $ Christmas $ … – Lo$ millone$ navideño$… December 24, 2020
- Wagner and Mantle Million Dollar Cards – Barajitas millonarias de Wagner y de Mantle December 23, 2020
- TORONTO BLUE JAYS NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2020 “ALLAN H. SELIG AWARD FOR PHILANTHROPIC EXCELLENCE” December 21, 2020
- Letters from Beyond – From the Covid 1 bat for Pfizer laboratories – Las cartas desde • El Más Allá.- Del murciélago Covid 1 para laboratorios Pfizer December 21, 2020